9News
Blizzard hits Eastern Plains, closing interstates and snowing in ranchers
KEENESBURG, Colo. — Blizzard conditions on the Eastern Plains snowed in ranchers and forced Colorado Department of Transportation plow operators to rescue stranded truckers Tuesday. South of Fort Morgan, Matt Kalous ventured out in the blowing snow and bitter cold to make sure his cattle had enough food and...
9News
How Colorado ranchers prepare for a blizzard
FORT MORGAN, Colo. — When blizzard warnings hit the Eastern Plains, ranchers like Matt Kalous know what to do. Every big snowstorm could pose a risk to his cattle. "It’s not something you start preparing for the day before," he said. "It’s something you start planning for and making preparations for a week before."
9News
Blizzard conditions shut down roads and truck commerce on the eastern plains
When a major highway shuts down in Colorado, there aren't always convenient detours to get around it. Every major road in northeastern Colorado was closed today.
9News
