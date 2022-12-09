ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Will Smith Isn’t the Main Reason to Avoid Emancipation

By Shirley Li
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SjJku_0jcwYPYh00
Apple TV+

The filmmakers behind Emancipation probably wanted a standard Hollywood publicity circuit, with its stars offering amusing anecdotes about production and talking up the importance of the Training Day director Antoine Fuqua’s slavery-era drama. But the press tour for Emancipation, which starts streaming today on Apple TV+, has instead looked more like an apology tour.

That’s perhaps unsurprising, considering the film marks the return of Will Smith to the public eye. In light of his outburst at the Oscars earlier this year, Smith has conceded that he would “understand” if people aren’t ready to see him back on-screen, an admission that prompted a fresh wave of media discourse over whether he was penalized appropriately. (Smith has since apologized for slapping Chris Rock during the ceremony and accepted the Academy’s decision to ban him from the awards for 10 years.) But Smith hasn’t been the only one to cause controversy: At the premiere of Emancipation, a producer, Joey McFarland, brought an original 19th-century photograph of “Whipped Peter”—the real-life enslaved man whose story inspired the movie—to the red carpet. McFarland showed the photo off like an accessory, a moment that drew criticism for his oddly casual presentation. In an apology, he wrote, “I hope my actions don’t distract from the film’s message.”

If only Emancipation actually had a memorable message. The film casts Smith as Peter, a character based on the photo’s subject who, after learning of Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, runs away to find Union troops. Given the minimal information available about the real man’s life story, the filmmakers have invented much of it. In the movie, he’s chased by Fassel (played by Ben Foster), a sadistic slave catcher whose hounds and henchmen force Peter to swim through gator-infested swamps and sneak past neighboring plantations. His goal isn’t just to make it to freedom; he’s also seeking to reunite with the family he was forced to leave deep in Confederate territory. The result is a movie that’s part prestige drama, part survival thriller, part war epic—and all confused.

The film’s mishmashing of these genres is careless. Scenes of Peter suffering in the Louisiana heat and glaring silently at his captors transition into a schlocky action movie: He incapacitates a pair of enslavers and races through the bayou, Fuqua’s camera tracking him in showy slow motion. Peter’s hunched posture melts away unprompted; in some shots, as he clears snakes from his path and wrestles an alligator underwater(!), Smith looks just like the larger-than-life persona he’s played many times throughout his career. One character explains that Peter can “survive things most men can’t,” turning Peter’s story into, essentially, a superhero saga. The pivot is bewildering, considering how Fuqua has argued that movies about enslaved people should be reminders of reality—even if grim. But Emancipation isn’t examining history; it’s indulging in fantasy.

Read: Who wants to watch Black pain?

By turning Peter into a warrior, the film undermines the very figure it’s trying to honor. The portrait of “Whipped Peter” was widely circulated during the Civil War not only because of how disturbing his scars looked, but also because of the man’s haunted, mysterious expression. His image represented the horrors of slavery, and its dissemination helped further the abolitionist movement—yet his own, human story was not definitively told. Emancipation could have done that. Throughout the film, Fuqua couples sickening visuals of torture with serene drone shots of the bayou, suggesting how easily time can erase history’s horrors and how powerful images can memorialize the truth. But by turning Peter into an action hero, the director fails to offer new or nuanced insights into these themes.

Emancipation thus continues the historical presentation of Peter as a mere symbol, barely examined beyond his physical blemishes. Peter is near invincible as he dashes through the swamps just out of Fassel’s reach, and he’s irreproachable, the only character who tries to relieve others’ suffering. The movie attempts to imagine Peter’s interiority by insisting that his faith in God strengthens him, but gesturing vaguely at that idea is about as far as it goes.

Despite a committed cast and often stunning cinematography, the film’s script is too blunt and the direction too ham-fisted to make Emancipation anything more than another rote—albeit expensive—entry in the slavery-movie genre. As Emancipation sails past the two-hour mark, clumsily mixes genres, and stumbles toward a pat ending, the film struggles to justify itself. Some viewers may be inclined to avoid Emancipation because of Smith’s and McFarland’s actions. But the mediocre film offers plenty of its own reasons for people to not watch.

Comments / 3

Related
The Atlantic

Little House on the Prairie—With Meth

In the many decades that have passed since Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Little House on the Prairie books became the most widely read, most beloved account of the American frontier experience, a revisionist view has emerged, not just of what these days is called settler colonialism but of her father, Charles—that is, Pa, the fiddler with the twinkling eyes.
COLORADO STATE
The Atlantic

Why the Far Right Is Fixated on Drag Queens

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. On Tuesday, a suspect accused of fatally shooting five people at a Colorado Springs...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Atlantic

Here Come the Crypto Hypocrites

The collapse of the crypto exchange FTX last month, which seems likely to cost customers billions of dollars, stirred up a blamestorm of epic proportions. When Representative Tom Emmer, a Republican who’s been one of crypto’s strongest advocates in Congress, went on Fox Business to talk about the firm’s downfall, his message was clear: What happened at FTX had nothing to do with any problems in the crypto industry generally. Instead, it had been a failure of “government oversight and regulatory procedures.” Regulators in the Biden administration, Emmer suggested, should have spotted that Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX’s founder and former CEO, was a bad actor, and stopped him. Emmer specifically called out Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler, accusing the SEC of “working backroom deals … with people who are doing nefarious things.”
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

Emancipation review – Will Smith is dragged through the mud in ugly, manipulative drama

Antoine Fuqua’s thuddingly unsubtle Will Smith-starring slavery drama is an unusually ugly picture. And while you can make a case that the facts of slavery cannot and should not be prettified, Fuqua’s approach, both in the relentless grind of graphic cruelty and the grim, near monochrome sludge of the cinematography, makes for a gruelling endurance test of a viewing experience.
LOUISIANA STATE
Deadline

‘Emancipation’ Producer Issues Proclamation After Backlash For Bringing Photo Of Enslaved Man To Premiere: “I Wholeheartedly Apologize”

Emancipation producer Joey McFarland is issuing an apology after backlash over bringing the photo to the premiere of the enslaved man that inspired the film. “I wholeheartedly apologize to everyone I have offended by bringing a photograph of Peter to the Emancipation premiere,” he posted on Instagram. “My intent was to honor this remarkable man and to remind the general public that his image not only brought about change in 1863 but still resonates and promotes change today.” The image, known as “The Scourged Back,” depicts a man named Peter who escaped enslavement with scars on his back after being whipped. “After uncovering...
The Crusader Newspaper

THE BLACKOUT OF RACISM IN WHITE AMERICA

There is a growing, but invisible, problem in America. Essentially, a lot of white people are unaware of the race problem, or so they say. Black people, on the other hand, are all too familiar with race issues. The denial among many whites to acknowledge racial tension is probably partially due to a certain amount of latent guilt.
Vibe

Marvin Sapp Says Kanye West Is Not A Gospel Artist, Criticizes ‘Jesus Is King’ Grammy

Grammy-nominated gospel singer and songwriter, Bishop Marvin Louis Sapp Sr., had a few things to get off his chest during a Vlad TV interview about Kanye West and his spiritual efforts. In a clip from the 18-minute conversation, Sapp answers a question about West receiving the 2021 Grammy award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album amid gospel artists who not only “do this for the genre but as a lifestyle.” More from VIBE.comEminem Scores No. 1 On Billboard Christian Songs ChartKanye West Drops New Song Venting Over Recent ControversiesKanye West's Yeezy Brand Owes State Of California $600K In Taxes The Michigan...
TENNESSEE STATE
Anita Durairaj

This man was almost lynched by a white mob but then a miracle happened

Laurence C. Jones (1882 - 1975) is known as an African-American educator. He founded the Piney Woods Country Life School in Mississippi in 1909. The Piney Woods School is still in operation today as a boarding school for African American students. It is the largest African-American boarding school as well as the second oldest African-American boarding school in continuous operation.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
BET

Interview: 'Emancipation' Director Explains Why Film Is Shot in Black and White

There’s a teeny bit of irony in Will Smith starring in a movie titled Emancipation in 2022. This is, after all, just eight months after…well, you know––an event so seismic it will remain one of the most talked-about events in the history of pop culture. The aftermath of Smith’s televised lowest moment required throwing out the rules of the PR handbook too: while it was reported that Apple initially was going to push the release of the film to 2023, they reversed that decision, in part because Emancipation, the story of a man’s escape from slavery to fight for the Union Army, had already shot and, once you see it, you’ll agree that it deserves to be seen.
Vibe

H.E.R Wants To Be Addressed By Her Government Name

H.E.R. is reclaiming her government name and wants the public to follow suit. During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday (Dec. 7), H.E.R., née Gabriella Wilson, discussed her starring role as Belle in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration and how it inspired her to shed her musical alias.  “I’ve been re-finding my voice. Now I’m not wearing glasses. I can’t be acting and wearing glasses, so I think it’s time for people to really get to know the person behind H.E.R.,” the 25-year-old Grammy award winner detailed. More from VIBE.comMusic Producing Icons Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Are Still...
The Independent

Emancipation producer apologises after backlash to showing slavery artefact at red carpet

Joey McFarland, a producer of the film Emancipation, has apologised after showing a real photo of an enslaved man at the red carpet premiere. In the Antoine Fuqua-directed historical film, Will Smith plays a man named Peter, who battles through the wild terrain of Louisiana to escape enslavement.Smith’s character was inspired by a memorable photo of an enslaved man commonly called “Whipped Peter”, which shows his back marked with keloid scars having suffered brutal whippings from enslavers. At the premiere event for Emancipation last week, McFarland showed the original 1863 photograph of Whipped Peter to the press, telling Variety:...
LOUISIANA STATE
Popculture

Lauren London Playing Eddie Murphy and Nia Long's Daughter in 'You People' Sparks Casting Debate

Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming comedy You People. The film marks the directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the genius behind ABC's critically acclaimed comedy series, black-ish. Starring Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London, the official logline reads: "A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences." Hill stars as London's boyfriend, with Long and Murphy playing London's parents.
Entertainment Weekly

Emancipation review: Will Smith is on the run in a ruthless slavery drama

What we know for sure about a man called "Whipped Peter" is as scant as a picture and a paragraph: He was enslaved on a Louisiana plantation and escaped; he somehow survived 40 treacherous miles of swamp and made it to a Union safehold in Baton Rouge, where a portrait of him stripped to the waist — his back a constellation of keloid scars incurred from a vicious whipping — became a galvanizing spark for the abolitionist movement.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

116K+
Followers
8K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy