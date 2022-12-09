LSU offers three-star defensive lineman from Chicago

Jamel Howard is a 2023 6-foot-3, 320-pound, three-star, defensive lineman from Chicago where he plays for Marist High School. The RedHawks finished the 2022 season 7-4 with a loss to York in the second round of the playoffs. Howard is currently crystal-balled to Michigan and Wisconsin.

Film Analysis: Howard is a bully at defensive tackle for the RedHawks. He dominates the trenches and disposes of almost every guard that tries to stop him. He would fit in perfectly in LSU’s defense as he would demand a double-team against the running game. With the Tigers losing two defensive linemen commits recently, they could use some more depth.

FILM

Ratings

247 3 – 87 15

Rivals 3 – – 32

ESPN 3 – 70 19

On3 Recruiting 3 – 150 32

247 Composite 3 1186 127 23

Vitals

Hometown Chicago, Illinois

Projected Position DL

Height 6-3

Weight 320

Class 2023

