valdostatoday.com
Georgia’s temporary fuel tax extended
ATLANTA – The temporary suspension of the state motor fuel and locomotive fuel tax and the supply chain state of emergency has been extended. Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones, and Speaker-Nominee Jon Burns, announced he has extended the temporary suspension of the state motor fuel and locomotive fuel tax and the supply chain state of emergency until January 10, 2023. The state leaders also reiterated their support for a next phase of inflation relief through a second tax refund, equal in size to this year’s, and an extension of the homestead tax exemption that will be introduced in the coming legislative session. The executive orders signed today can be found here.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia gas prices decline at the pump
ATLANTA – Georgia drivers are paying an average of $2.88 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline as gas price average declines. Georgia gas price average continues to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.88 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 8 cents less than a week ago, 29 cents less than a month ago, and 27 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $43.20 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $5.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to last month.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia net tax revenues decrease
ATLANTA – The State of Georgia’s net tax collections for November decreased $2.4 million compared to a year ago. The State of Georgia’s net tax collections in November totaled almost $2.29 billion for a decrease of $2.4 million, or -0.1 percent, compared to November 2021 when net tax collections totaled just over $2.29 billion. Year-to-date, net tax revenue collections totaled $12.61 billion for an increase of $741.7 million, or 6.2 percent, over FY 2022.
valdostatoday.com
Kemp appoints Superior Court Judge
ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces the appointment to the Superior Court of the Coweta Judicial Circuit. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the appointment of the Honorable Erica L. Tisinger to the Superior Court of the Coweta Judicial Circuit. She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Bill Hamrick to the Georgia State-wide Business Court earlier this year. The Coweta Judicial Circuit is comprised of Coweta, Carroll, Heard, Meriwether, and Troup counties.
