Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Major grocery store chain closing another New York locationKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWest Orange, NJ
roi-nj.com
Pierson arranges $2.47M sale of commercial component of Wonder Lofts in Hoboken
Pierson Commercial, a leading retail-focused commercial real estate brokerage and advisory services firm with offices in New Jersey and New York City, has arranged the $2.475 million sale of a 3,400-square-foot commercial condominium at the newly constructed Wonder Lofts in Hoboken. Pierson, led by Hudson County market expert Robert Mackowski,...
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange highrise sees 75-percent of residences leased
EAST ORANGE, NJ — Allure 258, a new rental building in East Orange, continues to attract residents from throughout the region, with 75 percent of the building’s 213 residences now leased, according to a Dec. 5 press release. Located at 258 S. Harrison St. near NJ Transit’s Brick...
roi-nj.com
Morris Plains luxury rental community, The American, to open early 2023
Morris Plains’ newest residential community, The American, is nearing completion, with leasing expected to launch in early 2023, according to an announcement from JMF Properties. Located at 1000 The American Road, The American will deliver a collection of 125 luxury rental residences to the historic borough. As part of...
roi-nj.com
Bound Brook-based Simonik Moving & Storage bought by Florida firm
Simonik Moving & Storage Inc., an agent of Allied Van Lines, Bound Brook was recently purchased by First Class Moving Systems of Tampa, Florida, according to a Monday announcement. Located at 5 Easy Street, the newly formed company will be known as World Class Moving Systems will service local, national,...
roi-nj.com
Sky Zone expands presence with multi-unit development deal in the Garden State
Sky Zone, an indoor active entertainment company, announced on Monday that it will be opening two new park locations in New Jersey, one in North Bergen and the other in Rutherford. For nearly 20 years, Sky Zone has been at the forefront of innovating and reinventing the family entertainment center...
roi-nj.com
Workshoppes coworking concept comes to Shoppes at North Brunswick
Coworking concept Workshoppes has leased 1,999 square feet at the Shoppes at North Brunswick, Azarian Realty announced. It is the company’s first location. Azarian’s Kevin Pelio represented both the landlord and the tenant in this transaction. The Shoppes at North Brunswick is a 147,000-square-foot lifestyle center located on...
Will micro apartments become the next big thing in Jersey City?
Her bedroom is also her living room. And dining room. And her refrigerator is just a few feet away. But the 200-and-something-square-foot Nest Micro Apartments unit works just fine for Emily Perry, who has been at the Jersey City building for a year and just renewed her lease for another 12 months.
New Retail Coming To Mall Property In Toms River
TOMS RIVER – You might have noticed land being cleared on Bay Avenue near the Ocean County Mall. This is the start of a proposed retail building that will be built there. However, the tenants are not yet set in stone. The 12,000 square foot retail building will have...
Lawmakers are thinking about it. Different plans and proposals are talked about for the betterment of NY residents. This is because the rate of inflation is extremely high, and so many people have no cash to buy food and afford shelter.
This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey
FREEHOLD, NJ – If you’re looking for a great Christmas light drive-through that won’t cost you anything, this Freehold Township neighborhood needs to be on your list. Dozens of large homes are fully decorated in this neighborhood, attracting visitors from miles around. You don’t need to wait in line to see them either. The light show might even have you saying, “Let’s go to Brandon.” The neighborhood of Brandon Boulevard and Aimee Drive is a Christmas wonderland. House after house is brightly lit up with thousands of Christmas lights and displays. Aimee Drive is in the southern section of Freehold, The post This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Popular Eatery Reveals Opening Date For Second Location In Nassau County
Lovers of all things pasta can soon get their fill with a popular eatery set to open its second location on Long Island. The new Noodles & Company in Farmingdale, located at 909 Broadhollow Road, will open Wednesday, Dec. 14, the company revealed. It will mark the second Nassau County...
Jersey City to pay woman injured at Downtown park playground $550K
A Jersey City woman whose trip to a Downtown park playground with her daughter in 2018 ended in serious injury will receive more than half-a-million dollars in a settlement with the city. The City Council on Wednesday is expected to approve a $550,000 payment to Johanna Sanchez in exchange for...
Multi-alarm fire at commercial building burns through the night in Linden, NJ
Eyewitness News is told the building was occupied when the fire started. One worker was treated for smoke inhalation.
Hudson County Office of Emergency Management Declares Code Blue Alert
The Hudson County Office of Emergency Management (HCOEM) has declared a Code Blue Alert for residents of Hudson County in an effort to remove unsheltered homeless individuals from the streets during the winter. The Code Blue Alert directs local authorities to make shelter or warming centers available for individuals who...
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery closes soon for 14 apartments in Greenpoint
Housing lottery applications close soon for 14 newly constructed apartments at 150 Bayard St., not far from McCarren Park in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn $47,520 to $187,330. Rents start at $1,288 for a studio. There are four two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to five...
Two payments could arrive for selected NY families to buy food: Check your status
Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
southarkansassun.com
$300 and $3,600 Direct Payments Americans Can Avail During this Holiday
This holiday season, millions of Americans can claim direct payments worth up to $3,600. Some of this money is available on the federal level, while other cash is available on the local level, according to Anthony Russo. Based on Mike Winters, states like Chicago, Hawaii, Idaho, New Jersey, and New...
Mortgage Lender Lays Off 119 Melville Employees, State Filing Reports
A national reverse mortgage lender has laid off more than 100 of its Long Island employees, according to a state filing.Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC laid off 119 employees from its Melville branch on Tuesday, Nov. 29, according to a WARN Notice posted on Friday, Dec. 9.The reason for the layof…
1 in 10 New Jerseyans Have Unclaimed Property of Value, Here’s How To Find Yours
Hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans have unclaimed property such as financial accounts or other items of value waiting to be claimed. Here’s how to find yours and what happens when that property goes unclaimed.
