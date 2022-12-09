Read full article on original website
Hopkins County Chamber Connection 12.14
As 2022 comes to an end, it is time to get nominations in for those individuals and businesses that have been outstanding this year. We accept nominations for Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Small and Large Businesses of the Year, and other superlative recognitions. The awards will be announced at the Chamber’s membership banquet on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.
New GI Physician For Christus Mother Frances-Sulphur Springs
CHRISTUS Mother Frances has announced the addition of Umair Sohail, M.D., to the Gastroenterology team in Sulphur Springs. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology, and Obesity medicine. Dr. Sohail will see patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, located at 107 Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs.
Local Workforce Development Plan
Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas is responsible for implementing and overseeing workforce development services in the nine-county Northeast Texas region, including Bowie, Cass, Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, Lamar, Morris, Red River, and Titus Counties. The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) requires Workforce Boards to develop strategic plans and set priorities for the regional workforce development system.
Former East Texas Constable Sentenced
A former Smith County Precinct 1 Constable convicted of Theft by a Public Servant has learned his punishment. Curtis Traylor-Harris was sentenced Monday to five years probation and a $10,000 fine. If he violates his probation, he serves his sentence of two years in state jail.
2023 Lights of Life Gala Sponsorships Now Available
The seventeenth annual Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Lights of Life Gala committee is moving ahead with plans for this popular event. They mailed out sponsorship invitations last week to approximately 750 businesses, organizations, and individuals. They priced the sponsorship levels the same as last year’s, although they changed...
Texas A&M University-Commerce Celebrates Groundbreaking For New Welcome Center
COMMERCE, TX—Texas A&M University-Commerce conducted a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Dec. 9, to kick off construction of its new Welcome Center. Dubbed the “front door” of the university, the Welcome Center will be located at the main entrance of A&M-Commerce, serving as an inviting first stop for campus visitors.
Paris Boys and Girls Club Auction
Over the weekend, the annual Boys and Girls Club auction at Cottonwood Barn in Paris was a huge success. Participants spent $275,000 on bid items and smashed the goal of $250,000.
Sulphur Springs Council Changes Speed Limit For Mockingbird Lane
The Sulphur Springs City Council passed an ordinance at this week’s meeting raising the speed limit on Mockingbird Lane south of I-30 to 35 miles an hour. The school zone would not be impacted by the proposed ordinance change.
Hopkins County Sentences
A man arrested in April after leading officers on a high-speed chase from Wood to Hopkins County has entered a plea bargain in 8th District Court. Dalton Shane Dakota Wallace pleaded guilty to evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and was sentenced to five years probation and a $1000 fine. He must also sign up for counseling.
Judge reads verdict for suspended Smith County constable
Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our hands on training with the fire department. Wildland training to structural firefighters. All our hands-on training will be done here at the training field. With the ‘MOU’ we’re signing with the forest service we’ll be able to do wildland training out here. And do hands on training with the forest service,” Chief Andy Parker said.
10 People Jailed On Intoxication Offenses In Hopkins County In 6 Days
Over the past 6 days, 10 people were jailed on intoxication offenses in Hopkins County. Four people were jailed for drunk driving offenses, four for being intoxicated in public, and two on warrants related to intoxication offenses from Dec. 4 to Dec. 9, 2022, according to arrest reports. CR 1196...
Emory restaurant owners respond to fire loss
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - A popular East Texas restaurant caught fire last night with customers still inside. It happened at Sidekicks restaurant on TX-19 in Emory during the Friday dinner rush. “I hate to see what my parents worked hard for. I grew up here. This was my whole life,”...
Two Sentenced In Hopkins County For Probation Violations
Sabrina Nicole Floyd of Como appeared in Hopkins County District Court. She pleaded true to violating her probation for abandoning or endangering child-criminal neglect by smoking marijuana and methamphetamine. The court sentenced her to one year in jail. Shaunta Danielle Bell pleaded true to violating the probation for the manufacture...
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Dec 13)
Paris Police responded to a business burglary Monday morning at 8:06 in the 1700 block of Clarksville St. Someone had entered the building through the back door and had taken two guns, cash, and a security system. An owner in the ten block of Drive-In Ave. reported that someone had...
Former Smith County Constable sentenced to probation for theft by jury
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the sentence was probated. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Former Smith County Precinct 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris has been sentenced to a term of five years probation after being found guilty of theft by a jury last week. He was sentenced to two years in state jail […]
One Dead, One Injured In Lamar County Crash
A crash killed one person, and another sustained non-incapacitating injuries at about 5:20 Sunday morning. The preliminary DPS reports indicate a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Bryson Stee of Scroggins was southbound on US 271 in Deport when it crossed the center line and struck 24-year-old Virginia Raney of Bogata, who was northbound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. It is an ongoing investigation.
Darlie Routier Home Is on The Market in Rowlett
The home at 5801 Eagle Drive in Rowlett is a member of an exclusive club that no Realtor wants their listing to be a part of. This seemingly idyllic Colonial-style home may have majestic rooftop dormers and picture-perfect porch pillars, but it is the family home where convicted murderer Darlie Routier killed her two sons, 5, and 6. And now that home, which has been on the market for 114 days, can be yours for $396,000 (plus Darlie’s original drapes, too.)
Both drivers dead after two-vehicle head-on collision outside Canton
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two drivers were killed when their vehicles collided on a state highway outside Canton Tuesday afternoon. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dorothy Thornton, 91, of Edgewood, was driving a 2015 Ford Escape southbound on State Highway 19 about two miles north of Canton. The report states Thornton attempted to pass several vehicles in a no passing zone and in the process collided head-on with a 2020 Toyota Tacoma driven by James Branton, 44, of Canton.
Hunt County Looking For Teen
In Hunt County, friends last saw Kearstyn Hope Cagle, 16, leaving her home in Haw Cove on Oct. 2, and they reported her missing on Nov. 17. Cagle is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has blue eyes, black hair, and has a tattoo on her left side forearm reading “she gave me life.” If you know her whereabouts, contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office.
Upshur County man receives life sentence for assault after 13 minute jury deliberation
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, while on parole, was sentenced to life in prison after 13 minutes of jury deliberation. The jury first began hearing evidence on Wednesday about not only this case but the defendant, Robert Buchanan’s prior convictions as well. According to a […]
