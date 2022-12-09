ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lafayette County (Lafayette County, LA)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

Photo byNationwide Report

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Lafayette on Thursday.

The accident happened at I-10W MM100 at around 3:44 p.m.

The collision involved two vehicles.

Authorities claim that one of the vehicles collided with an unoccupied, stalled vehicle, causing the collision.

One person was taken to a local hospital in a life-threatening condition.

The name and identity of the person have not been released by the police.

The westbound right lane between University Avenue and Ambassador Caffery is currently closed by Lafayette Police investigators as they conduct their investigation.

Further details regarding the crash are not available currently.

December 9, 2022

Source: KATC

Nationwide Report

