EasyJet plans to run full schedule despite strikes

EasyJet plans to operate its full schedule during Border Force strikes, the Luton-based airline has announced.

This is despite Phil Douglas, director-general of Border Force, writing to airlines asking them to cancel up to 30% of flights on strike days to prevent chaos at airports.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) who work for Border Force at Heathrow, Gatwick , Manchester, Birmingham , Cardiff and Glasgow airports will walkout from December 23.

Extensive passport checks are only carried out on arrival but long queues could see passengers held on planes after they land, causing delays to departures.

EasyJet said in a statement: “We are currently planning to operate our flying schedule, and as you would expect, we are in talks with the individual airports on their contingency plans.

“We want to take our customers on their planned trips at this important time of year and so we urge all parties to reach an agreement as soon as possible.”

EasyJet is allowing customers who have booked flights arriving at Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham or Glasgow on the strike days to change their travel date or have a flight voucher for the value of their ticket if they want to amend their plans.