roi-nj.com

Pierson arranges $2.47M sale of commercial component of Wonder Lofts in Hoboken

Pierson Commercial, a leading retail-focused commercial real estate brokerage and advisory services firm with offices in New Jersey and New York City, has arranged the $2.475 million sale of a 3,400-square-foot commercial condominium at the newly constructed Wonder Lofts in Hoboken. Pierson, led by Hudson County market expert Robert Mackowski,...
HOBOKEN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Bound Brook-based Simonik Moving & Storage bought by Florida firm

Simonik Moving & Storage Inc., an agent of Allied Van Lines, Bound Brook was recently purchased by First Class Moving Systems of Tampa, Florida, according to a Monday announcement. Located at 5 Easy Street, the newly formed company will be known as World Class Moving Systems will service local, national,...
BOUND BROOK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Morris Plains luxury rental community, The American, to open early 2023

Morris Plains’ newest residential community, The American, is nearing completion, with leasing expected to launch in early 2023, according to an announcement from JMF Properties. Located at 1000 The American Road, The American will deliver a collection of 125 luxury rental residences to the historic borough. As part of...
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
roi-nj.com

In letter, Veris Residential welcomes constructive dialogue with Kushner Cos.

Veris Residential on Monday released a letter it sent to Kushner Cos detailing its rejection of each of Kushner Cos’ latest proposals to acquire Veris Residential and offered a go-forward process to facilitate dialogue between the two. Veris’ board also stated its willingness to evaluate any proposals from any interested buyers that will maximize the value of the Jersey City-based company.
therealdeal.com

Fred Ohebshalom faces foreclosure at Midtown office

Fred Ohebshalom is under pressure in Midtown from a Minnesota-based debt buyer. Stillwater Asset Management is looking to foreclose on Ohebshalom’s nine-story office building at 226 East 54th Street after purchasing the building’s debt in March. The property, between Second and Third avenues in Midtown East, provided office...
MANHATTAN, NY
rew-online.com

Atkins Companies Teams Up with Renowned Plastic Surgeons, Dr. Oren Tepper and Dr. Evan Garfein, to Introduce Tribeca Plastic Surgery in Downtown Manhattan

Atkins Companies, a leading multigenerational commercial real estate development, investment, and property management firm, in a partnership with renowned plastic surgeons, Dr. Oren Tepper, Dr. Evan Garfein, and Dr. Arthur Perry, announce the development of Tribeca Plastic Surgery, a brand-new, luxury aesthetic plastic surgery destination to be located in Hudson Square at 497 Greenwich Street in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thepressgroup.net

Council OKs initial plans for a $5M DPW building

TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON —The Township Council voted 5-0 on Dec. 5 to move forward with full schematic drawings of a nearly $5 million Department of Public Works facility after a presentation by the architect where he highly recommended a brick-and-mortar structure over any type of metal building. At the...
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON, NJ
Secret NYC

A New 10,000-Square-Foot Food Hall Is Opening In Union Square

Urbanspace, NYC’s beloved market maker, is opening their newest food hall in Union Square on Wednesday, December 14th just a stones throw away from their festive holiday market (one of the best rated holiday markets in the world!). Spanning 10,000 square feet at Zero Irving with an extensive back patio, the food hall will feature 13 food vendors from well-known establishments to budding concepts. “The Union Square-14th Street neighborhood has been eagerly awaiting the opening of Urbanspace Union Square at the new Zero Irving tech center and we are thrilled the day has arrived,” said Ed Janoff, Acting Executive Director...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westmilfordmessenger.com

West Milford reports new death of COVID-19

One resident died of COVID-19 during the week ending Monday, Dec. 12, according to the weekly report by West Milford Township. The death of a 93-year-old male brings the total to 74 since the pandemic began in March 2020. Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 was confirmed for the week, bringing...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Visit Westfield Garden State Plaza in New Jersey

The Westfield Garden State Plaza mall is located in Paramus, New Jersey, just half an hour from Manhattan. It was built in 1957 and since then it has remained one of the best in the area. The commercial offer is headed by Macy's and Neiman Marcus , also having internationally...
PARAMUS, NJ
rocklanddaily.com

Monsey's Maple Avenue Soon to Be Home to Thirty Units on 1.23 Acres

The ground has already been broken at Maple Avenue, which will soon boast five new buildings with thirty units on 1.23 acres. The project required a number of variances from the Town of Ramapo and dates back to 1998. The five buildings will be located at 200, 202, 204, and 206 Maple Avenue. There will be fifteen duplexes, and fifteen accessory apartments shared between them.
MONSEY, NY
roi-nj.com

HACE awarded $1.5M to establish YouthBuild Elizabeth Program

The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth is marking three months since the launch of its new program, YouthBuild Elizabeth. In May 2022, HACE was the only organization in the State of New Jersey to receive a YouthBuild grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. YouthBuild Elizabeth aims to...

