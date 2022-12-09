ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NPR

Nate Chinen's Favorite Music of 2022

There was so much music to process in 2022 – and so much of it warranted close listening. What I found myself gravitating toward was the sound of revelation, a word that I could apply to most of the albums and songs on this list, in different ways. We spent the year reintegrating and rehabilitating, finding a new way back to the old ways. Here is the best of what got me there — first albums, then the songs.
NPR

Countdown: The Top 10 Rock Albums of 2022

The artists who defined 2022 in rock came from a vast stretch of unexpected places. From the pastoral stretches of England's Isle of Wight, to Philadelphia's indie rock circles and the New Orleans punk scene, the bands and singular voices who captured this year did so with plenty of wit and verve.
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie

Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Jim Stewart, Stax Records Co-Founder, Dead at 92

Jim Stewart, a co-founder of Stax Records, died on Monday at age 92. The news was confirmed by the Stax Museum of American Soul Music. "Mr. Stewart died peacefully surrounded by his family," a statement on its website reads, "and will be missed by millions of music fans around the world as one of the great pioneers of soul music and an architect of the Memphis Sound."
Pitchfork

Alex G Plays NPR “Tiny Desk Concert”: Watch

Alex G stopped by the NPR offices for a “Tiny Desk Concert,” performing four tracks from his catalog. With his band, he performed “Runner” and “Miracles” from September’s God Save the Animals, “Gretel” from 2019’s House of Sugar, and “Snot” from 2015’s Beach Music. The band featured guitarist and vocalist Samuel Acchione, bassist and vocalist John Heywood, drummer Thomas Kelly, and violinist and pianist Molly Germer. Check out the performance below.
Stereogum

The 10 Best Electronic Albums Of 2022

No genre list is easy to put together, but I have to imagine that electronic is among the harder ones to write. After all, where does one begin to draw the line with a style whose boundaries are so nebulous? Google “best electronic albums 2022” and you’re in for a truly disparate array of results: pop bangers from Charli XCX, Vegas-ready EDM by Diplo, heady ambient techno courtesy of Huerco S. Hell, even Kali Malone’s Living Torch comes up, and that album is mostly centered on neoclassical techniques and ancient tones.
