Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Tupac

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you're looking for a dog that's up for anything, then look no further than 8-month-old lab mix Tupac. He rides well in the car and loves to have the windows down. He loves playing with other dogs and is good on a leash. Tupac loves all types of toys, and will play with them for hours! He is kennel-trained and house-trained.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Janet Jackson, Ludacris coming to Kansas City in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Janet Jackson and Ludacris will be coming to Kansas City, Missouri, in 2023!. According to T-Mobile Center's website, the concert entitled "Janet Jackson: Together Again" will be taking place on Tuesday, May 2, at 8 p.m. Ludacris will be Miss Jackson's special...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Santa visits Saint Lukes Hospital NICU

Infants at the Saint Lukes's Hospital NICU on the Plaza received a special guest visitor to help celebrate their first holiday season. Grain Valley Girl Scouts create "Little Free Pantry" for those needing food help. A small group of three Girl Scouts in Grain Valley created a "Little Free Pantry"...
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

$100,000 Prize Won on Holiday Scratchers Game in Cameron

An unidentified Cameron woman and her family will be enjoying a very happy holiday season after hitting a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery scratcher ticket. The player played the "O'Christmas Tree" scratcher game with a ticket bought at the Trex Mart on North Walnut in Cameron.
CAMERON, MO
KCTV 5

Royals hold community event Tuesday night about planned move downtown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals organization is asking for the community's input Tuesday night about moving Kauffman Stadium downtown. Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman cites renovation and upkeep of Kauffman as a contributing factor to the planned move, but still wants to hear what the metro community thinks about it all.
KANSAS CITY, MO
gotodestinations.com

Best Breakfast Restaurants in Kansas City, Missouri – (With Photos)

In search of the best breakfast restaurants in Kansas City? Look no further! This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list. So whether you are looking for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Awesome 92.3

'80s Music Fans Won't Want To Miss This Concert Coming To Kansas City

2023 is shaping up to be a great spring and summer for concerts in the Kansas City area. Heck, Arrowhead Stadium has several summer shows booked. Taylor Swift, Luke Combs, Ed Sheeran, along with Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks. Those are some top-flight shows right there. Yet, let's not forget T-Mobile Center, which kicks off the spring concert season with Bruce Springsteen in February, followed by shows from Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, and Shania Twain. Yet, if you're an '80s music fan. You won't want to miss this show just announced by the T-Mobile Center.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Public meeting Tuesday night on Royals planned downtown move

"He was just standing on his porch after work," his mother said. "He had worked overtime.". KC scientist manipulates memories in animals, gives Overland Park Alzheimer's patient hope. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. His groundbreaking research could have major implications for how Alzheimer's and dementia patients are...
KANSAS CITY, MO

