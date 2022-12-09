Read full article on original website
New York Post
Inside Brittney Griner's 3,000-square-foot home
When she gets there, after an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the WNBA star’s home will be a far cry from where she was imprisoned – in a Russian penal colony known for harsh conditions. Griner’s property, located in Phoenix, was newly built in 2018...
oprahdaily.com
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Brittney Griner Released from Russian Custody
After 294 days in Russian custody, including the past several weeks in a dreaded and dangerous penal colony, WNBA star Brittney Griner is free. The post Brittney Griner Released from Russian Custody appeared first on The Washington Informer.
U.S. diplomat: Griner swap was "take-it-or-leave-it"
Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said the prisoner swap agreed with Russia, to exchange WNBA star Brittney Griner for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, was a "take-it-or-leave-it" offer tabled by a government "that isn't bound by law or morals."
Detroit News
Biden: Brittney Griner 'on the way home' from Russia, Paul Whelan 'not forgotten'
Washington — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a high-profile prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years. The deal, the second in eight...
MSNBC
Friday’s Mini-Report, 12.9.22
Today’s edition of quick hits. * An investigation worth watching: “The FBI is analyzing shell casings found near power facilities in North Carolina and South Carolina, a law enforcement memo revealed Friday, after North Carolina gunfire led to nearly 96 hours of darkness in one county.”. * The...
