ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Inside Brittney Griner's 3,000-square-foot home

When she gets there, after an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the WNBA star’s home will be a far cry from where she was imprisoned – in a Russian penal colony known for harsh conditions. Griner’s property, located in Phoenix, was newly built in 2018...
PHOENIX, AZ
oprahdaily.com

Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison

Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
CBS News

U.S. diplomat: Griner swap was "take-it-or-leave-it"

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said the prisoner swap agreed with Russia, to exchange WNBA star Brittney Griner for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, was a "take-it-or-leave-it" offer tabled by a government "that isn't bound by law or morals."
MSNBC

Friday’s Mini-Report, 12.9.22

Today’s edition of quick hits. * An investigation worth watching: “The FBI is analyzing shell casings found near power facilities in North Carolina and South Carolina, a law enforcement memo revealed Friday, after North Carolina gunfire led to nearly 96 hours of darkness in one county.”. * The...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy