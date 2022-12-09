Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World
I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
New Jersey Beach Towns Get Snubbed On Recent List of Best Towns
We love it when New Jersey gets praised for its best beach towns, and we should. We have a lot of great beach towns to be proud of. This time, however, New Jersey has really been snubbed. I think deep down New Jersey beach towns feel like we get used...
New Jersey Town Voted One Of America’s Best Cozy Little Towns
Some may think of the Jersey Shore in the winter and turn up their nose, but according to a national publication, there's one Jersey Shore town worth the trip in the winter!. So, New Jersey in the winter can be tough and winter near the Jersey Shore can be even tougher.
New Jersey’s Number One Place For Fried Chicken Is Off The Beaten Path
Apparently, the absolute best, crispiest, most mouthwatering fried chicken in all of New Jersey isn't actually found in a brick-and-mortar store!. Fried chicken, it's one of life's simple pleasures. Whether you like a big crunchy and juicy chicken breast or you prefer dark meat and all of its flavor, a...
South Jersey Urban Legends…Beware of the Pinelands!
Mention the Jersey Devil to someone from New Jersey, and you'll likely get a different story from each person. Everyone from our state knows about the Jersey Devil, but we've got other strange legends you may not know of. Not all of these creatures are scary like the devil. For...
This is what Gov. Murphy said about a new mask mandate in NJ
With the number of COVID-19 cases rising again in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy says he does not "foresee any mandates," but he reserves the right to change his mind. New Jersey's rate of transmission (r/t) is 1.12, indicating an active spread of coronavirus. The state reported another 1,199 new confirmed cases on Monday.
Snow on Christmas Day at the Jersey Shore, Yes or No?
It's the question every year, will we have a white Christmas here at the Jersey Shore this year?. December 25th brings a lot of anticipation and happiness, but will snow be on the ground when Santa makes his rounds? Truth is, it looks like we might see a little this year.
This New Jersey Town Gets More Snow Than Any Other NJ Town Every Year
The weather in New Jersey is so weird and unpredictable. I live in Central Jersey (yes, there is such a place) and I can remember some years when my husband has been cooking on the grill on Christmas Day in shorts and a t-shirt with temperatures in the 60s and then other years when it's been absolutely bitter cold and there's no way he wanted to stand outside and cook.
How Does New Jersey Food Compare With The Rest Of The Nation?
There are some things we are really bad at, and some things we are really good at here in New Jersey. No one ever doubts that we are good at food. But just how good are we when we compare our state against all the others?. Food is most certainly...
This Disgusting Ice Cream Flavor May Hit Shelves In New Jersey Soon
Well, this may be one of the gnarliest ice cream flavors I've ever heard of, and thanks to a company in New York we could see it soon here in New Jersey. I'm not really one to ever complain about a new flavor of ice cream and seeing how New Jersey is an ice cream lovers' playground I feel kind of bad about it.
You Won’t Believes What’s Been Named New Jersey’s Top Signature Food This Time
I love to read about New Jersey online, mostly because there are so many stereotypes about our great state, and I chuckle every time I read one. This time I got surprised. It didn't take me long to find another one of those lists that talk about each state's best food or signature food, and you can almost always guarantee that the article will bypass all the great New Jersey food and head straight for the obvious.
5 Spectacular New Year’s Eve Fireworks at the Jersey Shore Not to Miss
What a way to bring in the New Year. Family traditions, new beginnings, and fireworks. New Year's Eve is a time to reflect on the year that passed and an exciting time to welcome in a New Year. I try to see a fireworks display on New Year's Eve. It's...
This town gets the most snow of any other in NJ
Winter in New Jersey can be tricky to predict – as anyone surprised by a sudden blizzard can tell you. Some winters it seems like you’re getting hit by a snowstorm every other day, and other winters it’s 55 and sunny as you walk the Jersey Shore!
These are the five most popular Christmas gifts in New Jersey
If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gifts for your family and friends in New Jersey, you’re in luck. This state is known for its excellent selection of gifts and the five most popular Christmas gifts in New Jersey might surprise you. We polled our listeners on the...
Fewer youth behind bars in New Jersey, report finds
The number of delinquent minors admitted to detention in New Jersey has dropped by thousands on an annual basis since the implementation of an effort focused on alternatives to lock-up, according to a new report. Implemented in phases since 2004, and running statewide since 2019, the Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative...
Best Portable Grilled Cheese And Corn Dogs In New Jersey And New York City
Sometimes you just have to feed a craving. When it hits you it hits you, you gotta have it right? I found my new crave-worthy food hug and trust me, you need this in your life. Are you ready for a Korean spin on a portable, crunchy grilled cheese on a stick or a corn dog that will bring you to your knees?
Amazing diner dubbed New Jersey’s most ‘charming retro’ eatery
There are so many wonderful things New Jersey is known for and, among them is the fact that we are the diner capital of the world. It seems that everywhere you turn, there is a diner in the Garden State, but it's not just a diner. It's an awesome diner.
NJ winter will create more potholes — how to report one, file a claim
About 159,000 potholes have been repaired already in 2022 by the New Jersey Department of Transportation. And those crews only handle state-maintained roads. The upcoming winter and early spring will bring another round of craters to New Jersey's roads. While repairs occur all year long, the majority of potholes materialize in the spring, following months' worth of freeze-thaw cycles that wreak havoc on the asphalt.
A New Jersey airport is among the USA’s worst for cancellations
While the Port Authority would rather have you focus on their brand spanking new airport terminal (which still isn’t fully open), there’s a new study that says that when it come to the actual flying part, Newark Liberty is among the worst in the country. This most recent...
Monmouth County Sheriff says catch-and-release of repeat offenders is main cause of rising car thefts
Since New Jersey's bail reform laws were tweaked five years ago, many local government and law enforcement officials at the Jersey Shore along with some state lawmakers have expressed genuine concern with it in that it has led to a rise in crime particularly among repeat offenders due to what became 'catch-and-release' policies imposed on law enforcement and correctional facilities.
