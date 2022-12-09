ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games on FanNation

FromSoftware’s Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, coming 2023

By Dave Aubrey
Video Games on FanNation
Video Games on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BAog7_0jcwWu5C00

Before winning Game of the Year, FromSoftware announced a new game at The Games Awards 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HsDXU_0jcwWu5C00
This is the screen that made the crowd scream.

Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards presented us with a bunch of surprises last night, and one of the biggest announcements is confirmation that the beloved FromSoftware will release a brand new game in 2023 by resurrecting a franchise that will have been dormant for a decade by the time the new game releases.

Yes, ten years on from the last release, the Armored Core series is returning with Armored Core VI: Fires of the Rubicon.

The new trailer only showcases cinematic scenes currently with no gameplay, but it does look very visually intense.

Crowds at The Game Awards erupted in celebration when FromSoftware’s logo appeared on screen, confirming that the developer would have a new game ready to play in 2023.

It’s timely, as the studio’s 2022 game, Elden Ring, won Game of the Year at The Game Awards later that night.

The Alternative Game Awards 2022 (; 3:26)

The Armored Core series has traditionally been very niche, but with FromSoftware’s popularity being at an all-time high, with multiple well-received games releasing over the course of the last console generation, it gives us reason to believe that this new game just might be the success that the series has been waiting for.

Fans shouldn’t expect this to be a Dark Souls game with robots, but we’re excited to see what we’re actually in store for as we see and hear more of the game in 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

After 10 years, FromSoftware finally reveals long-awaited sci-fi sequel

Before Elden Ring, before Sekiro, before Bloodborne, before Dark Souls, even before Demon's Souls, developer FromSoftware was known for a different series entirely: Armored Core. If you've not heard of it, it may be because it's been ten years since the last game was released. After a long, long, long...
techaiapp.com

The Game Awards 2022: Death Stranding 2, Diablo 4, Hades II, Armored Core 6, More Announced

The Game Awards 2022 were held earlier today, marking the epic conclusion to this year’s season of games, and promising more in the years to come. The lengthy three-and-a-half-hour show was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with returning host Geoff Keighley, backed by a tremendous musical orchestra and an even louder in-person audience. With Elden Ring taking home the coveted Game of the Year award, prime celebrity appearances, a slew of new title reveals, and an individual who snuck up on stage before they were arrested, this year’s celebration felt like quite a grand affair. The most notable announcements this time include Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2, the studio’s first-ever sequel in Hades II, gameplay for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Diablo 4, a release date for Street Fighter 6, and more.
ComicBook

Elden Ring Developer Reveals New Armored Core Game

FromSoftware is bringing Armored Core back with the developer of Elden Ring, Dark Souls, and many more games revealing Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon this week during The Game Awards. This reveal which was accompanied by a trailer and a release window for the game followed plenty of teases and speculation from devout Armored Core fans that were hoping for FromSoftware to do something with the series. The game does not yet have a specific release date, but it's scheduled to be released at some point in 2023.
The Game Haus

What Is The Street Fighter 6 Release Date?

The PlayStation Store has leaked the Street Fighter 6 release date prior to The Game Awards 2022. Here’s everything that was leaked prior to the game’s release on June 2, 2023. Different Editions. Standard Edition. The base game of Street Fighter 6. Outfit 1 Color 10 for 6...
The Verge

Amazon’s next game is an anime MMO called Blue Protocol

The next major release from Amazon Games is an anime-style online title called Blue Protocol. Developed by Bandai Namco, the game is slated to launch on the PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC in the second half of 2023 — and you can check out the debut trailer above, which debuted at The Game Awards.
NME

Retro Studios reportedly pitched an ‘XCOM’-style ‘Metroid’ game

The Wii was nearly home to a tactical Metroid title inspired by Firaxis’ XCOM series. That’s according to a video from Did You Know Gaming (via VGC), which claims that Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios conceived of a Metroid Tactics title, which was pitched to the higher-ups at the studio.
Engadget

Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players

Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
Android Headlines

FromSoftware returns to mech combat in 2023 with Armored Core VI

The Game Awards 2022 was packed full of new game announcements and world premieres, including Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. The game is being developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco, set for release sometime in 2023. Armored Core, in the most basic of explanations, is a game...
Polygon

Judas, the next game from BioShock’s director, hits all the creepy notes

It might look like the next BioShock, and it might be the next game from its creator, but it’s not. Judas, by Ken Levine and Ghost Story Games, made its debut Thursday night with a trailer at The Game Awards 2022. Judas’ trailer deploys familiar, if discordant, themes of...
IGN

Gearbox Announces Remnant 2 for 2023

Gearbox Publishing and developer Gunfire Games have announced that looter shooter Remnant 2 will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC in 2023. Revealed with a 30 second trailer (and an extended version available below) at The Game Awards 2022, the three-person cooperative shooter will make a return with even more deadly worlds, unique loot, and ghastly beasts.
The Verge

Hideo Kojima’s next game is Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding is back. Hideo Kojima revealed his next game at the Game Awards this evening — and yes, it still has creepy babies. Death Stranding 2 will once again star Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux and it looks just as strange as its predecessor, at least based on the debut trailer. It also appears that DS2 is a working title right now. The game doesn’t have a release date but it’s coming to the PS5.
IGN

The Lords of the Fallen: First Gameplay Revealed for Soulslike Reboot

The first gameplay for Soulsike reboot The Lords of the Fallen was revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The Unreal Engine 5 gameplay shows the tough as nails dark fantasy RPG in action in a brand new trailer, providing a first glimpse at some familiar but still fresh looking melee combat.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Square Enix announces Final Fantasy 16 release date at The Game Awards

Naoki Yoshida previously made a teasing comment about surprising fans with how early in summer 2023 the Final Fantasy 16 release date would be, and it turns out he wasn’t joking. Square Enix will launch Final Fantasy 16 on June 22, 2022, for PlayStation 5, almost as early in summer as you can get. Square Enix made no mention of releasing Final Fantasy 16 on other platforms, including PC, as the RPG is a console exclusive for at least six months after launch.
Video Games on FanNation

Video Games on FanNation

New York, NY
77
Followers
214
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Video game news, guides, and reviews, covering all the biggest titles and latest happenings across the video games industry.

 https://videogames.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy