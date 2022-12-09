Read full article on original website
Related
easttexasradio.com
2023 Lights of Life Gala Sponsorships Now Available
The seventeenth annual Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Lights of Life Gala committee is moving ahead with plans for this popular event. They mailed out sponsorship invitations last week to approximately 750 businesses, organizations, and individuals. They priced the sponsorship levels the same as last year’s, although they changed...
KLTV
WebXtra: East Texas cowboy church event pairs barbecue and Christmas donations
Families got to shop with Tyler police officers during a Christmas shopping spree at Academy this morning. The families were selected by the Tyler Police Department, and Tyler Police Sergeant Chuck Boyce said as they go out on calls they get to interact with the community. “(We) see needs. Due to our relationships with a lot of our retailers and stuff, we’re able to connect pieces and help and assist and become part of. So, we get to fill a lot of needs, especially during the holidays,” Tyler Police Sergeant Chuck Boyce said.
Christmas In The Park Cancelled
Hopkins County Historical Society at approximately 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, reports Saturday’s rescheduled Christmas in the Park has been cancelled due to forecasted inclement weather.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Boys and Girls Club Auction
Over the weekend, the annual Boys and Girls Club auction at Cottonwood Barn in Paris was a huge success. Participants spent $275,000 on bid items and smashed the goal of $250,000.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Citizen Nominations
As 2022 comes to an end, it is time to send nominations in for those individuals and businesses that have been outstanding this year. We accept nominations for Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Small and Large Businesses of the Year, and other excellent recognitions. The awards will be announced at the Chamber’s membership banquet on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.
easttexasradio.com
Christmas Lights And Carriage Rides
The Christmas lights, carriage rides, festive shopping, and dining continue in downtown Mt Pleasant! You can make your carriage ride reservation by going online through Christmas Eve. Our website has the online information for Four winds Carriage Company. https://fourwindscarriage.com/mount-pleasant.
inforney.com
PHOTOS: Rose City Farmers Market
Rose City Farmers Market vendors donned Christmas hats and other festive attire for the Saturday market at ETX Brewing Co. The event offered fresh produce and other items such as herbs, wood-oven breads, pastries, granola, jams, pickles, cheese, artisans and more for Christmas shoppers. The event is a family and...
easttexasradio.com
Fire Hits Emory Restaurant
According to employees, a fire hit a 12-year-old family-owned restaurant in Emory called “Sidekick’s” Saturday night during the dinner rush. Employees evacuated the customers before Emory’s VFD arrived with help from Alba, East Tawakoni, and Point.
Ruby's announces new location in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired in August 2022. A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is continuing to grow. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant will be opening a fourth location in Jacksonville. The restaurant announced the new establishment in a Facebook post, with owner Ruby Abarca holding up...
Community rallies behind employees after fiery loss of Emory restaurant
EMORY, Texas — A beloved family-owned diner in Emory, Sidekick's Restaurant, caught fire last Friday during their dinner rush hour. "It was just very chaotic the whole night," said Kalli Gaddis, a waitress at the restaurant. After battling the flames and rains over the weekend, the building still stands...
easttexasradio.com
Texas A&M University-Commerce Celebrates Groundbreaking For New Welcome Center
COMMERCE, TX—Texas A&M University-Commerce conducted a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Dec. 9, to kick off construction of its new Welcome Center. Dubbed the “front door” of the university, the Welcome Center will be located at the main entrance of A&M-Commerce, serving as an inviting first stop for campus visitors.
KLTV
Ten Ben Wheeler VFD firefighters resign following board meeting last week
BEN WHEELER, Texas (KLTV) - Ten firefighters who made up some of the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department, including positions on the board of directors, have resigned from the department. According to previous Assistant Fire Chief J.R. Bond, they gave their resignations to the board of directors on Friday. Bond...
KLTV
Driver collides with power pole, S. Donnybrook Ave lanes closed
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At approximately 6:55 a.m., Tyler Police Officers responded to a one vehicle collision on Donnybrook Avenue ended with two occupants hospitalized. According to responding authorities, both occupants were juveniles and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The collision has led to north and southbound lane closures on S Donnybrook Ave from E. Hudson street to Troup Hwy.
KXII.com
Severe storms cause major damages in Leonard
LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - Just hours after being hit by severe weather, Leonard residents came together to pick up the damages left by Tuesday’s storm. Fannin County’s Emergency Management Coordinator, Troy Hudson said, “It started in the Blue Ridge area in Collin County and moved to the Northeast, to Fannin County...”
10 People Jailed On Intoxication Offenses In Hopkins County In 6 Days
Over the past 6 days, 10 people were jailed on intoxication offenses in Hopkins County. Four people were jailed for drunk driving offenses, four for being intoxicated in public, and two on warrants related to intoxication offenses from Dec. 4 to Dec. 9, 2022, according to arrest reports. CR 1196...
ketr.org
Boles ISD, Campbell ISD safety officer agreement with HCSO to be reviewed Tuesday
In Hunt County, two school districts that have been receiving security services from the county will have those agreements under review. The Boles and Campbell Independent School Districts have contracted with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement officers on their campuses. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the contracts are scheduled to be reviewed in Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Hunt County Commissioners Court. The agreements date to August of this year. The cost of providing the officers is an estimated $150,000 per year for each district. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has been covering half of that annual cost.
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs Council Changes Speed Limit For Mockingbird Lane
The Sulphur Springs City Council passed an ordinance at this week’s meeting raising the speed limit on Mockingbird Lane south of I-30 to 35 miles an hour. The school zone would not be impacted by the proposed ordinance change.
WOW, People are Going CRAZY Over a New Mexican Restaurant in Tyler, TX
Now, it's no secret how much people in Longview and Tyler, Texas ADORE Mexican food. Whether Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican, we really, really, REALLY love it. Thankfully, we have a plethora of delicious options to choose from all over East Texas. Even so, when we hear a significant buzz about a new place that's opened in one of our East Texas cities, our pretty little ears perk up like hummingbirds hovering around a gallon of sugar water.
Was this your ticket? $225,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in East Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is the name of the game this time of the year in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys push toward the playoffs and high school football nears its end, but someone playing a different game is keeping the winning up on their end, thanks to the lottery.
KLTV
East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church
The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
Comments / 1