280E, credit card payments and more: ‘Ask me anything’ about NY cannabis with Jeffrey Hoffman

76 days and counting: DASNY still hasn’t turned over key documents in $200M fund investigation
NY Cannabis Insider will publish a story about this every day that the state does not turn over these records. The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) has not turned over key documents related to its oversightof a $200 million cannabis fund for 76 days and counting.
Company news: Theresa Jalowiec appointed to state human resource management organization
Theresa Jalowiec, vice president of people and talent at Northland Communications, a Central New York-based telecommunications provider, and Northland’s sister company Oneida County Rural Telephone, has been appointed as the new workforce readiness director for the New York State Council Society for Human Resource Management.
New laws in an Onondaga County town aim to limit tobacco and vaping shops
Salina, N.Y. – Salina officials have approved new laws that aim to crack down on the increasing number of tobacco shops opening up in the northern Onondaga County town. Salina appears to be the first municipality in Onondaga County to pass laws to discourage high concentrations of tobacco and vape shops in an area.
31 new businesses in Central New York including a volleyball club and hot sauce purveyor
Thirty-one new businessesfiled certificates with county clerk’s offices in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Dec. 5 through Dec. 9. The new businesses included a volleyball club and a hot sauce seller. One business filed from out of county.
Odds of ‘impactful winter storm’ rising for Upstate NY, but big questions remain
Update: The National Weather Service has just issued a winter storm watch for much of Central New York and the Southern Tier for Thursday and Friday. Syracuse, N.Y. -- If there’s one thing forecasters agree on about an impending winter storm late this week in Upstate New York, it’s this: We have a lot of questions.
Did Angela and Lance have to die? How caseworkers missed the red flags of child neglect
Bryce Dotson smelled smoke seeping through his bedroom door and jumped out of the second-floor window of the Oswego County home he shared with his mother and little brother. Bryce, 17, raced around the yard in his underwear, pulling at doors to try to save Lance, 13, and their mother, Angela Rosenbaum, 43. He could hear them trying to find a way out.
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $124 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning lottery numbers:. 16-31-50-55-61,...
NY’s top first sergeant on leadership: Be humble and care about the people you lead
Tricia Shivers of Canastota graduated in 2003 with an accounting degree from Herkimer County Community College and soon enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. After four deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan and the birth of her first child, she left the Air Force and in 2019 joined the 174th Attack Wing of the New York Air National Guard in Syracuse. She started as the noncommissioned officer in charge of training for an attack squadron.
Another messy winter storm could be headed for Upstate NY
Update: Odds of a storm for Upstate New York are rising, but there’s a lot forecasters are still grappling with. Syracuse, N.Y. -- A messy winter storm, with a mixture of rain and snow, is looking more likely for much of Upstate New York at the end of the week.
12 Section III cheer coaches reveal what to expect from their teams’ routines this season
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Bodies are tumbling and pom poms are flying in all kinds of serious fashion across the gyms of Central New York these days. Competitive cheerleading season is almost here, and Section III’s squads are prepping to match their routines head-to-head. The schedule begins in a little...
Central NY man indicted, accused of killing mom by hitting her repeatedly, stabbing her in neck
Van Buren, N.Y. — A 43-year-old man charged with murdering his mother is accused of repeatedly hitting and stabbing her, court documents say. Daniel D. Chilson was indicted Monday by a grand jury on second-degree murder charges and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the death of his mother, Leora Chilson, 74, according to documents filed by prosecutors in Van Buren Town Court.
Update: Portion of West Seneca Turnpike reopened after rollover crash
Update as of 11:05 a.m.: West Seneca Turnpike is fully reopened, according to the Department of Transportation. Onondaga, N.Y. — A portion of West Seneca Turnpike is closed after a rollover crash Sunday morning, according to dispatches. A first responder discovered the rollover crash at 10:13 at the intersection...
