NJ.com
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’
Troy Aikman remains one of sports media's most trusted voices. So his opinion is worth listening to when it comes to the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Lovie Smith Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Very Clear
Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans had the Cowboys on the ropes Sunday, but a last-minute Ezekiel Elliott touchdown was able to save Dallas from falling to the team with the worst record in the NFL. Speaking on the Dallas' game-winning drive, Smith pointed to the play of Dak Prescott...
hotnewhiphop.com
Shannon Sharpe Yells At Skip Bayless After Being Disrespected
Skip told Shannon Sharpe that Tom Brady was better than him which led to a tense moment on set. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been working together on Undisputed for six years now. When Bayless left ESPN for Fox Sports 1, he brought Sharpe along for the ride. He knew that Sharpe was the right man for the job, and subsequently, Fox made the right call by bringing Shannon on board.
NFL World Reacts To The Carson Wentz Decision
Carson Wentz is back with the Washington Commanders, but not as the team's starting quarterback. Washington activated Wentz on Monday, but only for him to serve as Taylor Heinicke's backup this week. "Commanders activated QB Carson Wentz from the Reserve/Injured List," ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted. Wentz, who was traded from...
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Jerry Rice Calls Out 49ers After Deebo Samuel Injury
The Hall of Famer took exception to how the team is using the wide receiver.
Teddy Bruschi drops eye-opening Kellen Moore, Dak Prescott take
Enough with the trick plays, ESPN analyst Teddy Bruschi said of Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterback Dak Prescott on a Sunday edition of NFL on ESPN. If the Cowboys want to continue to win games, Bruschi said, they have to run the dang ball. “The more times...
Cowboys 'Perfect Fit!' T.Y. Hilton Over OBJ; Contract Details, 3 Reasons Why
It may not be the deal that was talked about, but signing T.Y. Hilton was the deal that made sense for the Dallas Cowboys.
NBC Sports
Purdy shares special moment with Shanahan after 49ers' big win
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat in front of the rookie’s locker Sunday, just to take a moment to soak in what happened. The 22-year-old third-string quarterback-turned-QB1 helped lead the 49ers to their sixth consecutive victory in his first NFL start -- a commanding 35-7 win over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium.
John Harbaugh Announces Decision On Quarterback Position
The Baltimore Ravens eked out a 16-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers today despite having to use their third-string quarterback. Lamar Jackson missed the game due to injury, and backup Tyler Huntley took his place. But after Huntley left to be evaluated for a concussion, rookie Anthony Brown was summoned to close out the game.
Steve Wilks is Making a Serious Case to be the Panthers' Next Head Coach
Carolina may not have to look long and hard to find its next leader.
Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster
The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
NBC Sports
Purdy's college coach had eerily accurate prediction about QB
Brock Purdy never has been one to shy away from a big moment, whether it was leading the Iowa State football program as a freshman or now taking over under center for the 49ers. It's something his college coach, Matt Campbell, recognized in the quarterback almost immediately. And that character...
Dallas Cowboys now have a potential OBJ replacement ready to go
If the Dallas Cowboys aren’t able to reel in Odell Beckham Jr., it seems they have a replacement lined up sans an OBJ signing. It’s been a week since Odell Beckham Jr. set foot in The Star for an official tour as a prospective Dallas Cowboys signee, but there’s no word on whether or not either side will move forward in the signing process. In fact, it seems OBJ is in no rush to sign with any of the three teams he’s visited in recent weeks, and as far as Dallas, that’s par for the course.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirms RB Saquon Barkley will play vs. Eagles
After being questionable for most of the week with a neck injury, Giants star running back Saquon Barkley will be active for Sunday’s matchup against the Eagles. Barkley’s 1,055 yards rank fourth in the NFL and first in the NFC. His eight touchdowns rank one behind Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders, who each have nine and are tied for fifth in the NFL with Ken Walker III.
Miami Heat Sign A Player And Waive A Player
The Miami Heat have signed Orlando Robinson and waived Dru Smith.
NBC Sports
Jalen Hurts' message to those who blasted him early in his career
Jalen Hurts rarely admits that all the criticism he heard early in his career bothered him. He talks all the time about blocking out the noise, not listening to the rat poison. So it was interesting to hear him with a little bit of an edge talking about that stuff...
NBC Sports
NFL power rankings: Eagles stay golden, Cowboys stumble
This year's Eagles are just a total juggernaut. They can beat you by scoring 48. They can beat you by scoring 17. They can beat you with the run game or the pass game. They can beat you with smothering defense. They're completely overwhelming, and they're the best team in the league.
