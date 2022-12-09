Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Major grocery store chain closing another New York locationKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
roi-nj.com
Pierson arranges $2.47M sale of commercial component of Wonder Lofts in Hoboken
Pierson Commercial, a leading retail-focused commercial real estate brokerage and advisory services firm with offices in New Jersey and New York City, has arranged the $2.475 million sale of a 3,400-square-foot commercial condominium at the newly constructed Wonder Lofts in Hoboken. Pierson, led by Hudson County market expert Robert Mackowski,...
roi-nj.com
Bound Brook-based Simonik Moving & Storage bought by Florida firm
Simonik Moving & Storage Inc., an agent of Allied Van Lines, Bound Brook was recently purchased by First Class Moving Systems of Tampa, Florida, according to a Monday announcement. Located at 5 Easy Street, the newly formed company will be known as World Class Moving Systems will service local, national,...
roi-nj.com
Morris Plains luxury rental community, The American, to open early 2023
Morris Plains’ newest residential community, The American, is nearing completion, with leasing expected to launch in early 2023, according to an announcement from JMF Properties. Located at 1000 The American Road, The American will deliver a collection of 125 luxury rental residences to the historic borough. As part of...
roi-nj.com
Sky Zone expands presence with multi-unit development deal in the Garden State
Sky Zone, an indoor active entertainment company, announced on Monday that it will be opening two new park locations in New Jersey, one in North Bergen and the other in Rutherford. For nearly 20 years, Sky Zone has been at the forefront of innovating and reinventing the family entertainment center...
roi-nj.com
Workshoppes coworking concept comes to Shoppes at North Brunswick
Coworking concept Workshoppes has leased 1,999 square feet at the Shoppes at North Brunswick, Azarian Realty announced. It is the company’s first location. Azarian’s Kevin Pelio represented both the landlord and the tenant in this transaction. The Shoppes at North Brunswick is a 147,000-square-foot lifestyle center located on...
roi-nj.com
In letter, Veris Residential welcomes constructive dialogue with Kushner Cos.
Veris Residential on Monday released a letter it sent to Kushner Cos detailing its rejection of each of Kushner Cos’ latest proposals to acquire Veris Residential and offered a go-forward process to facilitate dialogue between the two. Veris’ board also stated its willingness to evaluate any proposals from any interested buyers that will maximize the value of the Jersey City-based company.
Hudson County Office of Emergency Management Declares Code Blue Alert
The Hudson County Office of Emergency Management (HCOEM) has declared a Code Blue Alert for residents of Hudson County in an effort to remove unsheltered homeless individuals from the streets during the winter. The Code Blue Alert directs local authorities to make shelter or warming centers available for individuals who...
therealdeal.com
Fred Ohebshalom faces foreclosure at Midtown office
Fred Ohebshalom is under pressure in Midtown from a Minnesota-based debt buyer. Stillwater Asset Management is looking to foreclose on Ohebshalom’s nine-story office building at 226 East 54th Street after purchasing the building’s debt in March. The property, between Second and Third avenues in Midtown East, provided office...
rew-online.com
Atkins Companies Teams Up with Renowned Plastic Surgeons, Dr. Oren Tepper and Dr. Evan Garfein, to Introduce Tribeca Plastic Surgery in Downtown Manhattan
Atkins Companies, a leading multigenerational commercial real estate development, investment, and property management firm, in a partnership with renowned plastic surgeons, Dr. Oren Tepper, Dr. Evan Garfein, and Dr. Arthur Perry, announce the development of Tribeca Plastic Surgery, a brand-new, luxury aesthetic plastic surgery destination to be located in Hudson Square at 497 Greenwich Street in New York City.
greenwichfreepress.com
Proposed 8-30g Could Reduce from 386 Units to 220 Units If Greenwich Affordable Housing Trust Fund is Tapped
A new pre-application for a development of 220 residential units has been submitted to Greenwich Planning & Zoning on behalf of the owner of two lots in Pemberwick: 200 Pemberwick Rd and 0 Comly Ave. The pre-application would comply with the state affordable housing statute 8-30g as an “assisted housing...
Hudson Valley Company Files Bankruptcy, 233 Employees Laid Off
After filing for bankruptcy, a Hudson Valley business laid off 233 local employees just weeks before Christmas. It's the worst news you can imagine at the worst possible time. Last week 233 Hudson Valley employees found out that they were losing their job just as holiday bills have begun to pile up.
roi-nj.com
Elizabethtown Gas ranks highest in customer satisfaction for 8th consecutive year
Elizabethtown Gas has been named the best in Customer Satisfaction with Residential Natural Gas Service in the East among midsize utilities by J.D. Power for the eighth consecutive year, the utility announced. The J.D. Power 2022 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study measures critical components that drive overall satisfaction among...
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millions
Lawmakers are thinking about it. Different plans and proposals are talked about for the betterment of NY residents. This is because the rate of inflation is extremely high, and so many people have no cash to buy food and afford shelter.
thepressgroup.net
Council OKs initial plans for a $5M DPW building
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON —The Township Council voted 5-0 on Dec. 5 to move forward with full schematic drawings of a nearly $5 million Department of Public Works facility after a presentation by the architect where he highly recommended a brick-and-mortar structure over any type of metal building. At the...
A New 10,000-Square-Foot Food Hall Is Opening In Union Square
Urbanspace, NYC’s beloved market maker, is opening their newest food hall in Union Square on Wednesday, December 14th just a stones throw away from their festive holiday market (one of the best rated holiday markets in the world!). Spanning 10,000 square feet at Zero Irving with an extensive back patio, the food hall will feature 13 food vendors from well-known establishments to budding concepts. “The Union Square-14th Street neighborhood has been eagerly awaiting the opening of Urbanspace Union Square at the new Zero Irving tech center and we are thrilled the day has arrived,” said Ed Janoff, Acting Executive Director...
westmilfordmessenger.com
West Milford reports new death of COVID-19
One resident died of COVID-19 during the week ending Monday, Dec. 12, according to the weekly report by West Milford Township. The death of a 93-year-old male brings the total to 74 since the pandemic began in March 2020. Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 was confirmed for the week, bringing...
tourcounsel.com
Visit Westfield Garden State Plaza in New Jersey
The Westfield Garden State Plaza mall is located in Paramus, New Jersey, just half an hour from Manhattan. It was built in 1957 and since then it has remained one of the best in the area. The commercial offer is headed by Macy's and Neiman Marcus , also having internationally...
rocklanddaily.com
Monsey's Maple Avenue Soon to Be Home to Thirty Units on 1.23 Acres
The ground has already been broken at Maple Avenue, which will soon boast five new buildings with thirty units on 1.23 acres. The project required a number of variances from the Town of Ramapo and dates back to 1998. The five buildings will be located at 200, 202, 204, and 206 Maple Avenue. There will be fifteen duplexes, and fifteen accessory apartments shared between them.
roi-nj.com
HACE awarded $1.5M to establish YouthBuild Elizabeth Program
The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth is marking three months since the launch of its new program, YouthBuild Elizabeth. In May 2022, HACE was the only organization in the State of New Jersey to receive a YouthBuild grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. YouthBuild Elizabeth aims to...
Astonishing Metro North Explosion: Here’s What Happened
A Sunday morning explosion next to the Metro-North tracks sent metal doors flying and an electrical cabinet airborne in Croton-on-Hudson, NY. Train-Related Emergencies in Westchester County, NY. Luckily, the entire event was witnessed by a local firefighter. It wasn't the first time this year that nearby first responders ensured that...
Comments / 0