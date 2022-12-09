ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin activist Shudde Fath passes away at 106 years old

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Shudde Fath, an Austin woman who pushed for equal rights in Texas, passed away Friday morning at the age of 106, her daughter confirmed to KXAN.

Fath fought for equal pay in Texas. In 1980, she took a lawsuit to the Texas Employment Commission and won, becoming the first woman to win a sex discrimination case in the state.

She was a member of the Electric Utility Commission from 1977 to 2017 and served as treasurer for the Save Barton Creek Association for nearly 30 years. Fath was also inducted into the Austin Women’s Hall of Fame in 2012.

She graduated from UT Austin in 1937, a time when the number of women being awarded degrees from the McCombs School of Business was 18%.

In February 2020, KXAN highlighted Fath as part of the Remarkable Women contest .

During that interview, Fath said, “You have to give a damn about something and work to make it happen.”

You can watch her interview from 2020 in the video player below.

Celebration of life

Fath’s celebration of life will take place Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home, located at 5416 Parkcrest Dr., Austin.

KXAN

