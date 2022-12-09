ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
WacoTrib.com

Loon counters find more chicks, fewer adults in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's annual census of loons found slightly fewer adult birds but more chicks this year. Maine Audubon conducts a loon count every year. The state has the largest population of the birds on the East Coast and has sought to protect them with environmental laws in recent years.
MAINE STATE
WacoTrib.com

Home health care owner sentenced for giving false records

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former home health care business owner pleaded guilty in New Hampshire to presenting false records for nursing services in response to an audit and was sentenced Tuesday to a year in prison, with most of the time suspended. Michael Maggiacomo, 52, of South Berwick,...
SOUTH BERWICK, ME
WacoTrib.com

Montana's minimum wage rising 75 cents to $9.95 in January

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's minimum wage is increasing 75 cents an hour to $9.95 starting on Jan. 1, the Department of Labor and Industry announced. It's the largest inflationary increase since voters passed a ballot initiative to increase the minimum wage by $1 an hour to $6.15 in January 2007 and then make inflationary changes each year.
MONTANA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: Michigan

Iron Mountain Daily News. December 7, 2022. Editorial: December designated Christmas Tree Month in Michigan. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed December as Michigan Christmas Tree Month, recognizing the vital economic, environmental and social benefits of Michigan’s Christmas tree industry. “The holiday season is upon us, and it’s the perfect...
MICHIGAN STATE
WacoTrib.com

11 abuse suits filed since change in statute of limitations

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The number of people suing over priest abuse is growing with three more lawsuits on Monday, bringing the total to nearly a dozen since the state loosened the statute of limitations last year. The latest lawsuits focus on the Rev. John J. Curran, who allegedly...
AUGUSTA, ME
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: Ohio

Cleveland Plain Dealer. December 11, 2022. Editorial: Lawmakers should be making it less onerous for citizens to amend the Ohio Constitution, not harder. The General Assembly’s lame-duck session is rapidly advancing a joint resolution that will ask voters to make it harder to change the Ohio Constitution. But the legislature should be making it easier for voters to seek this remedy, not more difficult. That is what democracy requires.
OHIO STATE
WacoTrib.com

Ohio Senate backs voter ID, host of other election changes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohioans would be required to present photo ID at the voting booth and have fewer days to apply for absentee ballots or to vote early in person under a significantly rewritten bill that sped through committee and floor votes in the Ohio Senate on Tuesday.
OHIO STATE
WacoTrib.com

W.Va. looks to expand dilapidated buildings program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The state of West Virginia has issued a survey asking county and municipal leaders about their plans and goals for dealing with dilapidated buildings. Communities have until 5 p.m. on Jan. 6 to respond. West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Cabinet Secretary Harold Ward said...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said deputies from Adams County in Idaho and Baker...
BOISE, ID
WacoTrib.com

Bird flu found in snow geese, suspected in turkey flock

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bird flu has been confirmed in snow geese and other water birds from Gibson County in southwestern Indiana and is suspected in a commercial turkey flock in nearby Daviess County, state officials said. Approximately 700 geese, primarily snow geese, have recently been found dead in western...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WacoTrib.com

DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state's Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate...
FLORIDA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: Alabama

Dothan Eagle. December 7, 2022. It took not one, not two, but three botched execution attempts for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to say “enough.” Prison officials failed in their attempt to execute a Death Row inmate in 2018 because they were unable to establish an intravenous line for lethal injection. In September, they failed again. Last month, after state corrections officials failed to establish the lethal injection to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, Ivey directed state Attorney General Steve Marshall to undertake a “top-to-bottom” review of the state’s capital punishment system, and asked him not to schedule any more executions until the review is complete.
ALABAMA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Ohio court: Insurance doesn't cover business COVID losses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A commercial insurance policy doesn’t cover the income a business lost when the governor ordered a shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ohio Supreme Court said Monday in a decision consistent with multiple court rulings nationally weighing similar questions. The state’s high court...
OHIO STATE
WacoTrib.com

Missing skier found dead at resort as snow blankets Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Search and rescue crews located the body of a skier who had gone missing at Solitude Mountain Resort a day earlier, as snow continued to blanket Utah and the state's ski resorts throughout the Wasatch Range. Salt Lake County law enforcement told KSL-TV that...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
WacoTrib.com

Hawaii police: Swimmer in stable condition after shark bite

WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (AP) — For the second time in less than a week, Hawaii officials put up shark warning signs after a shark bit a man Tuesday. The man, a 68-year-old from Waikoloa, was swimming about 400 yards (365 meters) from shore at Anaehoomalu Bay on the Big Island when he was bitten on the lower left torso, Hawaii county Police said.
WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, HI
WacoTrib.com

Tennessee receives $6M in broadband internet planning grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has received $6 million in federal grants to plan for the expansion of access to high-speed internet networks. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The U.S. Department of Commerce announced the funding Monday....
TENNESSEE STATE
WacoTrib.com

13 Tennessee inmates to receive Lipscomb University degrees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Thirteen Tennessee inmates will receive degrees from Lipscomb University during a graduation ceremony. The state Department of Correction says the graduation for the Lipscomb Initiative for Education will take place Thursday at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center. Two women will graduate with associate’s degrees...
TENNESSEE STATE
WacoTrib.com

Abbott determined not to shrink from big Jerryworld stage

The Abbott Panthers have had their moment to bask in the bigness of AT&T Stadium, also known as Jerryworld, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. The Panthers earned a place in the Class 1A Division I state championship football game when they defeated Irion County, 88-60, in the state semifinals on Dec. 3. Abbott then had 10 days to prepare for the title game, enough time for head coach Terry Crawford to make a savvy coaching call.
ABBOTT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy