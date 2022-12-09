Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 in 10 New Jerseyans Have Unclaimed Property of Value, Here’s How To Find YoursMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
New Jersey To Increase Police Presence After Violent Crime ActivitiesAbdul GhaniLinden, NJ
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWest Orange, NJ
Morristown Awarded $86K Transit Village GrantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Former Freeholder & Denville Mayor Gene Feyl Honored for Service to Morris CountyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Related
roi-nj.com
Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 1 announces agreement with EEW-AOS to manufacture monopiles, advancing Port of Paulsboro project
Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 1 announced it has executed a Pre-Commitment and Capacity Reservation Agreement with EEW American Offshore Structures to serve as the manufacturing company for monopiles on its 1.5-gigawatt offshore wind project. Located approximately 10-20 miles off the coast of Atlantic City, Atlantic Shores Project 1 aims...
roi-nj.com
Pierson arranges $2.47M sale of commercial component of Wonder Lofts in Hoboken
Pierson Commercial, a leading retail-focused commercial real estate brokerage and advisory services firm with offices in New Jersey and New York City, has arranged the $2.475 million sale of a 3,400-square-foot commercial condominium at the newly constructed Wonder Lofts in Hoboken. Pierson, led by Hudson County market expert Robert Mackowski,...
wrnjradio.com
St. Luke’s Warren Campus expands presence, services in New Jersey with Hillcrest Plaza acquisition
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – St. Luke’s Warren Campus is expanding its footprint and enhancing its services in Western New Jersey with its purchase of the Hillcrest Plaza. The shopping plaza is located at 755 Memorial Parkway in Phillipsburg. “Our acquisition of Hillcrest Plaza underscores St. Luke’s commitment...
roi-nj.com
Bound Brook-based Simonik Moving & Storage bought by Florida firm
Simonik Moving & Storage Inc., an agent of Allied Van Lines, Bound Brook was recently purchased by First Class Moving Systems of Tampa, Florida, according to a Monday announcement. Located at 5 Easy Street, the newly formed company will be known as World Class Moving Systems will service local, national,...
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World
I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
roi-nj.com
Morris Plains luxury rental community, The American, to open early 2023
Morris Plains’ newest residential community, The American, is nearing completion, with leasing expected to launch in early 2023, according to an announcement from JMF Properties. Located at 1000 The American Road, The American will deliver a collection of 125 luxury rental residences to the historic borough. As part of...
NJ’s Freed Slave House is up for sale, raising fears its history won’t be honored
This home on Claremont Avenue in Montclair was formerly owned by James Howe. It was bequeathed to Howe by his former enslaver, Maj. Nathaniel Crane The home was bequeathed to James Howe by Maj. Nathanial Crane, his former enslaver and a member of Montclair, N.J.'s founding family. [ more › ]
Hudson County Office of Emergency Management Declares Code Blue Alert
The Hudson County Office of Emergency Management (HCOEM) has declared a Code Blue Alert for residents of Hudson County in an effort to remove unsheltered homeless individuals from the streets during the winter. The Code Blue Alert directs local authorities to make shelter or warming centers available for individuals who...
This town gets the most snow of any other in NJ
Winter in New Jersey can be tricky to predict – as anyone surprised by a sudden blizzard can tell you. Some winters it seems like you’re getting hit by a snowstorm every other day, and other winters it’s 55 and sunny as you walk the Jersey Shore!
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New Jersey
If you're a fan of flavorful chicken wings, you'll be excited to hear that a popular, fast-growing restaurant chain is opening a new location in New Jersey next month. Read on to learn more.
This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey
FREEHOLD, NJ – If you’re looking for a great Christmas light drive-through that won’t cost you anything, this Freehold Township neighborhood needs to be on your list. Dozens of large homes are fully decorated in this neighborhood, attracting visitors from miles around. You don’t need to wait in line to see them either. The light show might even have you saying, “Let’s go to Brandon.” The neighborhood of Brandon Boulevard and Aimee Drive is a Christmas wonderland. House after house is brightly lit up with thousands of Christmas lights and displays. Aimee Drive is in the southern section of Freehold, The post This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
roi-nj.com
Glassboro firm AKCG earns ‘Best in Show’ honor for A.C. Electric campaign
A public outreach effort designed to educate Atlantic City Electric’s diverse customer base about the company’s Smart Energy Network and smart meters won the Best in Show award at the recent Public Relations Society of America ceremony that recognizes campaigns in the greater Philadelphia area. The honor was...
Popeyes Restaurant Approved On Busy Road In Ocean County
BRICK – Popeyes Louisiana Chicken is coming to town and will be located beside the Wawa at 1906 Route 88 where the Laurelton Mobile Home Park was once located. During a special Board of Adjustment hearing on November 30, professionals for the applicant JSM @ Martin Blvd. LLC said they were amending their original application for the 2,340 square-foot fast food franchise where a 4,500 square-foot bank was previously approved. (JSM is Jack and Sheryl Morris who developed the Costco shopping center in Brick and are redeveloping half of the former Foodtown site on Route 70).
A New Jersey airport is among the USA’s worst for cancellations
While the Port Authority would rather have you focus on their brand spanking new airport terminal (which still isn’t fully open), there’s a new study that says that when it come to the actual flying part, Newark Liberty is among the worst in the country. This most recent...
roi-nj.com
Elizabethtown Gas ranks highest in customer satisfaction for 8th consecutive year
Elizabethtown Gas has been named the best in Customer Satisfaction with Residential Natural Gas Service in the East among midsize utilities by J.D. Power for the eighth consecutive year, the utility announced. The J.D. Power 2022 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study measures critical components that drive overall satisfaction among...
roi-nj.com
Sky Zone expands presence with multi-unit development deal in the Garden State
Sky Zone, an indoor active entertainment company, announced on Monday that it will be opening two new park locations in New Jersey, one in North Bergen and the other in Rutherford. For nearly 20 years, Sky Zone has been at the forefront of innovating and reinventing the family entertainment center...
New Jersey Town Voted One Of America’s Best Cozy Little Towns
Some may think of the Jersey Shore in the winter and turn up their nose, but according to a national publication, there's one Jersey Shore town worth the trip in the winter!. So, New Jersey in the winter can be tough and winter near the Jersey Shore can be even tougher.
roi-nj.com
Nash named new CEO of Rowan/Rutgers-Camden Board of Governors
Jeffrey Nash, a lawyer and longtime leader in Camden who has served on the Camden County board of commissioners for more than three decades, has been named the new CEO and president of the Rowan University/Rutgers-Camden Board of Governors, the group announced Tuesday. Nash will start the role in January...
Massive model railroad in New Jersey a popular attraction during holidays
FLEMINGTON, N.J. (PIX11) – Some things come to life at Christmas, but the world’s largest model railroad doesn’t need the holidays to shine. “The adjective people use to describe this most often is ‘amazing,'” said Patrick Bentz, manager of Northlandz. Inside a space in Hunterdon County is a visual and engineering marvel: about 100 trains […]
1 in 10 New Jerseyans Have Unclaimed Property of Value, Here’s How To Find Yours
Hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans have unclaimed property such as financial accounts or other items of value waiting to be claimed. Here’s how to find yours and what happens when that property goes unclaimed.
Comments / 1