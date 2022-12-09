ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Comments / 1

Related
easttexasradio.com

2023 Lights of Life Gala Sponsorships Now Available

The seventeenth annual Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Lights of Life Gala committee is moving ahead with plans for this popular event. They mailed out sponsorship invitations last week to approximately 750 businesses, organizations, and individuals. They priced the sponsorship levels the same as last year’s, although they changed...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: East Texas cowboy church event pairs barbecue and Christmas donations

Families got to shop with Tyler police officers during a Christmas shopping spree at Academy this morning. The families were selected by the Tyler Police Department, and Tyler Police Sergeant Chuck Boyce said as they go out on calls they get to interact with the community. “(We) see needs. Due to our relationships with a lot of our retailers and stuff, we’re able to connect pieces and help and assist and become part of. So, we get to fill a lot of needs, especially during the holidays,” Tyler Police Sergeant Chuck Boyce said.
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Boys and Girls Club Auction

Over the weekend, the annual Boys and Girls Club auction at Cottonwood Barn in Paris was a huge success. Participants spent $275,000 on bid items and smashed the goal of $250,000.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Citizen Nominations

As 2022 comes to an end, it is time to send nominations in for those individuals and businesses that have been outstanding this year. We accept nominations for Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Small and Large Businesses of the Year, and other excellent recognitions. The awards will be announced at the Chamber’s membership banquet on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Christmas Lights And Carriage Rides

The Christmas lights, carriage rides, festive shopping, and dining continue in downtown Mt Pleasant! You can make your carriage ride reservation by going online through Christmas Eve. Our website has the online information for Four winds Carriage Company. https://fourwindscarriage.com/mount-pleasant.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
inforney.com

PHOTOS: Rose City Farmers Market

Rose City Farmers Market vendors donned Christmas hats and other festive attire for the Saturday market at ETX Brewing Co. The event offered fresh produce and other items such as herbs, wood-oven breads, pastries, granola, jams, pickles, cheese, artisans and more for Christmas shoppers. The event is a family and...
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Fire Hits Emory Restaurant

According to employees, a fire hit a 12-year-old family-owned restaurant in Emory called “Sidekick’s” Saturday night during the dinner rush. Employees evacuated the customers before Emory’s VFD arrived with help from Alba, East Tawakoni, and Point.
EMORY, TX
CBS19

Ruby's announces new location in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired in August 2022. A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is continuing to grow. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant will be opening a fourth location in Jacksonville. The restaurant announced the new establishment in a Facebook post, with owner Ruby Abarca holding up...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Texas A&M University-Commerce Celebrates Groundbreaking For New Welcome Center

COMMERCE, TX—Texas A&M University-Commerce conducted a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Dec. 9, to kick off construction of its new Welcome Center. Dubbed the “front door” of the university, the Welcome Center will be located at the main entrance of A&M-Commerce, serving as an inviting first stop for campus visitors.
COMMERCE, TX
KLTV

Driver collides with power pole, S. Donnybrook Ave lanes closed

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At approximately 6:55 a.m., Tyler Police Officers responded to a one vehicle collision on Donnybrook Avenue ended with two occupants hospitalized. According to responding authorities, both occupants were juveniles and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The collision has led to north and southbound lane closures on S Donnybrook Ave from E. Hudson street to Troup Hwy.
TYLER, TX
KXII.com

Severe storms cause major damages in Leonard

LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - Just hours after being hit by severe weather, Leonard residents came together to pick up the damages left by Tuesday’s storm. Fannin County’s Emergency Management Coordinator, Troy Hudson said, “It started in the Blue Ridge area in Collin County and moved to the Northeast, to Fannin County...”
LEONARD, TX
ketr.org

Boles ISD, Campbell ISD safety officer agreement with HCSO to be reviewed Tuesday

In Hunt County, two school districts that have been receiving security services from the county will have those agreements under review. The Boles and Campbell Independent School Districts have contracted with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement officers on their campuses. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the contracts are scheduled to be reviewed in Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Hunt County Commissioners Court. The agreements date to August of this year. The cost of providing the officers is an estimated $150,000 per year for each district. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has been covering half of that annual cost.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

WOW, People are Going CRAZY Over a New Mexican Restaurant in Tyler, TX

Now, it's no secret how much people in Longview and Tyler, Texas ADORE Mexican food. Whether Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican, we really, really, REALLY love it. Thankfully, we have a plethora of delicious options to choose from all over East Texas. Even so, when we hear a significant buzz about a new place that's opened in one of our East Texas cities, our pretty little ears perk up like hummingbirds hovering around a gallon of sugar water.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy