ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Al Roker returns home from hospital for second time: “So incredibly grateful”

By Ellie Muir
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SuDbI_0jcwX2YG00

Al Roker has been discharged from hospital for the second time.

NBC ’s Today show weatherman, 68, posted a picture to Instagram on Thursday (8 December) announcing his return.

“Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers,” Roker wrote in the caption.

In the picture, Roker is smiling with his wife Deborah Roberts, and their daughter, Leila.

Just hours before his release from hospital, he had posted a scenic photo of the sunrise taken from his patient bed with the caption: “Hopefully coming home soon but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge.”

He added: “God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family.”

Fans grew worried after Roker disappeared from the Today show in mid-november.

Roker later revealed that he was in hospital for blood clots in his legs and lungs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZucs_0jcwX2YG00

The host was able to celebrate Thanksgiving at home with his family, but was rushed back to hospital the following day and remained there for nearly two weeks.

Today show co-anchor Hoda Kotb later confirmed to viewers that Roker had been hospitalised a second time due to “some complications”.

“He’s resting, and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him,” she said on the show.

On Friday (19 November), Roker posted an Instagram photo of a bouquet of flowers, along with a note addressing his whereabouts.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs,” he wrote.

“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

In 2020, Roker announced that he had been diagnosed with an “aggressive form” prostate cancer.

He underwent the surgery in November 2020, and in January 2021 he received the good news that his cancer was “considered undetectable”.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Al Roker's Today Family Celebrates His Return Home From the Hospital

Watch: Al Roker Gives Update After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clots. The forecast for today? Lots of sunny messages for Al Roker. After the weatherman, 68, returned home from the hospital on Dec. 8, his Today colleagues celebrated the big news, kicking off the Dec. 9 episode by playing The A-Team's theme song (a favorite of Al's).
Outsider.com

Al Roker Hospitalized Again

Nearly a week after Al Roker was released from the hospital after discovering blood clots in his leg and lungs, the TODAY anchor is once again being hospitalized. During Today’s broadcast on Thursday, Hoda Kotb announced the news about Al Roker’s recent health situation. While speaking about the lighting of the Rockefeller Center tree, Kotb stated, “It was wonderful hosting the celebration, but, of course, we all wished that Al could’ve been with us. But, due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he is in very good care. He’s resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him. Al and his family want everyone to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes.”
Decider.com

Hoda Kotb Says Former ‘Today’ Co-Host Kathie Lee Gifford Dropped “Huge Grenade” About Her Divorce Live On Air

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford were a dynamic duo on daytime TV for years, but even the closest of co-hosts have their hiccups. Kotb revealed on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live that Gifford betrayed her trust live on The Today Show when she mentioned her divorce unprompted. When asked by a WWHL fan if any of her Today co-hosts have shared stories about her on air she “really wished” they had not, Kotb spilled all of the details about Gifford’s slip-up. “Kath did it, she threw one huge grenade once,” Kotb said, as host Andy Cohen raptly listened. “I was telling her that I...
The Independent

Student rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner diagnosed with incurable condition

A musical theatre student who took two bites of her Christmas dinner before doubling over in pain and being rushed to hospital, where she was told her organs were failing, is now helping other people seek medical help by posting TikTok videos, with one viewer saying she had “saved his life”.Lucy Harman, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, was in her first year of university in September 2020 when she noticed herself rapidly losing weight – however, scared that it could be a serious illness, Lucy kept quiet about her symptoms despite losing 4st in 30 days.Determined to be well...
People

Al Roker 'Rushed' Back to Hospital Within 24 Hours of His Thanksgiving Release

The Today show weather anchor, 68, is back in the hospital and had been treated for blood clots in his leg and lungs Al Roker was rushed back to the hospital just one day after he was discharged, PEOPLE confirms. On Friday, the Today show weather anchor, who has been recovering from blood clots in his leg and lungs, was taken back to the hospital via ambulance, Page Six was first to report.  "Al was rushed to the hospital after Thanksgiving," a source told PEOPLE. "His condition was worrying, but once back in the...
People

Al Roker's 3 Kids: Everything to Know

For Al Roker, family is everything. The Today weather anchor first became a father in 1987 when his daughter Courtney, 35 – whom he shares with ex-wife Alice Bell — was born. Following his divorce from Bell in 1994, Roker wed Deborah Roberts in 1995 and the couple went on to have two children together: daughter Leila, 24, and son Nick, 20.
TODAY.com

Al Roker gives thanks for well wishes amid his hospital stay

Al Roker is staying optimistic that he will hopefully be leaving the hospital soon. The TODAY weatherman said as much in an Instagram post he shared on Dec. 8. “Hopefully coming home soon but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge,” he captioned a photo of an orange sky set against city buildings. “God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family.”
The Independent

‘Mom is gone’: Cher’s mother, singer and actor Georgia Holt, dies aged 96

Cher has appeared to confirm the death of her mother, singer and actor Georgia Holt, aged 96. The singer, 76, shared the news on social media, tweeting “mom is gone” with a sad-face emoji.Holt had been admitted to hospital with pneumonia and had been suffering from recurring health issues, Cher shared in September.“Sorry I’ve been MIA. Mom’s been sick off and on. She just got out of [hospital]. She had pneumonia. She’s getting better,” wrote the “Believe” singer on 9 September.She thanked her fans for their prayers the following day, adding that “home is the best medicine” for her...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

‘I’ve been in so much pain’: Amy Schumer feels ‘like a new person’ after endometriosis surgery

Amy Schumer has revealed she “felt like a new person” after undergoing surgery for endometriosis.The comedian underwent a hysterectomy and an appendectomy to treat the disease in September 2021, and has opened up about her experience ahead of her appearance in a new docuseries.Describing the condition as “a lonely battle” in a preview clip for The Checkup with Dr David Agus, which streams on Paramount+ from Tuesday (13 December), she said she felt the difference immediately following medical intervention. “You tell someone you get really bad cramps, and they're like, 'Oh, it's being a woman, ' and you're like,...
HollywoodLife

Adele Confesses She Is ‘Back In Therapy’ & Went ‘5 Times A Day’ During Divorce From Simon Konecki

Adele revealed she is working on her mental health again during a candid moment with her “Weekends with Adele” audience on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Grammy-winning singer told her fans at the Las Vegas residency that she is back in therapy after her last round helped her process her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, whom she split with in 2019. “I started having therapy again because I went a few years without. I needed to start,” she explained at The Colosseum in Caesar’s Palace. “Before, obviously, when I was going through my divorce I was basically having five therapy sessions a day.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

The White Lotus star Theo James clarifies theory about his character’s children

The White Lotus season two reached its shocking conclusion with Monday (12 December) night’s final episode.The major reveal was, of course, the identity of the dead body teased in episode one. But the end of the series was marked by a number of startling revelations along the way.Warning: spoilers for The White Lotus season two finale follow!One such revelation came in episode five, when Harper (Aubrey Plaza) suggests to Daphne (Meghann Fahy) that Cameron (Theo James) may have been unfaithful during their night away from the hotel.“I’m sure whatever happened wasn’t a big deal. And, if anything ever happened,...
Pitchfork

Listen to C Stunna’s “Al Roker”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Even if I didn’t tell you C Stunna is a South Florida rapper, you would know within seconds of “Al Roker.” His wheezy drawl is immediately recognizable, the song’s steel drum rhythm is beachy, and he’s shouting out his girls in Boca. The single is very much aligned with the popular sound of the Sunshine state as well: casually laid-down chest puffing that’s lightly melodic without explicit singing. His punchlines have some color to them, sprinkled with locations and archetypes that elevate their simplicity: “Trappers, scammers, certified smackers, yeah I know a few.” C Stunna will transport you to his city without you having to get on a plane.
The Independent

The Independent

976K+
Followers
314K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy