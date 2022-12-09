Al Roker returns home from hospital for second time: “So incredibly grateful”

Al Roker has been discharged from hospital for the second time.

NBC ’s Today show weatherman, 68, posted a picture to Instagram on Thursday (8 December) announcing his return.

“Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers,” Roker wrote in the caption.

In the picture, Roker is smiling with his wife Deborah Roberts, and their daughter, Leila.

Just hours before his release from hospital, he had posted a scenic photo of the sunrise taken from his patient bed with the caption: “Hopefully coming home soon but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge.”

He added: “God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family.”

Fans grew worried after Roker disappeared from the Today show in mid-november.

Roker later revealed that he was in hospital for blood clots in his legs and lungs.

The host was able to celebrate Thanksgiving at home with his family, but was rushed back to hospital the following day and remained there for nearly two weeks.

Today show co-anchor Hoda Kotb later confirmed to viewers that Roker had been hospitalised a second time due to “some complications”.

“He’s resting, and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him,” she said on the show.

On Friday (19 November), Roker posted an Instagram photo of a bouquet of flowers, along with a note addressing his whereabouts.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs,” he wrote.

“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

In 2020, Roker announced that he had been diagnosed with an “aggressive form” prostate cancer.

He underwent the surgery in November 2020, and in January 2021 he received the good news that his cancer was “considered undetectable”.