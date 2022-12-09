1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Monroe (Monroe, LA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Monroe.
The accident happened close to the Stella Mill Exit on Interstate 20.
The West Monroe Police Department confirmed that at least one person was injured in the crash.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the officials
The name and identity of the victim have not been released.
It is unsure how the crash happened and what caused the crash.
Whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash is yet to be found.
The crash is being investigated by WMPD.
Further details regarding the crash are not available currently.
December 9, 2022
Source: KNOE
