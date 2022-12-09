ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Taxpayers can expect "refund shock" when they file 2022 tax returns

It's called "refund shock," and many taxpayers can expect to see it when they file their 2022 tax returns, and there may not be a lot most of us can do about it.Thanks to pandemic relief measures passed by Congress in the last year of the Trump administration, and especially during the first year of the Biden administration, many Americans got very big tax refunds earlier this year. But don't count on a repeat."We call it refund shock or refund whiplash, and really it has to do with a lot of the tax benefits put in place last year as...
KTEN.com

Hit by Inflation? The IRS Has $1,400 Waiting For You

The IRS has started sending out letters to approximately 9 million households that might have missed out on several pandemic-related tax refunds and stimulus checks, which may include the third round of stimulus payments that delivered $1,400 to individuals, $2,800 to couples and an additional $1,400 for each dependent. The...
C. Heslop

$4,000+ National Stimulus Rebate Program For All Americans

States have rebate programs to help citizens make their homes more energy efficient. But if your state does not have one such initiative, that is okay. There is one at the federal level. This project will give rebates for all energy-efficient purchases. So, it is best to keep your receipt and labor invoices.
CNET

Find Out If Your State Sending You a Tax Rebate or Stimulus Check

Many states decided to give residents a bonus tax refund or stimulus check this year to help with ongoing inflation. A number finished issuing payments already but, in quite a few others, checks are still rolling in. South Carolina started issuing printed checks, debit cards and direct deposits for up...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Detroit

Americans could be in for a tax refund shock next year

Millions of U.S. taxpayers could face a tax refund shock when they file their 2022 returns because of the expiration of many pandemic benefits that lawmakers had designed to help Americans weather the crisis. That means families may see smaller refunds when they file their taxes in early 2023 for the current tax year, said Mark Steber, chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt. The average tax refund in 2022 (for the 2021 tax year) was almost $3,200, a 14% jump from the prior year, according to IRS data.But the benefits that juiced refunds this year have largely lapsed, ranging from federal...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nevada Current

Congress needs to reinstate the expanded Child Tax Credit

Policy, politics and progressive commentary If you could prevent millions of children from falling back into poverty, would you? Most of us, I imagine, would answer “yes” without hesitation. But not Congress. For nearly a year, lawmakers in Washington, D.C., have dithered as the policy directly responsible for a dramatic decline in poverty last year lapsed. It’s time for Congress […] The post Congress needs to reinstate the expanded Child Tax Credit appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Many families could see drastically smaller tax refunds in 2023: Here’s why

Family budgets could be even more stretched in 2023 as we battle high, inflation-fueled prices; rising interest rates; growing fears of a recession and job cuts, and watch some COVID-19-related stimulus breaks disappear on 2022 federal income tax returns. A long list of temporary tax breaks were designed to shore up and even boost household wealth during the pandemic. But taxpayers won't see many of those same generous benefits on the 2022 tax return, as there's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy