Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment
When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Georgia Football Staffer Reportedly Leaving For Bulldogs' Rival
A Georgia football coach is leaving for a new gig but he won't have to travel far. According to John Brice of FootballScoop, Buster Faulkner, who's an offensive analyst at Georgia, is leaving the program to be Georgia Tech's offensive coordinator. Faulkner has been in Athens since 2020 and has mainly worked with the quarterbacks.
Look: Desmond Howard Shocked By Heisman Trophy Voting Results
Every year, it seems like there is always at least one player who people think got "snubbed" by Heisman Trophy voters. In the case of ESPN's Desmond Howard, he doesn't understand how two college football stars failed to crack the top four of the Heisman vote, which is the requirement to be invited to New York City for the annual ceremony.
Jim Harbaugh Pulls All-Time Recruiting Move
Head Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh is no stranger to making noise on the recruiting trail with some of his methods, but this latest tactic might just top the list. On a recent visit with local WR target, Semaj Morgan, Harbaugh pulled out what is perhaps his best recruiting move to date: helping wash the dishes.
Football World Reacts To Steve Spurrier's Performance Last Night
Steve Spurrier likes to talk. The legendary college football head coach was part of the 2022 Heisman Trophy presentation ceremony on ESPN on Saturday night. Spurrier made sure to make people wait a bit longer than they wanted to when announcing the award, too. Spurrier ad libbed a bit before...
SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death
SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
Big Ten Cornerback Recruit Flips Commitment To SEC
After initially committing to Michigan State, a three-star corner out of Georgia is staying south. On Sunday, CB Colton Hood announced that he's Auburn-bound after decommitting from the Spartans. Hood ranks 60th in the nation at his position and is considered the 56th best player in GA. The day prior,...
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes announce coaching hire
As the Ohio State football team is preparing to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, the Buckeyes just announced a coaching hire. The Ohio State football team announced over the weekend that senior advisor to the head coach, Keenan Bailey, will take over for Kevin Wilson as the new tight end coach. Bailey has been seen by many as an up-and-comer in coaching circles, and Ryan Day wanted to make sure that he would stick with the Buckeyes.
Former Clemson DE announces transfer destination
Former Clemson defensive end Kevin Swint has announced where he is headed next. Swint has committed to Georgia State, he revealed on Twitter Monday afternoon. The Georgia native is transferring back to his home state after spending three seasons with the Tigers. Swint appeared in all 13 games this season,...
6 Schools Reportedly After Prominent Transfer Quarterback
Devin Leary entered the transfer portal last week, commencing a chase for the NC State quarterback. On 247Sports' College Football Recruiting Show, via Brad Crawford, Brian Dohn said the process hasn't moved as quickly as he anticipated. Yet he identified six notable schools interested in Leary, who has one year of eligibility remaining.
Football World Reacts To Major Quarterback Commitment Flip
One of the most-exciting quarterback recruits in the 2023 class has flipped his commitment. William "Pop" Watson, a three-star quarterback recruit out of Massachusetts, had been committed to Nebraska for a long time. However, he flipped his commitment on Sunday night. The dual-threat quarterback is now committed to Virginia Tech.
College football bowl game predictions, picks by proven computer model
The college football bowl schedule is here and now it's time to make our picks and predictions for the final games of the 2022 season. What can we expect from the bowl games this year? This postseason, we turn to FPI to guide us in making our own picks for the biggest matchups. Football Power Index ...
Paul Finebaum Names 'Smartest' Coach He's Ever Been Around
The college football world is reeling from the death of Mike Leach. While processing the crushing news on Tuesday morning on Get Up, ESPN's Paul Finebaum called Leach the "smartest coach" he ever encountered. Finebaum recalled that Leach, who had a law degree and didn't play college football, was unlike...
Jalen Hurts Contract: Eagles QB Has a Lower Salary Than 14 NFL Long Snappers
Jalen Hurts is one of the most underpaid players in the NFL. The post Jalen Hurts Contract: Eagles QB Has a Lower Salary Than 14 NFL Long Snappers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
SEC East Team Dealt two Major Transfer Portal Blows on Monday
An SEC East team is dealing with the harsh realities of the Transfer Portal. Could Georgia target one of the players?
Paul Finebaum Shares What He's Heard About Mike Leach
As the wider college football prays for Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach to recover from his medical emergency, information on what happened to him remains scarce. Even SEC insider Paul Finebaum is lacking answers. Appearing on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum wished Leach the best and is...
Iowa Wide Receiver Announces Major Transfer Destination
Former Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson revealed his transfer decision on Sunday afternoon. The former four-star recruit announced on Twitter that he's going to Kansas State next season. Johnson made an immediate impact when joining Iowa from Nebraska's Bellevue West High School. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound wideout began his collegiate career...
Erin Andrews Has 4-Word Message Before Sunday's Game
FOX's NFL "Game of the Week" this afternoon is an NFC clash with major playoff implications. The San Francisco 49ers, with seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy making his first career start, are hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their legendary quarterback Tom Brady, who has made quite a few more starts than Purdy in his career.
Erin Andrews Reveals What Dad Texted Her During Game
Erin Andrews was on the call of Sunday afternoon's 49ers vs. Buccaneers game. Tampa Bay was blown out by San Francisco, 35-7, on Sunday afternoon. It was the first start of Brock Purdy's career. During the game, Purdy's dad went viral in the stands, when he teared up after his son's first touchdown pass.
ESPN Computer Releases New College Basketball Top 25
ESPN's Basketball Power Index has updated following an eventful day in the college basketball world. Saturday featured several notable contests, including Alabama upsetting No. 1 Houston and Arizona taking down Indiana, among other contests. ESPN's computer model has since updated its rankings. Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's computer...
