1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Monroe (Monroe, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Monroe.
The collision occurred on Interstate 20 close to the Pecanland Mall in Monroe at around 1:23 p.m.
Police reported that only one vehicle was involved in the collision.
One man was pronounced dead in the crash.
The name and identity of the victim have not been released.
It is unsure how the crash happened and what caused the crash.
Whether drugs or alcohol were a factor involved is yet to be found.
The crash is being investigated by the police.
Additional details regarding the fatal crash are not available currently.
December 9, 2022
Source: My Arklamiss
Recent Louisiana News from Nationwide Report™
- Louisiana Accident News - Statewide
- New Orleans Accident News
- Baton Rouge Accident News
- Shreveport Accident News
- Search My City in Louisiana
Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™
- Defective Product Reports
- Drugs & Chemical Reports
- Environmental Reports
- Medical Device Reports
- Personal Injury Reports
Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 1