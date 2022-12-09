Read full article on original website
Loon counters find more chicks, fewer adults in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's annual census of loons found slightly fewer adult birds but more chicks this year. Maine Audubon conducts a loon count every year. The state has the largest population of the birds on the East Coast and has sought to protect them with environmental laws in recent years.
Home health care owner sentenced for giving false records
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former home health care business owner pleaded guilty in New Hampshire to presenting false records for nursing services in response to an audit and was sentenced Tuesday to a year in prison, with most of the time suspended. Michael Maggiacomo, 52, of South Berwick,...
Montana's minimum wage rising 75 cents to $9.95 in January
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's minimum wage is increasing 75 cents an hour to $9.95 starting on Jan. 1, the Department of Labor and Industry announced. It's the largest inflationary increase since voters passed a ballot initiative to increase the minimum wage by $1 an hour to $6.15 in January 2007 and then make inflationary changes each year.
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Iron Mountain Daily News. December 7, 2022. Editorial: December designated Christmas Tree Month in Michigan. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed December as Michigan Christmas Tree Month, recognizing the vital economic, environmental and social benefits of Michigan’s Christmas tree industry. “The holiday season is upon us, and it’s the perfect...
11 abuse suits filed since change in statute of limitations
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The number of people suing over priest abuse is growing with three more lawsuits on Monday, bringing the total to nearly a dozen since the state loosened the statute of limitations last year. The latest lawsuits focus on the Rev. John J. Curran, who allegedly...
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Cleveland Plain Dealer. December 11, 2022. Editorial: Lawmakers should be making it less onerous for citizens to amend the Ohio Constitution, not harder. The General Assembly’s lame-duck session is rapidly advancing a joint resolution that will ask voters to make it harder to change the Ohio Constitution. But the legislature should be making it easier for voters to seek this remedy, not more difficult. That is what democracy requires.
Ohio Senate backs voter ID, host of other election changes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohioans would be required to present photo ID at the voting booth and have fewer days to apply for absentee ballots or to vote early in person under a significantly rewritten bill that sped through committee and floor votes in the Ohio Senate on Tuesday.
W.Va. looks to expand dilapidated buildings program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The state of West Virginia has issued a survey asking county and municipal leaders about their plans and goals for dealing with dilapidated buildings. Communities have until 5 p.m. on Jan. 6 to respond. West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Cabinet Secretary Harold Ward said...
Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said deputies from Adams County in Idaho and Baker...
Bird flu found in snow geese, suspected in turkey flock
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bird flu has been confirmed in snow geese and other water birds from Gibson County in southwestern Indiana and is suspected in a commercial turkey flock in nearby Daviess County, state officials said. Approximately 700 geese, primarily snow geese, have recently been found dead in western...
DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state's Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate...
Editorial Roundup: Alabama
Dothan Eagle. December 7, 2022. It took not one, not two, but three botched execution attempts for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to say “enough.” Prison officials failed in their attempt to execute a Death Row inmate in 2018 because they were unable to establish an intravenous line for lethal injection. In September, they failed again. Last month, after state corrections officials failed to establish the lethal injection to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, Ivey directed state Attorney General Steve Marshall to undertake a “top-to-bottom” review of the state’s capital punishment system, and asked him not to schedule any more executions until the review is complete.
Ohio court: Insurance doesn't cover business COVID losses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A commercial insurance policy doesn’t cover the income a business lost when the governor ordered a shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ohio Supreme Court said Monday in a decision consistent with multiple court rulings nationally weighing similar questions. The state’s high court...
Missing skier found dead at resort as snow blankets Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Search and rescue crews located the body of a skier who had gone missing at Solitude Mountain Resort a day earlier, as snow continued to blanket Utah and the state's ski resorts throughout the Wasatch Range. Salt Lake County law enforcement told KSL-TV that...
Hawaii police: Swimmer in stable condition after shark bite
WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (AP) — For the second time in less than a week, Hawaii officials put up shark warning signs after a shark bit a man Tuesday. The man, a 68-year-old from Waikoloa, was swimming about 400 yards (365 meters) from shore at Anaehoomalu Bay on the Big Island when he was bitten on the lower left torso, Hawaii county Police said.
Tennessee receives $6M in broadband internet planning grants
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has received $6 million in federal grants to plan for the expansion of access to high-speed internet networks. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The U.S. Department of Commerce announced the funding Monday....
13 Tennessee inmates to receive Lipscomb University degrees
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Thirteen Tennessee inmates will receive degrees from Lipscomb University during a graduation ceremony. The state Department of Correction says the graduation for the Lipscomb Initiative for Education will take place Thursday at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center. Two women will graduate with associate’s degrees...
Abbott determined not to shrink from big Jerryworld stage
The Abbott Panthers have had their moment to bask in the bigness of AT&T Stadium, also known as Jerryworld, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. The Panthers earned a place in the Class 1A Division I state championship football game when they defeated Irion County, 88-60, in the state semifinals on Dec. 3. Abbott then had 10 days to prepare for the title game, enough time for head coach Terry Crawford to make a savvy coaching call.
Watch Now: Possible tornado touches down near Fort Worth, and more of today's top videos
Residents in the Fort Worth, Texas, area witnessed dark skies and a possible tornado, how the Golden Globes is attempting to make a comeback, and more of today's top videos.
