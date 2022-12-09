ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Monroe (Monroe, LA)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Monroe.

The collision occurred on Interstate 20 close to the Pecanland Mall in Monroe at around 1:23 p.m.

Police reported that only one vehicle was involved in the collision.

One man was pronounced dead in the crash.

The name and identity of the victim have not been released.

It is unsure how the crash happened and what caused the crash.

Whether drugs or alcohol were a factor involved is yet to be found.

The crash is being investigated by the police.

Additional details regarding the fatal crash are not available currently.

December 9, 2022

Source: My Arklamiss

