Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect missing for two years caught in tense manhunt on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A multi-year search for a murder suspect ended with a successful manhunt on Detroit's east side after police took an individual into custody. Residents in the area of Queen and Bringard, which is south of Eight Mile in east Detroit were asked to shelter inside as police closed in on the suspect, who had evaded capture for years before his arrest Monday afternoon.
fox2detroit.com

Off-duty Detroit Police Officer gets into shootout with driver, family says

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are not saying much after an off-duty officer apparently got into a shootout with another driver Monday morning on the city's west side. Spokespersons from Detroit Police would only confirm that an off-duty officer was involved in a shooting at Tireman and I-96. The officer was not identified but a woman claiming to be her both said her daughter's life was in jeopardy.
fox2detroit.com

New video evidence emerges in murder of Detroit father of 5

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three years after Anthony Albert is shot and killed in front of his house - new video surfaces of potential suspects in the murder. "Someone knows them, someone knows what happened that day - someone knows," said Leticia Albert, the victim's daughter. Anthony’s oldest daughter helped...
ClickOnDetroit.com

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – One person is dead, and two others are injured after a shooting on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred at 7 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 13) in the area of Rutherford and Curtis streets. This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police announce new less-lethal weapons, body cameras for officers

DETROIT – Detroit Police Department is taking new steps to prevent officer-involved shootings and it’s going well beyond new body cameras. Monday afternoon, DPD leadership is hoping the new so-called less-lethal weapons to end tense situations without costing a life. Pepperball launchers and foam projectile launchers are to...
CBS Detroit

2 men charged after MSP found missing girl in their vehicle

(CBS DETROIT) - Two men are facing charges after Michigan State Police troopers found a missing girl in their vehicle during a traffic stop that happened in Inkster in May, Michigan State Police announced Monday. Steffan Alexander Harris, 28, was charged with human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity, prostitution/transporting person, prostitution/accepting earnings, human trafficking enterprise causing injury, and child sexually abuse activity - aggravated distributing or promoting and habitual offender.Harris was arraigned on Monday, Dec. 12, and given a $100,000 bond.The second suspect is already in prison and will be arraigned on Thursday. The charges he faces include habitual offender - fourth offense notice, controlled substance - delivery/manufacture (cocaine, heroin, or another narcotics less than 50 grams) and identity theft.MSP has not released the second suspect's name.On May 20, troopers were patrolling in Inkster and during a traffic stop they discovered a minor girl in a vehicle with two adult males.Police confirmed the girl's identity and discovered the Saginaw Chippewa Police Department had her listed as an endangered missing juvenile.If anyone has a human trafficking tip, they are asked to call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 888-373-7888 or text 233733.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit woman fatally shot 2 days after her 50th birthday, family says

DETROIT – A 50-year-old woman was found dead in her Detroit home on Saturday after reportedly being shot three times. Latrina Gilchrist was fatally shot in her home at the Palmer Park Apartment Building. Her children, Dynasty and Wydell, are still taking it all in. “I’m just very frustrated....
Detroit News

Detroit man charged in connection with drifting incident

Detroit — Police have arrested Detroit resident Johnathan Taylor in connection with a stunt driving and drifting incident at 7 Mile and Greenfield on Monday. Taylor has been charged with drag racing and weapons offenses, Detroit Police announced in a tweet on Friday. A video of the incident shows...
1470 WFNT

Eccentric News Man Jason Carr Fired From Detroit’s WDIV-TV

After a handful of years in Detroit, former Flint news personality Jason Carr has been terminated from his position at Detroit TV station WDIV-TV. The exact reason for Carr's dismissal is unclear but published reports indicate that it was the result of an incident in which the eccentric news personality expressed frustration with some of his coworkers. He was previously upset with some members of management at the station, but then it seemed more that his coworkers were bothering him. WWJ reported that it seems to be a mixture of both.
CBS Detroit

Detroit police release video of drive-by shooting outside Westin Book Cadillac

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for the person who wounded four people in a drive-by shooting late Thursday night outside a downtown hotel.On Friday, Detroit police released surveillance footage of the shooting that shows an SUV pulling up to the Westin Book Cadillac minutes before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.Moments later, another SUV drives by, unloading a barrage of bullets. One of the victims got out to fire back at the suspect.Detroit Police Chief James White said the shooting wasn't random."They met up at a previous location, had some type of conflict moved from that location at separate...
The Flint Journal

Thieves rip ATM machine out of hotel lobby using Jeep

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A group of thieves stole an ATM machine from a hotel lobby by tearing it out it with their vehicle, Michigan State Police said. Troopers initially responded to a 9:45 p.m. report of a larceny Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Baymont Inn, located in the 11000 block of West 8 Mile Road in Royal Oak Township.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help locating missing 15-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are searching for a 15-year-old Detroit girl who has been missing since Monday. Malayia Denson was discovered missing around 5 a.m. on Dec. 12 from the 3100 block of South Greyfriars. Her family told police that she is battling depression. She is described as being 5′4′'...
