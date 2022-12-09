Read full article on original website
TShr32
4d ago
Hm she's gonna have to hide, There's some people who have alot of pride in their country and are not happy, She should definitely go hide.
Pamela Zahn
4d ago
BG! welcome home! yall need to stop and leave the girl alone for real...again..BG welcome home girl!! WOO HOO!
Scott Smith
4d ago
The people of the United States 🇺🇸 of America didn't want her because of her beliefs . but Joe wanted her .... probably VP .BUT PUTON Didn't want her in his country .
Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Brittney Griner is going to sleep great in her 3,000-square-foot home
Brittney Griner is on her way back to the US, where she owns a 3,000-square-foot property in sunny Arizona. When she gets there, after an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the WNBA star’s home will be a far cry from where she was imprisoned – in a Russian penal colony known for harsh conditions. Griner’s property, located in Phoenix, was newly built in 2018 when she purchased it for $475,000, records obtained by The Post show. Features include an open entryway that leads to a den, living and formal dining areas, and a gourmet kitchen with an upgraded granite...
Brittney Griner owes the United States of America because she could have been Austin Tice
Brittney Griner is lucky to be home, when Americans like Austin Tice remain in a foreign prison
Soldiers reveal what happened to them inside Russian prison
CNN travels to an undisclosed location near the Russian border to witness the arrival of two buses carrying sixty Ukrainian prisoners that released in a swap with Russia. CNN's Will Ripley has the exclusive report.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
travelnoire.com
Arrest Made In Death of Shanquella Robinson, Daejhanae Jackson Awaits Extradition
Law enforcement appears to be one step closer to seeking justice in the untimely death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson. Travel Noire previously reported on the public outcry to hold one of Robinson’s friends accountable for the crime through extradition and prosecution in Mexico. Those pleas may have been answered...
Imprisoned American Paul Whelan in Russian prison hospital, says family
The family of Paul Whelan said the unjustly detained American has been transferred to a Russian prison hospital, confirming the former U.S. Marine is alive but saying they have little information about his health. David Whelan, Paul Whelan’s brother, reportedly released a statement saying the family was able to hold...
Newly freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said he 'wholeheartedly' supports Russia's war in Ukraine and would 'certainly' volunteer: report
"I'm proud that I'm Russian and that our president is Putin," Bout said in an interview after suggesting he would volunteer to fight against Ukraine.
Donald Trump, who ignored Paul Whelan for two years, says deal to return Brittney Griner to US was ‘stupid’
Two years after his term in the White House ended without him mentioning his name, Donald Trump is now claiming the Biden administration’s prisoner swap to return wrongfully detained WNBA star Brittney Griner home is a “stupid” and “totally one-side transaction” because it did not include US Marine Corps veteran Paul Whelan.Mr Trump, under whose watch Mr Whelan was detained on bogus espionage charges just three days after Christmas in 2018, hit out at the Biden administration’s latest return of an American hostage from abroad on his Truth Social platform, writing: “Why wasn’t former Marine Paul Whelan included in...
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
U.S. Warship Challenges China's Claims in Spratly Islands Operation
The U.S. Navy vessel could be involved in another freedom of navigation operation this week.
Fox Host Swipes at Brittney Griner While Announcing Her Release
Maria Bartiromo just couldn’t help but get in a dig at Brittney Griner’s patriotism while announcing her release from a Russian prison camp after close to a year in custody for carrying a minuscule amount of cannabis oil through the Moscow airport back in February.After interviewing a former FBI agent who questioned the “political motive” behind the Biden administration’s decision to swap Griner for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, Bartiromo shared her own prediction about how the WNBA star’s character might be affected by her harrowing experience.“I wonder if her stance on American freedom and liberty changes after...
World War 3? Biden Threatens To Take Action If North Korea Continues Missile Tests
North Korea's launch of an unprecedented 25 missiles and the dispatch of 180 military planes along its border two days ago have raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the Pacific.
‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast
The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
Brittney Griner's Agent Describes Moment WNBA Star Reunited With Her Wife
After 10 months apart, the basketball player and her wife, Cherelle, embraced in a Texas airplane hangar.
Russian Commander 'Executed' Following Mass Desertions of His Unit: Report
Viktor Sevalnev, a 43-year-old ex-convict, was recruited by the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary outfit, for President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.
Click2Houston.com
Brittney Griner released: This is what people are saying on social media about her return to the US
HOUSTON – U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, a Houston native, was released from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange swap, President Joe Biden said Thursday morning. “Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home,” Biden said in a tweet.
Brittney Griner undergoing evaluation after returning to U.S. following Russia prisoner swap
Brittney Griner arrived in the U.S. early Friday following her release from Russia in a prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined Catherine Herridge to discuss the latest.
U.S. Could Take Back Remote Island Seized by Russia Nearly 100 Years Ago
Bolsheviks seized Wrangel Island, located near Alaska, from American settlers in 1924.
