Taxpayers can expect "refund shock" when they file 2022 tax returns
It's called "refund shock," and many taxpayers can expect to see it when they file their 2022 tax returns, and there may not be a lot most of us can do about it.Thanks to pandemic relief measures passed by Congress in the last year of the Trump administration, and especially during the first year of the Biden administration, many Americans got very big tax refunds earlier this year. But don't count on a repeat."We call it refund shock or refund whiplash, and really it has to do with a lot of the tax benefits put in place last year as...
Fourth stimulus check update after lawmaker asks congress to provide new payment up to $3,600 to Americans
A LAWMAKER has urged Congress to approve a new stimulus payment that could be worth as much as $3,600. There were three rounds of federal payments between 2020 and 2021 amid the Covid pandemic, but there hasn’t been a fourth. Payments have been sent out on a state and...
Biden's big pandemic stimulus bill is still helping prop up pension funds nearly 2 years after it was passed
The Biden administration said that funding from the American Rescue Plan just helped save 350,000 more worker pensions.
IRS warns taxpayers about new $600 threshold for third-party payment reporting
The IRS on Tuesday warned taxpayers about the new $600 threshold for receiving Form 1099-K for third-party payments. The change applies to payments from third-party networks, such as Venmo or PayPal, for transactions such as part-time work, side jobs or selling goods. “It’s going to be a new form for...
Hit by Inflation? The IRS Has $1,400 Waiting For You
The IRS has started sending out letters to approximately 9 million households that might have missed out on several pandemic-related tax refunds and stimulus checks, which may include the third round of stimulus payments that delivered $1,400 to individuals, $2,800 to couples and an additional $1,400 for each dependent. The...
$4,000+ National Stimulus Rebate Program For All Americans
States have rebate programs to help citizens make their homes more energy efficient. But if your state does not have one such initiative, that is okay. There is one at the federal level. This project will give rebates for all energy-efficient purchases. So, it is best to keep your receipt and labor invoices.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Find Out If Your State Sending You a Tax Rebate or Stimulus Check
Many states decided to give residents a bonus tax refund or stimulus check this year to help with ongoing inflation. A number finished issuing payments already but, in quite a few others, checks are still rolling in. South Carolina started issuing printed checks, debit cards and direct deposits for up...
IRS Has Made Changes to Its Tax Brackets, Here Is What That Means for You
Thanks to inflation adjustments made by the Internal Revenue Service, many Americans will see their tax brackets shift and their tax burden go down next year, writes Ashlea Ebeling for The Wall Street Journal. Still, some will benefit more than others. The IRS adjusts dozens of tax provisions based on...
IRS warns of 50% penalty for failing to make retirement withdrawals
(The Center Square) – Throughout the decades, millions of Americans had small amounts from their paychecks withdrawn – before taxes were deducted – and invested the money in retirement plans. As those taxpayers retire or plan for retirement, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding them about required...
Any future tax breaks for big corporations must also come with restarting monthly checks to parents, 58 members of Congress say
Congress may be looking at extending some tax measures. Progressives say that can only happen if tax credits for families come back.
The federal judge who appointed Trump's special master just threw out his lawsuit challenging the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search
The ruling came after a federal appeals court issued a scathing opinion overturning the judge's initial decision to grant Trump a special master.
Stimulus and Child Tax Credit Payments: Today Is the Final Day to Claim Your Money
Today is the last day to claim your missing stimulus and child tax credit money if you haven't yet. The IRS reported in October that 9 million eligible families still hadn't claimed their payments. If you're one of the millions who hasn't received your money, you'll need to take action before time runs out tonight.
Tax Credit 2022: Here’s The Available Stimulus Check Up To This Day!
The optimal time to choose a stimulus check payment, if you hadn’t previously, was on November 17. But given that many other benefits have extended dates, stimulus payments are but one type of benefit. Many families could still be eligible for the EITC, the child tax credit, and several other benefits.
Congress needs to reinstate the expanded Child Tax Credit
Policy, politics and progressive commentary If you could prevent millions of children from falling back into poverty, would you? Most of us, I imagine, would answer “yes” without hesitation. But not Congress. For nearly a year, lawmakers in Washington, D.C., have dithered as the policy directly responsible for a dramatic decline in poverty last year lapsed. It’s time for Congress […] The post Congress needs to reinstate the expanded Child Tax Credit appeared first on Nevada Current.
Inflation relief: At least 20 states offer one-time rebates, tax credits
Amid high inflation and rising interest rates, at least 20 states are offering one-time tax rebates and tax credits to help people cope with rising costs.
Many families could see drastically smaller tax refunds in 2023: Here’s why
Family budgets could be even more stretched in 2023 as we battle high, inflation-fueled prices; rising interest rates; growing fears of a recession and job cuts, and watch some COVID-19-related stimulus breaks disappear on 2022 federal income tax returns. A long list of temporary tax breaks were designed to shore up and even boost household wealth during the pandemic. But taxpayers won't see many of those same generous benefits on the 2022 tax return, as there's...
Missed The Deadline To Claim Stimulus Check Or Child Tax Credit? Here’s What You Can Do Now
November 17 was the last date to claim a missing coronavirus stimulus check or the extended child tax credit that was approved by Congress. If you missed this deadline to claim stimulus checks or child tax credits, don’t worry, you can still claim them. However, you won’t get the...
Americans could be in for a tax refund shock next year
Millions of U.S. taxpayers could face a tax refund shock when they file their 2022 returns because of the expiration of many pandemic benefits that lawmakers had designed to help Americans weather the crisis. That means families may see smaller refunds when they file their taxes in early 2023 for...
