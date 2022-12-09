Read full article on original website
Maine Women’s Basketball Snaps 4-game Losing Streak – Beat Army Sunday 88-60
The Maine Women's Basketball Team snapped their 4-game losing streak with an impressive 88-60 win over Army on Sunday afternoon, December 11th at The Pit in Memorial Gymnasium on the UMaine campus. Maine never trailed, leading 23-16 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 45-25 at the end of...
Brewer Girls Defeat Messalonskee 49-36 [STATS]
The Brewer Girls Basketball Team evened their record at 1-1 this season with a 49-36 victory over Messalonskee in Oakland on Tuesday, December 13th. Brewer led 14-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-14 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches led 40-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Messalonskee Eagles Visit Brewer Witches in Boys’ Varsity Basketball on Ticket TV
The Messalonskee Eagles visit the Brewer Witches in boys' varsity basketball on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. The live broadcast will begin below at 6:30 PM from Brewer High School. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV,...
Winter Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week [VOTE]
The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week has returned for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week has returned for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!
Sumner Boys Defeat Central 63-52 [STATS]
The Sumner Boys Basketball Team is going to spend the 2022-23 season on the road. They started the season with the game closest to Sumner, playing Central at Ellsworth High School on Saturday, beating the Red Devils 63-52. Sumner jumped out to a 11-0 lead at the end of the...
Sumner Girls Fall to Central 80-38 [STATS]
The Sumner Girls Basketball Team are going to be road warriors this season. Because of the ongoing issue with the sprinkler system, the Sumner Tigers are playing all the games on the road. Saturday afternoon they played the Central Red Devils at Ellsworth High School, falling 80-38. The game was...
penbaypilot.com
Maine Soccer Coaches Association names three area players to all-state teams
The Maine Soccer Coaches Association has named a trio of Midcoast players to its state all-star high school soccer teams for the 2022 season.
Community mourns Maine Maritime students killed in Castine crash
MAINE, USA — News of Saturday's deadly car crash in Castine that took the lives of four Maine Maritime Academy students and injured three others has left many Maine communities shaken. The victims have been preliminarily identified as 20-year-old Brian Kenealy of York, Maine, 21-year-old Chase Fossett of Gardiner,...
mainebiz.biz
With new space in Winslow, Maine Crisp brings in new CEO
A Winslow maker of gluten-free homemade crackers, Maine Crisp Co., has named new CEO. Lewis Goldstein, who has worked with brands like Sam Adams, Snapple, Kiss My Face (a clean and vegan personal care company) and Organic Valley, takes over the top leadership spot at the growing snack-food company. Maine...
railfan.com
State Ponders Future of Former Maine Central ‘Lower Road’ Main Line
AUGUSTA, Maine — Stakeholders in central Maine are asking the state to do something with 33 miles of former Maine Central track through the scenic Kennebec Valley. The trackage is owned by the state and was once part of the MEC’s “Lower Road” main line. MEC maintained two main lines connecting Portland and Waterville. Guilford Rail System used both into the late 1980s but then decided to abandon the middle section of the Lower Road in favor of what was called the “Back Road,” which served a number of papermill branches. The state specifically owns the section of track between Brunswick and Augusta.
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is The State Capitol of Maine?
Augusta eventually became the site of the state's capital and was chosen because of its central location. The town was already on the navigable Kennebec River, and the Canibas Indians had built a trading post near the fort. They donated land for the new state house, which was deeded to the state for $10.
How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?
Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
mainepublic.org
A fish that's swum in Maine ponds since the Ice Age faces an uncertain future
It’s a brisk late-October morning, with a bright sun breaking through the fog clinging to the surface of Floods Pond, in Otis. Brad Erdman and Fred Seavey load gear into an aluminum skiff, and head out across the water. A series of net floats comes into view in shallow...
lcnme.com
Too Young to Drive on the Road, Jefferson Teen Tearing Up the Dirt Track in Truck Pulling
Sammy Chapman does not have a driver’s license, but that hasn’t stopped the 15-year-old Jefferson youth from tearing up the dirt track in truck pulling. He won 12 races this past summer, including 10 in a row, to win the Maine State Truck and Tractor Pullers Association’s points series. He is the youngest puller in the truck class and has beaten out many a seasoned veteran.
mainebiz.biz
Branching out: $14M in state grants to support forest industry
Nineteen Maine forestry companies will share $14 million in state grants for a range of improvement projects, Gov. Janet Mills announced. Funding comes from the final round of the $20 million Forest Recovery Initiative of the governor's Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan. Recipients include ND Paper in Rumford, which will...
WMTW
Maine reactions to U.S. arrest of alleged Libyan bombmaker in Pan Am 103 attack
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two victims of the 1988 terrorist attack that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, had attended Bowdoin College, in Brunswick, Maine. The bombing killed 270 people – 11 people on the ground, 259 passengers and crew, including 35 American students coming home from a Syracuse University-led semester abroad in London.
Surprising Blue Crab Population Develops in Maine
Around the Chesapeake Bay, the blue crab, Callinectes sapidus, is an immediately recognizable and. iconic species. It is the Maryland State Crustacean, the namesake and mascot of a team in the Atlantic. League of Professional Baseball, and the base of the most valuable fishery in the Bay. Up in the...
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
Portland Woman Dies Following Crash on I-95 in Sherman, Maine
A Portland woman has died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 95 in the southern Aroostook County town of Sherman. Maine State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on I-95 northbound, according to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates 59-year-old Maria Dubois of Portland was driving a 2020 blue Toyota Corolla when she went off the road at a high rate of speed and into the woods, Moss said.
4 college students killed in Maine crash
CASTINE, Maine (WPRI) — Four college students from Maine Maritime Academy were killed in a car crash early this weekend. Two of those victims were from Massachusetts. Police say the accident happened early Saturday after the last day of classes for the semester. Authorities say a total of seven students were in the car, when […]
