ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Times

Celine Dion Stiff Person Syndrome: What To Know About The Rare Disorder?

Business Times
Business Times
 4 days ago

Rumors about Celine Dion's health have been rampant since the music icon has shown a surprising weight loss. Now years have passed since claims about her condition began, the Queen of Adult Contemporary has finally broken her silence and revealed she has a rare disorder called stiff person syndrome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45JlyD_0jcwaA8e00
Celine DionPhoto byYoyo76300/Wikimedia Commons/CC-BY-SA 3.0

In an Instagram video, Dion announced her health diagnosis on Thursday, December 8. Sadly, this comes with the sad news of the cancellation of her "Courage" world tour 2023 tour dates.

The 54-year-old apologized to everyone for taking so long to reach out. She then said she missed her fans and couldn't wait to be on stage again to talk to them in person.

Read Full Story Here

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Celine Dion Diagnosed With Incurable Stiff Person Syndrome, Cancels Tour

Celine Dion has canceled upcoming shows for her European tour after revealing on Thursday that she’s been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). The rare, incurable neurological condition can cause extreme muscle rigidity and painful spasms that can ultimately restrict mobility. “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” Dion, 54, told fans in an emotional Instagram video Thursday. “Recently I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome which affects something like one in a million people. While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all the spasms I’ve been having.” Dion added: “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to. It hurts me to tell you today this means I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”
OK! Magazine

Samantha Markle's Daughter Ashleigh Hale Speaks Out For First Time, Says She Stopped Talking To Her Mom Due To Her Behavior Toward Meghan Markle

Samantha Markle — who is Meghan Markle's half-sister — was mentioned in Meghan and Prince Harry's new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which premiered on Thursday, December 8. In the documentary, Samantha's daughter, Ashleigh Hale, who was later adopted by her paternal grandparents, revealed she connected with her mom in 2007, but things later took a turn for the worse. "After the news first broke Samatha pretty quickly began expressing a lot of angry words about Meg towards me," Hale said. "What was communicated to me was maybe some resentment, and it felt like no matter what I said, you...
HollywoodLife

Celine Dion Tearfully Reveals She Has Rare & Incurable ‘Stiff Person Syndrome’ Disease: Watch

Celine Dion, 54, has cancelled the upcoming 2023 European dates of her Courage world tour due to her ongoing health issues. She finally revealed her health diagnosis, which is an incurable disease called Stiff Person Syndrome. Celine “I’m sorry it’s taken me so long to reach out to you,” Celine said in an Instagram video. “I miss you all so much and I can’t wait to be on stage talking to you in person. As you know, I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before. But I’m ready now. I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through. Recently, I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people.”
Us Weekly

Celine Dion Reveals She’s Been Diagnosed With ‘Very Rare Neurological Disorder’ Stiff-Person Syndrome in Emotional Message: Stars React

Putting her health first. Celine Dion shared a difficult and candid message to her beloved fans detailing her diagnosis with the “very rare neurological disorder” known as stiff-person syndrome. “Hello, everyone. I’m sorry it’s taken me so long to reach out to you,” a visibly emotional Dion, 54, said in a sit-down video she posted […]
TheDailyBeast

Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died

Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
Business Times

Business Times

56K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Business Times is a trusted source of real-time news, intelligence, and analysis on the forces reshaping China and global economy.

 https://www.btimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy