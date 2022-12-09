ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raritan, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

roi-nj.com

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 1 announces agreement with EEW-AOS to manufacture monopiles, advancing Port of Paulsboro project

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 1 announced it has executed a Pre-Commitment and Capacity Reservation Agreement with EEW American Offshore Structures to serve as the manufacturing company for monopiles on its 1.5-gigawatt offshore wind project. Located approximately 10-20 miles off the coast of Atlantic City, Atlantic Shores Project 1 aims...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Pierson arranges $2.47M sale of commercial component of Wonder Lofts in Hoboken

Pierson Commercial, a leading retail-focused commercial real estate brokerage and advisory services firm with offices in New Jersey and New York City, has arranged the $2.475 million sale of a 3,400-square-foot commercial condominium at the newly constructed Wonder Lofts in Hoboken. Pierson, led by Hudson County market expert Robert Mackowski,...
HOBOKEN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Bound Brook-based Simonik Moving & Storage bought by Florida firm

Simonik Moving & Storage Inc., an agent of Allied Van Lines, Bound Brook was recently purchased by First Class Moving Systems of Tampa, Florida, according to a Monday announcement. Located at 5 Easy Street, the newly formed company will be known as World Class Moving Systems will service local, national,...
BOUND BROOK, NJ
94.5 PST

This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World

I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Morris Plains luxury rental community, The American, to open early 2023

Morris Plains’ newest residential community, The American, is nearing completion, with leasing expected to launch in early 2023, according to an announcement from JMF Properties. Located at 1000 The American Road, The American will deliver a collection of 125 luxury rental residences to the historic borough. As part of...
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
Shore News Network

This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey

FREEHOLD, NJ – If you’re looking for a great Christmas light drive-through that won’t cost you anything, this Freehold Township neighborhood needs to be on your list. Dozens of large homes are fully decorated in this neighborhood, attracting visitors from miles around. You don’t need to wait in line to see them either. The light show might even have you saying, “Let’s go to Brandon.” The neighborhood of Brandon Boulevard and Aimee Drive is a Christmas wonderland. House after house is brightly lit up with thousands of Christmas lights and displays. Aimee Drive is in the southern section of Freehold, The post This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Popeyes Restaurant Approved On Busy Road In Ocean County

BRICK – Popeyes Louisiana Chicken is coming to town and will be located beside the Wawa at 1906 Route 88 where the Laurelton Mobile Home Park was once located. During a special Board of Adjustment hearing on November 30, professionals for the applicant JSM @ Martin Blvd. LLC said they were amending their original application for the 2,340 square-foot fast food franchise where a 4,500 square-foot bank was previously approved. (JSM is Jack and Sheryl Morris who developed the Costco shopping center in Brick and are redeveloping half of the former Foodtown site on Route 70).
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Nash named new CEO of Rowan/Rutgers-Camden Board of Governors

Jeffrey Nash, a lawyer and longtime leader in Camden who has served on the Camden County board of commissioners for more than three decades, has been named the new CEO and president of the Rowan University/Rutgers-Camden Board of Governors, the group announced Tuesday. Nash will start the role in January...
CAMDEN, NJ
PIX11

Massive model railroad in New Jersey a popular attraction during holidays

FLEMINGTON, N.J. (PIX11) – Some things come to life at Christmas, but the world’s largest model railroad doesn’t need the holidays to shine. “The adjective people use to describe this most often is ‘amazing,'” said Patrick Bentz, manager of Northlandz. Inside a space in Hunterdon County is a visual and engineering marvel: about 100 trains […]
FLEMINGTON, NJ

