Celine Dion Stiff Person Syndrome: What To Know About The Rare Disorder?

Rumors about Celine Dion's health have been rampant since the music icon has shown a surprising weight loss. Now years have passed since claims about her condition began, the Queen of Adult Contemporary has finally broken her silence and revealed she has a rare disorder called stiff person syndrome.

Celine Dion Photo by Yoyo76300/Wikimedia Commons/CC-BY-SA 3.0

In an Instagram video, Dion announced her health diagnosis on Thursday, December 8. Sadly, this comes with the sad news of the cancellation of her "Courage" world tour 2023 tour dates.

The 54-year-old apologized to everyone for taking so long to reach out. She then said she missed her fans and couldn't wait to be on stage again to talk to them in person.