San Antonio, TX

TShr32
4d ago

Hm she's gonna have to hide, There's some people who have alot of pride in their country and are not happy, She should definitely go hide.

Pamela Zahn
4d ago

BG! welcome home! yall need to stop and leave the girl alone for real...again..BG welcome home girl!! WOO HOO!

Scott Smith
4d ago

The people of the United States 🇺🇸 of America didn't want her because of her beliefs . but Joe wanted her .... probably VP .BUT PUTON Didn't want her in his country .

