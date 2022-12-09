ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

roi-nj.com

Pierson arranges $2.47M sale of commercial component of Wonder Lofts in Hoboken

Pierson Commercial, a leading retail-focused commercial real estate brokerage and advisory services firm with offices in New Jersey and New York City, has arranged the $2.475 million sale of a 3,400-square-foot commercial condominium at the newly constructed Wonder Lofts in Hoboken. Pierson, led by Hudson County market expert Robert Mackowski,...
HOBOKEN, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange highrise sees 75-percent of residences leased

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Allure 258, a new rental building in East Orange, continues to attract residents from throughout the region, with 75 percent of the building’s 213 residences now leased, according to a Dec. 5 press release. Located at 258 S. Harrison St. near NJ Transit’s Brick...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
roi-nj.com

Morris Plains luxury rental community, The American, to open early 2023

Morris Plains’ newest residential community, The American, is nearing completion, with leasing expected to launch in early 2023, according to an announcement from JMF Properties. Located at 1000 The American Road, The American will deliver a collection of 125 luxury rental residences to the historic borough. As part of...
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
roi-nj.com

Bound Brook-based Simonik Moving & Storage bought by Florida firm

Simonik Moving & Storage Inc., an agent of Allied Van Lines, Bound Brook was recently purchased by First Class Moving Systems of Tampa, Florida, according to a Monday announcement. Located at 5 Easy Street, the newly formed company will be known as World Class Moving Systems will service local, national,...
BOUND BROOK, NJ
Shore News Network

This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey

FREEHOLD, NJ – If you’re looking for a great Christmas light drive-through that won’t cost you anything, this Freehold Township neighborhood needs to be on your list. Dozens of large homes are fully decorated in this neighborhood, attracting visitors from miles around. You don’t need to wait in line to see them either. The light show might even have you saying, “Let’s go to Brandon.” The neighborhood of Brandon Boulevard and Aimee Drive is a Christmas wonderland. House after house is brightly lit up with thousands of Christmas lights and displays. Aimee Drive is in the southern section of Freehold, The post This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
brickunderground.com

A housing lottery closes soon for 14 apartments in Greenpoint

Housing lottery applications close soon for 14 newly constructed apartments at 150 Bayard St., not far from McCarren Park in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn $47,520 to $187,330. Rents start at $1,288 for a studio. There are four two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to five...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mark Star

Two payments could arrive for selected NY families to buy food: Check your status

Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
southarkansassun.com

$300 and $3,600 Direct Payments Americans Can Avail During this Holiday

This holiday season, millions of Americans can claim direct payments worth up to $3,600. Some of this money is available on the federal level, while other cash is available on the local level, according to Anthony Russo. Based on Mike Winters, states like Chicago, Hawaii, Idaho, New Jersey, and New...
CHICAGO, IL

