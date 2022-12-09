ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Didier Deschamps and Gareth Southgate share systems, styles and selection process - but not yet success

By Richard Jolly
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DqLN6_0jcwX5CR00

It is a modern-day Entente Cordiale. Gareth Southgate and Didier Deschamps comprise a mutual admiration society. The England manager has been studying France’s successful 2018 World Cup campaign. His French counterpart approves of the way Southgate has overseen an improvement in England’s fortunes.

“I very much like Gareth,” he said. “We have met on a number of occasions and have talked about a number of things. He had a long and distinguished career and he is also a very good coach. He has enabled England to get some very good results over the years.”

Indeed, Deschamps believes he holds Southgate in higher esteem than many of the English. A soundtrack to the last World Cup was “Southgate, you’re the one.” By the time England lost 4-0 to Hungary in June, the message from the stands was different. “You don’t know what you’re doing,” was the verdict of many supporters.

If this World Cup with a series of successful calls - from backing Harry Maguire throughout to choosing Marcus Rashford against Wales to selecting Jordan Henderson against Senegal to preferring Phil Foden to Rashford on the left in the last 16 - has suggested Southgate actually has a sure touch, he also has a supporter in a World Cup winner. “If I am understood correctly, not everyone appreciates him so much in his own country,” Deschamps said.

He does. Asked to assess England’s weaknesses, Deschamps replied: “They don’t have any.” It sounded a compliment and perhaps their fondness for one another is understandable. There are some similarities in terms of profile among players of the same generation. Each was a leader, a footballer made better by his thoughtful, analytical personality and capacity to read the game, even if Deschamps, as France’s World Cup-winning captain, achieved more with the armbands both tended to wear than Southgate, Middlesbrough’s League Cup-winning skipper.

As a manager, neither is an instinctive attacker or indelibly associated with a particular philosophy, though their sides have been prolific in Qatar. Over his years in charge of his country, each has used a back four at times, a back three at others.

England can hope the parallels continue. Under Deschamps, France reached a final of a European Championships and then went on to win the subsequent World Cup. Now England’s Euro 2020 runners-up face the reigning champions in a quarter-final.

Hugo Lloris, who lifted the trophy four years ago, sees England as potential champions now. “There is a real progression and I believe this team is getting more mature and ready to compete for trophies,” the France captain said. “They were a little bit unlucky at the last Euros. They got very close but they are here to win.”

Lloris is one of the Anglophiles in the French squad. After a decade in London, his younger daughter and son were born in England. His two daughters attend an English school. No foreigner has made more appearances for Tottenham and a meeting of two footballing nations could boil down to a duel contested at Hotspur Way training ground.

The captains are Tottenham teammates. At club level, Harry Kane is vice-captain to Lloris.

“We have a very strong relationship,” said the goalkeeper. “We have been playing together for about nine years now so we know each other very well both on and off the pitch. I only have positive things to say about Harry, he is a very important player for the team, the club and for the England team as well. He is a real leader, he is an example for his teammates and he is a top player. He has been decisive for his club and very often he makes the difference.”

Their battle could extend to a shootout. Kane scored his only penalty against Lloris in a match, during a 3-2 France win in 2017, and the goalkeeper reflected: “Harry has the ability to shoot anywhere, it can be on my right, my left, in the middle. He is one of the best probably in this aspect of the game.”

Possibly the best player in the world, however, will be found in the French forward line. Kylian Mbappe’s World Cup has produced five goals and two assists, even though he was limited to a 27-minute cameo in the defeat to Tunisia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sNmss_0jcwX5CR00

He set up Olivier Giroud’s record-breaking 52nd France goal in the 3-1 win over Poland and yet, remarkably, Deschamps’ verdict was that he could do better.

“I’m sure England will have prepared to face Kylian, as our previous opponents did, but he is in a position to make the difference,” he said. “Even in the last match when he didn’t have his best match, he didn’t show his top form compared to previous games, he was still decisive. We have other players that can be dangerous as well and that helps us not to be over-dependent on Kylian.

“But Kylian is Kylian, and he always will be. He has that capacity to make the difference at any moment in the match.”

And that could be the difference between Southgate and Deschamps. After the compliments, the shared sense of respect, comes the reality one will be frustrated and one elated at the Al Bayt on Saturday. “It’s a winner-takes-all match,” added the France manager. “One of us is going to be happy. One of us is going to be going home.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Why isn’t Didier Deschamps seen as a coaching genius?

Didier Deschamps was discussing the secret of his success. “There is no secret,” he said, providing the kind of answer to explain why someone who, in a few days’ time, could rank as the joint most successful manager in the history of the World Cup is rarely seen as any kind of coaching genius.An understated figure has assessed a formidable CV while remaining relatively unheralded. Only two men have manager World Cup-winning sides, captained World Cup-winning teams, European Championship-winning and Champions League-winning teams: Franz Beckenbauer and Deschamps. The Frenchman was one of the first to win the European Cup...
The Independent

How Antoine Griezmann reinvented himself as France’s midfield conductor

Antoine Griezmann’s preparation for this World Cup was unique. Until October, Atletico Madrid used Griezmann for a maximum of 29 minutes per match. His loan contract dictated that if he made a certain number of 30-minute appearances then Atletico would owe his parent club Barcelona €40m, and they didn’t fancy paying up. So, before the dispute was resolved, Griezmann’s season began with precise bursts from the bench.Arriving at the World Cup, his minutes this season read: 28, 28, 26, 27, 29, 27, 27, 90, 29, 90, 65, 90, 90, 90, 76, 90, 30, 90, 73, 90, 90. If French...
The Independent

Walid Regragui: The ‘crazy’ coach who convinced Morocco to follow his World Cup dream

“You may say I am mad, crazy, but a bit of craziness is good,” Walid Regragui said. His has been a beautiful brand of madness for Morocco. His craziness has been catalytic. He is the dreamer who has changed a continent, the manager who talks about history and may alter footballing history forever. In Morocco, Africa has its first World Cup semi-finalists. If the relentlessly demanding Regragui has his way, a man with a sense of boundless possibilities will be back again for more motivational speaking ahead of a still bigger game.“We came into the tournament with great ambition...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Lionel Messi targets place in history after inspiring Argentina to Qatar final

Lionel Messi beamed with pride after his magical display inspired Argentina to a resounding victory against Croatia and secured their place in the World Cup final.One of the greatest players in football history, the 35-year-old put in a man-of-the-match display in Tuesday’s Lusail Stadium semi-final against the 2018 runners-up.Messi converted a first-half spot-kick and watched Julian Alvarez end a strong solo run with a cool finish, before the skipper showed incredible nous and skill to tee up the Manchester City forward to wrap up a 3-0 win. Argentina will return to Lusail to face France or Morocco on Sunday,...
The Independent

Streets of Argentina turn into party as team reaches final

The streets of Argentina turned into a party Tuesday as the national team beat Croatia by a comfortable 3-0 and earned this soccer-crazed South American country a spot in the World Cup final. Fans poured onto the streets of the capital of Buenos Aires as soon as the match ended, with people waving Argentina flags out of their cars while others jumped and sang in joy amid a sea of wearing the national team’s jersey.Earlier, Buenos Aires had come to a standstill on what was a scorching summer afternoon as fans packed cafes, restaurants and public plazas, where giant...
The Independent

World Cup: Lionel Messi magic seals Argentina’s spot in final with comfortable win vs Croatia

Lionel Messi led Argentina to a comfortable 3-0 semi-final win against Croatia at World Cup 2022 on Tuesday night, ensuring he gets one final shot at the biggest prize in football.The Argentine captain, renowned by many as the greatest to ever play the game, netted a penalty to open the scoring before providing a stunning assist to Julian Alvarez in the second half.With his goal, Messi became his country’s top scorer at the World Cup finals, with 11, while Alvarez’s brace ensured a comfortable victory.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Sheffield United striker facing trial accused of pitch invasion assault charge

Sheffield United and Scotland striker Oli McBurnie is set to go on trial accused of assaulting a Nottingham Forest fan after last season’s play-off match at the City Ground.McBurnie, who has scored nine goals in 18 games this season, denies a charge of assault by beating during a post-match pitch invasion on May 17 this year.The 26-year-old, whose previous clubs include Swansea City and Barnsley, entered a not guilty plea in August and is due at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday for the start of a two-day trial.Sheffield United has previously said the club was “disappointed” to learn McBurnie had...
The Independent

Rail and Royal Mail workers strike as nursing walkout looms

Commuters face a second day of severe rail disruption on Wednesday as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are joined in walkouts by Royal Mail workers, and nurses prepare to take unprecedented industrial action.As on the first day of the 48-hour strike, around half of Britain’s rail lines will be closed all day, as thousands of members at Network Rail and 14 train operating companies walk out in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Many parts of the country will have no services, including most of Scotland and Wales.Postal workers in the Communication Workers Union (CWU)...
The Independent

The Independent

976K+
Followers
314K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy