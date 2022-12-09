ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady

It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Lovie Smith Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Very Clear

Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans had the Cowboys on the ropes Sunday, but a last-minute Ezekiel Elliott touchdown was able to save Dallas from falling to the team with the worst record in the NFL. Speaking on the Dallas' game-winning drive, Smith pointed to the play of Dak Prescott...
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Shannon Sharpe Yells At Skip Bayless After Being Disrespected

Skip told Shannon Sharpe that Tom Brady was better than him which led to a tense moment on set. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been working together on Undisputed for six years now. When Bayless left ESPN for Fox Sports 1, he brought Sharpe along for the ride. He knew that Sharpe was the right man for the job, and subsequently, Fox made the right call by bringing Shannon on board.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Carson Wentz Decision

Carson Wentz is back with the Washington Commanders, but not as the team's starting quarterback. Washington activated Wentz on Monday, but only for him to serve as Taylor Heinicke's backup this week. "Commanders activated QB Carson Wentz from the Reserve/Injured List," ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted. Wentz, who was traded from...
WASHINGTON, DC
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
NBC Sports

Purdy shares special moment with Shanahan after 49ers' big win

Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat in front of the rookie’s locker Sunday, just to take a moment to soak in what happened. The 22-year-old third-string quarterback-turned-QB1 helped lead the 49ers to their sixth consecutive victory in his first NFL start -- a commanding 35-7 win over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

John Harbaugh Announces Decision On Quarterback Position

The Baltimore Ravens eked out a 16-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers today despite having to use their third-string quarterback. Lamar Jackson missed the game due to injury, and backup Tyler Huntley took his place. But after Huntley left to be evaluated for a concussion, rookie Anthony Brown was summoned to close out the game.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster

The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Purdy's college coach had eerily accurate prediction about QB

Brock Purdy never has been one to shy away from a big moment, whether it was leading the Iowa State football program as a freshman or now taking over under center for the 49ers. It's something his college coach, Matt Campbell, recognized in the quarterback almost immediately. And that character...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys now have a potential OBJ replacement ready to go

If the Dallas Cowboys aren’t able to reel in Odell Beckham Jr., it seems they have a replacement lined up sans an OBJ signing. It’s been a week since Odell Beckham Jr. set foot in The Star for an official tour as a prospective Dallas Cowboys signee, but there’s no word on whether or not either side will move forward in the signing process. In fact, it seems OBJ is in no rush to sign with any of the three teams he’s visited in recent weeks, and as far as Dallas, that’s par for the course.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirms RB Saquon Barkley will play vs. Eagles

After being questionable for most of the week with a neck injury, Giants star running back Saquon Barkley will be active for Sunday’s matchup against the Eagles. Barkley’s 1,055 yards rank fourth in the NFL and first in the NFC. His eight touchdowns rank one behind Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders, who each have nine and are tied for fifth in the NFL with Ken Walker III.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts' message to those who blasted him early in his career

Jalen Hurts rarely admits that all the criticism he heard early in his career bothered him. He talks all the time about blocking out the noise, not listening to the rat poison. So it was interesting to hear him with a little bit of an edge talking about that stuff...
NBC Sports

NFL power rankings: Eagles stay golden, Cowboys stumble

This year's Eagles are just a total juggernaut. They can beat you by scoring 48. They can beat you by scoring 17. They can beat you with the run game or the pass game. They can beat you with smothering defense. They're completely overwhelming, and they're the best team in the league.
HOUSTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy