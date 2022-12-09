Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Biden prisoner exchange for Britney Griner leaves behind Marine veteran Paul Whelan — again
Marine veteran Paul Whelan was again left behind in Russia in President Biden's prisoner exchange for WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday. Whelan's family congratulated Griner.
Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap
It's been nearly 10 months after the basketball star was detained in Russia and became the most high-profile American jailed abroad.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Biden says that US has not 'forgotten' about Russian prisoner Paul Whelan after securing Brittney Griner's release
"This was not a choice of which American to bring home," Biden said after the WNBA star was released from a Russian prison.
PennLive.com
Why was Brittney Griner freed from Russia but Paul Whelan wasn’t?
WASHINGTON — For the second time this year, the family of Michigan’s Paul Whelan was left “devastated” that Russia agreed to swap an American prisoner for the return of a Russian inmate, and that, again, that American wasn’t Paul. “It’s disappointing. We were aware that...
Winter US storm brings warnings of more tornadoes, blizzards
DALLAS (AP) — A destructive winter storm marched across the United States on Wednesday, delivering blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains hours after tornadoes touched down in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. Five tornadoes were confirmed across north Texas as of Tuesday afternoon based on video and eyewitness...
China an unspoken focus as Biden woos African leaders
WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - When President Joe Biden speaks to African leaders in Washington on Wednesday, expect to hear about support for democracy, economic development and new financial commitments for a region that in recent years has taken a backseat to other U.S. priorities.
News Channel 25
Retired MLB pitcher comes out as gay, announces engagement to partner
Former MLB pitcher T.J. House came out as gay in a heartfelt post on Facebook. House, a former pitcher for the Cleveland Indians and Toronto Blue Jays between 2014 and 2017, said he used baseball as a "drug" to numb his inner pain. "Even with all the money, fancy cars,...
TODAY.com
Paul Whelan’s family speaks out after Brittney Griner release
Reports indicate that Brittney Griner is being flown to a military medical facility in San Antonio, Texas, after being released by Russia in a prisoner swap. The news comes as Paul Whelan’s family speaks out on his continued detention.Dec. 8, 2022.
