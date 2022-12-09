FromSoftware’s Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, coming 2023

Before winning Game of the Year, FromSoftware announced a new game at The Games Awards 2022

This is the screen that made the crowd scream.

Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards presented us with a bunch of surprises last night, and one of the biggest announcements is confirmation that the beloved FromSoftware will release a brand new game in 2023 by resurrecting a franchise that will have been dormant for a decade by the time the new game releases.

Yes, ten years on from the last release, the Armored Core series is returning with Armored Core VI: Fires of the Rubicon.

The new trailer only showcases cinematic scenes currently with no gameplay, but it does look very visually intense.

Crowds at The Game Awards erupted in celebration when FromSoftware’s logo appeared on screen, confirming that the developer would have a new game ready to play in 2023.

It’s timely, as the studio’s 2022 game, Elden Ring, won Game of the Year at The Game Awards later that night.

The Alternative Game Awards 2022 (; 3:26)

The Armored Core series has traditionally been very niche, but with FromSoftware’s popularity being at an all-time high, with multiple well-received games releasing over the course of the last console generation, it gives us reason to believe that this new game just might be the success that the series has been waiting for.

Fans shouldn’t expect this to be a Dark Souls game with robots, but we’re excited to see what we’re actually in store for as we see and hear more of the game in 2023.