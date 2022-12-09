Read full article on original website
Related
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect missing for two years caught in tense manhunt on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A multi-year search for a murder suspect ended with a successful manhunt on Detroit's east side after police took an individual into custody. Residents in the area of Queen and Bringard, which is south of Eight Mile in east Detroit were asked to shelter inside as police closed in on the suspect, who had evaded capture for years before his arrest Monday afternoon.
fox2detroit.com
Off-duty Detroit Police Officer gets into shootout with driver, family says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are not saying much after an off-duty officer apparently got into a shootout with another driver Monday morning on the city's west side. Spokespersons from Detroit Police would only confirm that an off-duty officer was involved in a shooting at Tireman and I-96. The officer was not identified but a woman claiming to be her both said her daughter's life was in jeopardy.
fox2detroit.com
New video evidence emerges in murder of Detroit father of 5
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three years after Anthony Albert is shot and killed in front of his house - new video surfaces of potential suspects in the murder. "Someone knows them, someone knows what happened that day - someone knows," said Leticia Albert, the victim's daughter. Anthony’s oldest daughter helped...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police seeking information on 4 suspects involved in non-fatal Detroit shooting
DETROIT – Detroit police are looking to identify four suspects that were involved in a non-fatal shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred on Dec. 12 at 10:13 p.m. on 22000 West 7 Mile Road. Police say that the suspected shooter, a man that’s in the 20 to 35...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect in girlfriend's murder shoots self in head as Detroit police moved in for arrest
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The boyfriend of a murdered woman is the person of interest in the crime, he then shot himself before police arrested him in Detroit. "I just have so many questions, I just want to ask so many questions on why you killed my mother," said Wydale Gilchrist. "Because she was our queen, we loved her."
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police looking for suspects that targeted an off-duty Detroit officer in a road rage shooting
DETROIT – An off-duty Detroit officer was targeted in a road rage shooting that occurred Monday, officials say. According to officials, the off-duty police officer was allegedly fired at when she was at her car near Livernois Avenue and Davison Street. Nearly a dozen officers came to her aid...
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – One person is dead, and two others are injured after a shooting on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred at 7 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 13) in the area of Rutherford and Curtis streets. This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Father of 22-year-old found dead on Pontiac sidewalk is asking for people to speak up
PONTIAC, Mich. – The father of 22-year-old Ikiyonna Roselle-Goans, who was found dead on a sidewalk in Pontiac, is asking anyone who might know anything to speak up. On Dec. 7, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the body, and Goan’s father said she was found outside her mother’s house.
Straw buyer appears in court after purchasing the weapon that killed a Detroit police officer
The man who acquired the gun used to kill a Detroit police officer will appear in court Monday for a plea hearing. Sheldon Thomas has been charged with making a straw firearm purchase for the shooter, Ehmani Davis.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police announce new less-lethal weapons, body cameras for officers
DETROIT – Detroit Police Department is taking new steps to prevent officer-involved shootings and it’s going well beyond new body cameras. Monday afternoon, DPD leadership is hoping the new so-called less-lethal weapons to end tense situations without costing a life. Pepperball launchers and foam projectile launchers are to...
2 men charged after MSP found missing girl in their vehicle
(CBS DETROIT) - Two men are facing charges after Michigan State Police troopers found a missing girl in their vehicle during a traffic stop that happened in Inkster in May, Michigan State Police announced Monday. Steffan Alexander Harris, 28, was charged with human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity, prostitution/transporting person, prostitution/accepting earnings, human trafficking enterprise causing injury, and child sexually abuse activity - aggravated distributing or promoting and habitual offender.Harris was arraigned on Monday, Dec. 12, and given a $100,000 bond.The second suspect is already in prison and will be arraigned on Thursday. The charges he faces include habitual offender - fourth offense notice, controlled substance - delivery/manufacture (cocaine, heroin, or another narcotics less than 50 grams) and identity theft.MSP has not released the second suspect's name.On May 20, troopers were patrolling in Inkster and during a traffic stop they discovered a minor girl in a vehicle with two adult males.Police confirmed the girl's identity and discovered the Saginaw Chippewa Police Department had her listed as an endangered missing juvenile.If anyone has a human trafficking tip, they are asked to call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 888-373-7888 or text 233733.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit woman fatally shot 2 days after her 50th birthday, family says
DETROIT – A 50-year-old woman was found dead in her Detroit home on Saturday after reportedly being shot three times. Latrina Gilchrist was fatally shot in her home at the Palmer Park Apartment Building. Her children, Dynasty and Wydell, are still taking it all in. “I’m just very frustrated....
Thieves use chains to steal ATM from Royal Oak Twp. hotel, suspects believed to be linked to other crimes
Police are searching for a group of suspects in a string of thefts, including stealing an ATM from a hotel lobby in Royal Oak Township Saturday night.
Detroit News
Detroit man charged in connection with drifting incident
Detroit — Police have arrested Detroit resident Johnathan Taylor in connection with a stunt driving and drifting incident at 7 Mile and Greenfield on Monday. Taylor has been charged with drag racing and weapons offenses, Detroit Police announced in a tweet on Friday. A video of the incident shows...
Detroit News
Celebrity jeweler's shooting death stirs murder-for-hire charges, conflict claims
Three years after Southfield attorney Marco Bisbikis met Daniel Hutchinson, the Oak Park celebrity jeweler was gunned down in a parking lot in what prosecutors allege was a murder-for-hire scheme ordered by the lawyer. Hutchinson, known as "Hutch" by his celebrity clients, was fatally shot in his SUV on June...
Eccentric News Man Jason Carr Fired From Detroit’s WDIV-TV
After a handful of years in Detroit, former Flint news personality Jason Carr has been terminated from his position at Detroit TV station WDIV-TV. The exact reason for Carr's dismissal is unclear but published reports indicate that it was the result of an incident in which the eccentric news personality expressed frustration with some of his coworkers. He was previously upset with some members of management at the station, but then it seemed more that his coworkers were bothering him. WWJ reported that it seems to be a mixture of both.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4-year-old D’Wan Sims was reported missing from Wonderland Mall in Livonia 28 years ago
LIVONIA, Mich. – It has been 28 years since D’Wan Sims, 4, was reported missing from the Wonderland Mall in Livonia. His mother, Dwanna Harris, told police he disappeared while shopping with her. That was on Dec. 11, 1994. “The focus is finding D’Wan, he’s 4 years old,...
Detroit police release video of drive-by shooting outside Westin Book Cadillac
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for the person who wounded four people in a drive-by shooting late Thursday night outside a downtown hotel.On Friday, Detroit police released surveillance footage of the shooting that shows an SUV pulling up to the Westin Book Cadillac minutes before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.Moments later, another SUV drives by, unloading a barrage of bullets. One of the victims got out to fire back at the suspect.Detroit Police Chief James White said the shooting wasn't random."They met up at a previous location, had some type of conflict moved from that location at separate...
Thieves rip ATM machine out of hotel lobby using Jeep
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A group of thieves stole an ATM machine from a hotel lobby by tearing it out it with their vehicle, Michigan State Police said. Troopers initially responded to a 9:45 p.m. report of a larceny Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Baymont Inn, located in the 11000 block of West 8 Mile Road in Royal Oak Township.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help locating missing 15-year-old girl
DETROIT – Police are searching for a 15-year-old Detroit girl who has been missing since Monday. Malayia Denson was discovered missing around 5 a.m. on Dec. 12 from the 3100 block of South Greyfriars. Her family told police that she is battling depression. She is described as being 5′4′'...
