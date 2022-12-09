Read full article on original website
NPR
Nate Chinen's Favorite Music of 2022
There was so much music to process in 2022 – and so much of it warranted close listening. What I found myself gravitating toward was the sound of revelation, a word that I could apply to most of the albums and songs on this list, in different ways. We spent the year reintegrating and rehabilitating, finding a new way back to the old ways. Here is the best of what got me there — first albums, then the songs.
NME
Dave Grohl’s ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ to return with live covers featuring Beck, Pink, Tenacious D and more
Dave Grohl held a secret show in Los Angeles on Monday (December 5), performing a set of covers – with a packed slate of special guests – for the first live edition of his ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ series. According to Variety, the show went down at the...
NPR
Countdown: The Top 10 Rock Albums of 2022
The artists who defined 2022 in rock came from a vast stretch of unexpected places. From the pastoral stretches of England's Isle of Wight, to Philadelphia's indie rock circles and the New Orleans punk scene, the bands and singular voices who captured this year did so with plenty of wit and verve.
NME
Watch The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson remove stage invader with his guitar at Australia concert
The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson removed a stage invader with his guitar at a concert in Australia over the weekend. The incident happened after a man jumped onstage while the band were performing ‘Stare It Cold’ at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday (November 20). Security...
Linda McCartney Once Revealed She and Paul Were Afraid to Talk to Ringo Starr
Paul McCartney and his wife, Linda, cherished their friendship with Ringo Starr so much that they were afraid to have an important talk with him.
4 Songs You Didn’t Know Yusuf / Cat Stevens Wrote for Other Artists
Yusuf / Cat Stevens, born Steven Demetre Georgiou, started playing in pubs and coffee houses in London, slowly establishing himself as an artist in his teens, releasing his debut single, “I Love My Dog,” in 1966, followed by his debut, Matthew and Son, in 1967, which hit the top 10 in the U.K.
Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie
Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
NME
Haim “at a loss for words” after Stevie Nicks dedicates ‘Hallelujah’ to Christine McVie
Haim have said they are “at a loss for words” after Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks dedicated their song ‘Hallelujah‘ to Christine McVie who died yesterday (November 30). The track featured on Haim’s 2020 album ‘Women In Music Pt. III‘, which Alana Haim wrote in memory...
Paul McCartney Recalls Becoming Emotional While Performing With The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson
Paul McCartney doesn’t often becoming emotional while performing but he did break down while performing a song with Brian Wilson
Christine McVie wrote many of Fleetwood Mac's greatest songs. These 5 were her best.
Christine McVie, who died Wednesday at 79, contributed mightily to the Fleetwood Mac canon. Here are five of the best songs she wrote for the band.
Paul McCartney Recalls His Favorite Recording Session at Abbey Road
Singer Paul McCartney has many memories from recording at Abbey Road Studios, but one still sticks out in his mind
The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith Squashed the Idea He Was a ‘Pioneer’ of Country Rock Music
The Monkees guitarist Mike Nesmith squashed the idea that he was a pioneer of country rock music in a 2007 interivew.
SZA 'S.O.S.' Sample Guide: All the Songs Featured on Her New Album
Fans have recognized some surprising samples and interpolations on the highly anticipated new album, released on December 9.
Why George Harrison Didn’t Like Paul McCartney’s Music Following The Beatles
George Harrison and Paul McCartney remained friends after The Beatles, but Harrison wasn’t a huge fan of his former bandmate’s music
Jim Stewart, Stax Records Co-Founder, Dead at 92
Jim Stewart, a co-founder of Stax Records, died on Monday at age 92. The news was confirmed by the Stax Museum of American Soul Music. "Mr. Stewart died peacefully surrounded by his family," a statement on its website reads, "and will be missed by millions of music fans around the world as one of the great pioneers of soul music and an architect of the Memphis Sound."
Alex G Plays NPR “Tiny Desk Concert”: Watch
Alex G stopped by the NPR offices for a “Tiny Desk Concert,” performing four tracks from his catalog. With his band, he performed “Runner” and “Miracles” from September’s God Save the Animals, “Gretel” from 2019’s House of Sugar, and “Snot” from 2015’s Beach Music. The band featured guitarist and vocalist Samuel Acchione, bassist and vocalist John Heywood, drummer Thomas Kelly, and violinist and pianist Molly Germer. Check out the performance below.
The Flaming Lips Announce Career-Spanning 2023 Tour
The Flaming Lips have announced a career-spanning “An Evening With” 2023 West Coast tour dates. Ticket pre-sale begins Thursday (Dec. 8) and tickets go on sale to the public on Friday. Check HERE for details. The trek begins with a two-night stand in Vancouver, BC, on February 28,...
Stereogum
The 10 Best Electronic Albums Of 2022
No genre list is easy to put together, but I have to imagine that electronic is among the harder ones to write. After all, where does one begin to draw the line with a style whose boundaries are so nebulous? Google “best electronic albums 2022” and you’re in for a truly disparate array of results: pop bangers from Charli XCX, Vegas-ready EDM by Diplo, heady ambient techno courtesy of Huerco S. Hell, even Kali Malone’s Living Torch comes up, and that album is mostly centered on neoclassical techniques and ancient tones.
All Passion and Emotion: Listening to The Everly Brothers Songs
Pioneers of country rock, The Everly Brothers, Phillip “Phil” Everly, and Isaac Donald “Don” Everly, were known for their guitar playing and vocal harmony. Their soulful voices had people dubbing them “the most beautiful-sounding duo” ever. In this article, let’s listen to the pure...
