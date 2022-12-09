ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football and racing affected as sporting fixtures frozen out

By Pa Sport Staff
 4 days ago

Football league fixtures and race meetings have been called off as the cold weather snap takes a bite out of the sporting calendar.

On Friday morning, it was announced that Saturday’s League One fixture between Accrington and Portsmouth and the League Two match between Crewe and Leyton Orient were both off due to frozen pitches, with no prospect for an improvement before the respective kick-offs given the forecast.

The Cumbrian derby between Carlisle and Barrow in League Two was also called off following a pitch inspection.

Carlisle had hoped the game would go ahead after placing frost covers on the Brunton Park playing surface all week.

Officials at Bangor abandoned the National Hunt card with part of the track frozen and unraceable, while Sunday’s meeting at Carlisle has already been cancelled.

There were morning inspections at Cheltenham and Doncaster ahead of Friday’s racing, while the team at Hereford will have a precautionary check on Saturday morning before deciding if that meeting should go ahead.

Officials at Navan will inspect at midday on Friday ahead of Saturday’s card, while the high-profile meeting at Punchestown on Sunday – due to feature the Grade One John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase – will need to pass a noon inspection on Saturday.

