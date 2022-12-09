ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Minnesota

Taxpayers can expect "refund shock" when they file 2022 tax returns

It's called "refund shock," and many taxpayers can expect to see it when they file their 2022 tax returns, and there may not be a lot most of us can do about it.Thanks to pandemic relief measures passed by Congress in the last year of the Trump administration, and especially during the first year of the Biden administration, many Americans got very big tax refunds earlier this year. But don't count on a repeat."We call it refund shock or refund whiplash, and really it has to do with a lot of the tax benefits put in place last year as...
KTEN.com

Hit by Inflation? The IRS Has $1,400 Waiting For You

The IRS has started sending out letters to approximately 9 million households that might have missed out on several pandemic-related tax refunds and stimulus checks, which may include the third round of stimulus payments that delivered $1,400 to individuals, $2,800 to couples and an additional $1,400 for each dependent. The...
C. Heslop

$4,000+ National Stimulus Rebate Program For All Americans

States have rebate programs to help citizens make their homes more energy efficient. But if your state does not have one such initiative, that is okay. There is one at the federal level. This project will give rebates for all energy-efficient purchases. So, it is best to keep your receipt and labor invoices.
CNET

Find Out If Your State Sending You a Tax Rebate or Stimulus Check

Many states decided to give residents a bonus tax refund or stimulus check this year to help with ongoing inflation. A number finished issuing payments already but, in quite a few others, checks are still rolling in. South Carolina started issuing printed checks, debit cards and direct deposits for up...
Nevada Current

Congress needs to reinstate the expanded Child Tax Credit

Policy, politics and progressive commentary If you could prevent millions of children from falling back into poverty, would you? Most of us, I imagine, would answer “yes” without hesitation. But not Congress. For nearly a year, lawmakers in Washington, D.C., have dithered as the policy directly responsible for a dramatic decline in poverty last year lapsed. It’s time for Congress […] The post Congress needs to reinstate the expanded Child Tax Credit appeared first on Nevada Current.
Retirement Daily

What the IRA’s IRS Funding Actually Means for Taxpayers

On August 16, 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was signed into law and included a promised $80 billion in funding for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). This ten-year cash infusion stirred up speculation across the country of what the IRS will do with the money and how badly it will impact taxpayers fearing increased audits and enforcement. The reality of the funding is far less frightening than the rumored army of auditors showing up on doorsteps with weapons cocked!

