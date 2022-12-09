ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Nathan Fletcher Stepping Down as Supervisor Chair

County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher is stepping down from his role as chair and plans to nominate Vice Chair Nora Vargas to replace him. Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting will be Fletcher’s last as chair, he said in a video preview of the upcoming meeting. He has served in the position for the last two years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Covid Deaths Doubled in Lakeside in Year Two

Covid-related deaths went down considerably in San Diego County after vaccines became widely available in 2021. But that wasn’t the case in all communities. While rates of death were plummeting virtually everywhere in year two of the pandemic, they actually rose in several parts of the county with higher concentrations of White people. Nowhere was the increase as acute as Lakeside.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voiceof San Diego

SDSU Report Spotlights Downtown Restroom Shortcomings

This post originally appeared in the Dec. 13 Morning Report. Sign up for the daily newsletter here. A new analysis by San Diego State researchers documents lacking public restroom access downtown and how it’s impacting the area’s growing unsheltered population. The results: Research by SDSU’s Project for Sanitation...
Voiceof San Diego

Oceanside Doubles Its Low-Income Housing Fee

The Oceanside City Council on Wednesday voted to more than double the fees developers can pay instead of including affordable units in their projects. Those fees, known as in-lieu fees, will go from $8.96 per square foot to $20 phased in over the next two years. Councilmembers and the city’s...
OCEANSIDE, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Authorities Apprehend Program Participant Who Walked Away from San Diego Program on Sunday

December 13, 2022 - LANCASTER – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) agents on Monday apprehended Atheena Drochak, a participant who walked away from the. Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) in San Diego. Drochak was apprehended at approximately 7 a.m. by CDCR’s Special Service Unit in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Satanists of San DIego County and those who are after them

San Diego County is crawling with Satanic cult groups, in Post’s view, including the Ordo Templi Orientis, the Order of Thelema, the Temple of Set, the Brotherhood of the Mind, the Rainbow Children, a group that meets in Balboa Park called the Knights of Satan, and a Satanic “enforcement arm” of a group of bikers in the meth trade known as the Crystal Circle (Dec. 5, 1991)
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Bonta Announces Arraignment of San Diego-Based Travel Agent for Embezzling Funds from School Trips Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

December 11, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan have announced the arraignment of Marie Martin, a San Diego-based travel agent and registered seller of travel, for allegedly embezzling travel funds provided by more than 150 parents for eighth grade school trips to the East Coast. After the school trips were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Martin refused to provide refunds to the parents, instead allegedly spending the funds on personal expenses. Martin was arraigned today in San Diego Superior Court on 27 felony counts of grand theft and seller of travel violations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

5 Arrested in San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force Sting

Authorities arrested five people during a countywide law enforcement operation targeting human traffickers, they said Thursday. The multi-agency San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force conducted Operation Home for the Holidays over three days this week in San Diego, National City and Santee. In an effort to identify traffickers and trafficking...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diegans enjoying winter fun on first snow day of season

Monday was a snow day for some East County school districts, and for some San Diegans who headed up to Mount Laguna to play in the snow. Richie Bugarine was one of them. He works in construction and said he had the morning off because of the weather, so he, his wife and their friend drove up for the snow.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

