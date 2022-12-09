Read full article on original website
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Nathan Fletcher Stepping Down as Supervisor Chair
County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher is stepping down from his role as chair and plans to nominate Vice Chair Nora Vargas to replace him. Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting will be Fletcher’s last as chair, he said in a video preview of the upcoming meeting. He has served in the position for the last two years.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Covid Deaths Doubled in Lakeside in Year Two
Covid-related deaths went down considerably in San Diego County after vaccines became widely available in 2021. But that wasn’t the case in all communities. While rates of death were plummeting virtually everywhere in year two of the pandemic, they actually rose in several parts of the county with higher concentrations of White people. Nowhere was the increase as acute as Lakeside.
New state laws authored by the San Diego delegation set to take effect in 2023
From housing and climate action to e-bikes and reproductive rights, here are 10 California laws going into effect in 2023 that were authored by representatives whose districts include North County: Reproductive rights After the Supreme Court struck down Roe vs.
Nathan Fletcher 'not seeking reelection' as Chair of County Board of Supervisors
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher says that he is not seeking a third term of his position as the Board of Supervisors chairman.
Voiceof San Diego
SDSU Report Spotlights Downtown Restroom Shortcomings
This post originally appeared in the Dec. 13 Morning Report. Sign up for the daily newsletter here. A new analysis by San Diego State researchers documents lacking public restroom access downtown and how it’s impacting the area’s growing unsheltered population. The results: Research by SDSU’s Project for Sanitation...
Voiceof San Diego
Oceanside Doubles Its Low-Income Housing Fee
The Oceanside City Council on Wednesday voted to more than double the fees developers can pay instead of including affordable units in their projects. Those fees, known as in-lieu fees, will go from $8.96 per square foot to $20 phased in over the next two years. Councilmembers and the city’s...
goldrushcam.com
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Authorities Apprehend Program Participant Who Walked Away from San Diego Program on Sunday
December 13, 2022 - LANCASTER – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) agents on Monday apprehended Atheena Drochak, a participant who walked away from the. Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) in San Diego. Drochak was apprehended at approximately 7 a.m. by CDCR’s Special Service Unit in...
San Diego weekly Reader
Satanists of San DIego County and those who are after them
San Diego County is crawling with Satanic cult groups, in Post’s view, including the Ordo Templi Orientis, the Order of Thelema, the Temple of Set, the Brotherhood of the Mind, the Rainbow Children, a group that meets in Balboa Park called the Knights of Satan, and a Satanic “enforcement arm” of a group of bikers in the meth trade known as the Crystal Circle (Dec. 5, 1991)
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Bonta Announces Arraignment of San Diego-Based Travel Agent for Embezzling Funds from School Trips Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
December 11, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan have announced the arraignment of Marie Martin, a San Diego-based travel agent and registered seller of travel, for allegedly embezzling travel funds provided by more than 150 parents for eighth grade school trips to the East Coast. After the school trips were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Martin refused to provide refunds to the parents, instead allegedly spending the funds on personal expenses. Martin was arraigned today in San Diego Superior Court on 27 felony counts of grand theft and seller of travel violations.
Voiceof San Diego
Covid Year Two: Deaths More than Doubled in Lakeside, and Went Down Virtually Everywhere Else
Michael Arthur Jackson and his aunt Teri were living in a mobile home park that overlooks Lakeside when the highly contagious Omicron variant of Covid-19 hit San Diego County in late 2021. Both Michael and Teri came down with the virus and required hospitalization. Teri walked free a few days...
Inmate who walked away from Kearny Mesa halfway house captured
A prison inmate who escaped from a Kearny Mesa halfway house over the weekend was re-arrested Monday in the Los Angeles area, authorities reported.
Here's when experts expect average California gas prices to drop to $3 range
When's the last time you've seen gas prices in the $3 range in California? Here's when analysts expect that to happen - and it's not too far off.
San Diego man designs look-alike Border Patrol truck
SAN DIEGO — A man in San Diego is turning heads on the road and social media with his truck, but it’s not because of the make and model of the car – it's what’s on it. Jacob McGennis, 25, dubbed his truck “THOT PATROL.”
San Diego Channel
Spring Valley and Escondido roads partially closed due to flooding
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Department of Public Works reported two partial road closures due to flooding Sunday afternoon. A portion of Quarry Road in the Spring Valley area was closed Sunday afternoon due to flooding in the area, according to DPW. DPW tweeted about that...
Father Joe’s Calls for More Affordable Housing Amid ‘Disheartening’ Rise in Downtown Homeless
Father Joe’s Villages said Thursday a recent big increase in the downtown homeless population is “extremely disheartening” and called for more affordable housing to be built throughout San Diego County. The monthly count by the Downtown San Diego Partnership found that the number of homeless living in...
Downtown San Diego residents: rat population is 'exploding'
SAN DIEGO — Residents living in Downtown San Diego told CBS 8 they've seen a major uptick in rats in recent months. "You'll see like 10 of them running up the sidewalk," said Deborah Assadzadeh, an East Village resident. Jone Rodley, who also lives in East Village, said she...
5 Arrested in San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force Sting
Authorities arrested five people during a countywide law enforcement operation targeting human traffickers, they said Thursday. The multi-agency San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force conducted Operation Home for the Holidays over three days this week in San Diego, National City and Santee. In an effort to identify traffickers and trafficking...
KPBS
San Diegans enjoying winter fun on first snow day of season
Monday was a snow day for some East County school districts, and for some San Diegans who headed up to Mount Laguna to play in the snow. Richie Bugarine was one of them. He works in construction and said he had the morning off because of the weather, so he, his wife and their friend drove up for the snow.
San Diego Neighborhood Christmas Light Displays 2022
Here are all of the neighborhoods who deck their halls, driveways and yards for the holidays throughout San Diego County!
San Diego law enforcement take down crime ring connected to the Mexican Mafia
SAN DIEGO — San Diego police and the San Diego District Attorney's Office announced they've taken down a crime ring connected to the Mexican Mafia. The announcement was made during a news conference with several local law enforcement agencies as well as the FBI Tuesday morning. According to District...
