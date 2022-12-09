Read full article on original website
Walmart, Target results will tell how gloomy holidays could get for retailers
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Walmart (WMT.N) and Target (TGT.N) results this week are likely to show that major retailers are heading for a turbulent holiday season as rampant inflation has made everything from toothpaste to Christmas sweaters more expensive for shoppers.
Some holiday items will cost less this season due to misjudgment in demand
Good news from a major retailer for those who have not done their holiday shopping: Inflation is falling on some holiday merchandise. That's according to the CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon.
Best days to shop for deals during holiday season
MIAMI - The clock is ticking for holiday shoppers. If you missed out on those Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, experts say don't worry, it's not too late. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are known for blockbuster deals, but they may not be the best deals depending on what you are looking for, according to Kyle James with RatherBeShopping.com. "There's actually some days in December where you can actually get better deals than you can on Black Friday," he said. After tracking December deals for nearly two decades here's what he's found. On December 10th, expect...
Retailers Are Cracking Down on Returns This Holiday Season
The holiday shopping season is chaotic enough without worrying about purchase returns. In 2022, however, the traditional retail return exchange won’t be as easy as it’s been in recent years. That’s due to the rising number of actual retail purchase returns, the staggering amount of money involved in...
5 Couponing Secrets To Know for Holiday Shopping
The holidays are approaching; It's getting chillier, Mariah Carey is starting to play in every store and people are making their preparations for the holiday season. It's also a time when the deal...
5 Food Shortages That Will Impact Your Wallet This Holiday Season
It's time to stock up on staple holiday grocery items. The U.S. is facing a shortage of several food products -- wheat, lettuce, butter, eggs and turkey -- which could affect the price and...
IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families
Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
Costly Mistakes People Make While Grocery Shopping
If you want to save money on your food expenses, you're better off preparing meals at home rather than dining out. But even if you're buying most of your food at the grocery store, there's a good...
Shoppers are pulling back at Macy’s and Kohl’s
New York CNN Business — Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That’s squeezing Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target and other chains. Macy’s (M) sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl’s (KSS) tanked 6.9%. Kohl’s (KSS) also withdrew its financial...
The 3 Most Popular Dollar Store Holiday Purchases
As the holidays are approaching, Americans are flocking to dollar stores for affordable holiday celebration supplies. A recent survey by GOBankingRates showed that a mere 2% of Americans consider...
Stores Are Getting Tougher on Return Policies As Holiday Shopping Ramps Up
Sure, Christmas gifts are all about the notion that it's "the thought that counts." But such notions also come with the guarantee you can return something if you really don't like it. See: 10...
Amazon: Holiday shopping weekend ‘biggest ever’
Amazon said Wednesday that it hit record-breaking sales during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The e-commerce company said the five days between Thanksgiving and the end of Cyber Monday was its “biggest ever” shopping weekend, with customers buying hundreds of millions of toys, clothes and Amazon devices like the Kindle, Echo and home security system Ring.
Herald Community Newspapers
How spending at department stores has changed in the last three decades
Long before there were e-commerce retailers with next-day shipping, buy-now-pay-later financing, and advertisers tracking every click, there were department stores with friendly human associates and layaway services. The U.S. Census Bureau defines department stores as retailers "that have separate departments for general lines of new merchandise, such as apparel, jewelry,...
Cult of Mac
Wrap up your holiday shopping, or give a great last-minute gift, with a Costco membership
Shopping on a budget is tough, and it doesn’t get easier when you’re planning to feed a fleet of holiday guests traveling to see you. Friends and family are on their way, and it’s time to find out how you will fill your table with tasty treats without breaking the bank.
6 Hidden Ways To Save on Holiday Shopping at Walmart
Walmart's first Black Friday Deals for Days event officially kicked off on November 7 and in stores November 9, meaning its holiday shopping season is in full swing. Savvy Walmart shoppers may be on...
Walmart, Best Buy, Trader Joe's and other retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving this year — see the list
Many large retailers are shuttering their doors on Thanksgiving Day to encourage customers and employees to spend the holiday with their families.
How to avoid holiday online shopping scams
Experts offer tips to help shoppers avoid being swindled this holiday season when shopping online. E-commerce continues to surge which means shoppers need to be even more vigilant.
Doing Your Holiday Shopping Early? Keep These Return Policies From Target, Amazon, Costco & More In Mind
With the holidays and holiday sales fast approaching, it's smart to start your shopping early. The only downside? Return policies. If you decide to get ahead on your holiday expenses, you should get...
4 Websites and Apps To Check Out for Major Holiday Shopping Savings
The holiday season is upon us, and with it, the urgency to get gifts for everyone on your list. No matter how big or small your list, spending around the holidays can get pretty overwhelming, and the...
Are Retailers Ready to Handle Huge Holiday Returns?
When the holiday rush finally peters out, retail is likely to have a massive returns problem on its hands. More than half of consumers (52 percent) said they expect to return at least one gift they receive through an online merchant this holiday season, according to The 2022 Holiday Gift Returns Survey from e-commerce brand accelerator Phelps United. But “at least” is the operative term here for many of these consumers. Among this group, 47 percent said they anticipate returning at three gifts at minimum, with nearly one in five (19 percent) saying they plan to return at least five and 6...
