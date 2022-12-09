Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Tupac
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you’re looking for a dog that’s up for anything, then look no further than 8-month-old lab mix Tupac. He rides well in the car and loves to have the windows down. He loves playing with other dogs and is good on a leash. Tupac loves all types of toys, and will play with them for hours! He is kennel-trained and house-trained.
KCTV 5
Janet Jackson, Ludacris coming to Kansas City in 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Janet Jackson and Ludacris will be coming to Kansas City, Missouri, in 2023!. According to T-Mobile Center’s website, the concert entitled “Janet Jackson: Together Again” will be taking place on Tuesday, May 2, at 8 p.m. Ludacris will be Miss Jackson’s special...
KSHB 41 welcomes Cassie Wilson to weather team
KSHB 41 News is proud to announce Cassie Wilson as the newest addition to its Kansas City weather team.
184 restaurants to participate in Kansas City restaurant week 2023
184 restaurants will participate in Kansas City Restaurant week 2023, which aims to raise money for charity and help get customers into restaurants during a slow post-holiday winter season.
Looking at potential downtown Royals stadium sites of past and present
Here's a rundown of downtown Royals stadium site ideas that have surfaced, ranging from presently active contenders to more historic locations.
KCTV 5
Woman’s missing dog is found 1,625 miles away in Louisburg, Kansas
LOUISBURG, Kan. (KCTV) - A woman across the country lost her beloved dog and, after months of searching, she thought she’d never see him again. Now, he might be home just in time for Christmas!. Heather Reichart finds strays in her Kansas pasture all the time. But something told...
KCTV 5
Santa visits Saint Lukes Hospital NICU
Infants at the Saint Lukes's Hospital NICU on the Plaza received a special guest visitor to help celebrate their first holiday season. Grain Valley Girl Scouts create "Little Free Pantry" for those needing food help. A small group of three Girl Scouts in Grain Valley created a "Little Free Pantry"...
KC-area company that made first cowboy boots to return after 45 years
Zach Lawless, the great-great-grandson of C.H. Hyer, who first handcrafted the first cowboy boot, is bringing Hyer Boot back to business.
northwestmoinfo.com
$100,000 Prize Won on Holiday Scratchers Game in Cameron
An unidentified Cameron woman and her family will be enjoying a very happy holiday season after hitting a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery scratcher ticket. The player played the “O’Christmas Tree” scratcher game with a ticket bought at the Trex Mart on North Walnut in Cameron.
KCTV 5
Royals hold community event Tuesday night about planned move downtown
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals organization is asking for the community’s input Tuesday night about moving Kauffman Stadium downtown. Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman cites renovation and upkeep of Kauffman as a contributing factor to the planned move, but still wants to hear what the metro community thinks about it all.
Ray County sheriff suspects ‘big cat’ in recent cattle attack
The Ray County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about two recent attacks on cattle. In one he suspects, in his words, a big cat.
Missouri Lottery player wins $50K after stop for gas in Kansas City
A Missouri Lottery player's stop for gas at a Minit Mart in Kansas City resulted in a big $50,000 Powerball prize last month.
KCTV 5
KC scientist manipulates memories in animals, gives Overland Park Alzheimer’s patient hope
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A scientist at The Stower’s Institute in Kansas City has been able to manipulate memories in animals. His groundbreaking research could have major implications for how Alzheimer’s and dementia patients are treated. Dr. Kausik Si genetically altered snails, fruit flies and mice making...
kcur.org
Overland Park native celebrates 10 years of high kicks with the Radio City Rockettes
As a sophomore in college, Mindy Moeller watched her future career from nosebleed seats. Now, 13 years later, the Overland Park native is celebrating her 10th season onstage as a Radio City Rockette. Moeller auditioned three times before landing a position in the Rockettes in 2012. After each Christmas Spectacular,...
KCTV 5
Twelve Days of Rally House: Day 7 – keeping it local
KCTV5 is helping you plan out holiday gifts for all the KC fans on your list with Twelve Days of Rally House. Today Bill gets some gift ideas that are perfect ways to show off your love for Kansas City. Sponsored by Rally House.
gotodestinations.com
Best Breakfast Restaurants in Kansas City, Missouri – (With Photos)
In search of the best breakfast restaurants in Kansas City? Look no further! This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list. So whether you are looking for...
’80s Music Fans Won’t Want To Miss This Concert Coming To Kansas City
2023 is shaping up to be a great spring and summer for concerts in the Kansas City area. Heck, Arrowhead Stadium has several summer shows booked. Taylor Swift, Luke Combs, Ed Sheeran, along with Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks. Those are some top-flight shows right there. Yet, let's not forget T-Mobile Center, which kicks off the spring concert season with Bruce Springsteen in February, followed by shows from Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, and Shania Twain. Yet, if you're an '80s music fan. You won't want to miss this show just announced by the T-Mobile Center.
KCTV 5
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Crushing cold with snow chances awaits (TUE-12/13)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A significant storm is intensifying today across the Plains. We’re on the “warm” side of the storm and that means waves of rain have been the issue for us since late last night. Some areas are approaching 1 inch worth, with more coming this morning.
The wealthiest person in Kansas City is giving away millions
I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.
