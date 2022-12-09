Read full article on original website
MoCo BOE Unanimously Approves More Professional Days and Fewer Disruption: MCPS 2023-2024 School CalendarHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Nipsey Hussle's Malcolm X Chain On Display At Smithsonian's Museum of American HistorySlauson GirlWashington, DC
WTOP
70-year-old woman dies after being hit by driver in Va. crosswalk
A 70-year-old woman struck by a driver in an SUV last month as she tried to cross the street in Springfield, Virginia, has died, police say. Ly Tran, of Springfield, died Dec. 4 after being struck Nov. 15 in the intersection at Kings Park Drive and Braddock Road, Fairfax County police said in a news release Tuesday.
Sheriff IDs 25-Year-Old Dodge Charger Driver Killed Crashing Into Parked Cars In Loudoun County
A 25-year-old man was killed in an early-morning crash in Northern Virginia after losing control of his Dodge Charger and crashing into parked cars, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. Sterling resident Jason A. Recinos-Funes died in a Virginia hospital after crashing his Charger in the 500 block...
loudounnow.com
State Police Investigate Fatal Rt. 15 Crash
Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning on Rt. 15 south of Leesburg. The three-vehicle crash happened near Little Oatlands Road. According to the preliminary report, a southbound vehicle crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck two northbound vehicles. One person died at...
fox5dc.com
Two teens involved in car crash into telephone pole in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two teenagers were involved in a car crash into a telephone pole in Montgomery County on Sunday, and officials say they were likely unrestrained. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services says the crash happened in the 16900 block of Norwood Road near Excalibur...
25-year-old killed in crash near Dulles Airport
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 on the 500 block of East Staunton Avenue.
Police warn of dangerous driving after 2 people caught going over 100 MPH in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Two drivers have been cited in Prince William County after being caught going over 100 mph on Saturday morning, less than 30 minutes apart. The police department is now issuing a warning to drivers before the busy holiday travel season. Officers with the Prince...
fox5dc.com
Westminster bike shop owner killed in fire at business; 30 others displaced from apartment building
WESTMINSTER, Md. - The owner of a Carroll County bike shop was killed after a fire broke out in the business early Monday morning. Firefighters responded to Whites Bicycles on West Main Street in Westminster just after 5:15 a.m. Monday where they found heavy smoke in the building. Several tenants...
fox5dc.com
2 dogs resuscitated after house fire in Montgomery County; 3 cats dead
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two dogs were rescued, and three cats died after a house fire in Montgomery County on Tuesday. A mailman in the area of the 11100 block of Dewey Road in Kensington spotted smoke and called 911 around 11 a.m. ◀︎ ▶︎
Virginia State Police looking for fatal I-66 hit-and-run suspect
According to police, a man working on the side of I-66 near the Chain Bridge Road interchange in the Oakton area of Fairfax County was hit and killed by the driver of a maroon Chevrolet Malibu just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.
fox5dc.com
Thief steals electric wheelchair from Bethesda apartment; $10K reward offered
BETHESDA, Md. - Police are searching for a thief who was caught on video stealing an electric wheelchair from a Montgomery County apartment building. Authorities say it happened October 26 the 4900 block of Hampden Lane in Bethesda. On Monday, detectives released video of the male suspect who can be...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Police Respond to Stabbing in Silver Spring
Per Montgomery County Police: At approximately 11:04 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the unit block of Inventa Pl. (off of Wayne Ave.) for the report of a stabbing. An adult male was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspect is in custody at this time.
tysonsreporter.com
Vienna man arrested after displaying gun to teen walking dog, cursing
Vienna police arrested the same man twice earlier this month for separate incidents where he was allegedly drunk, including one where he flashed a gun at a passing dogwalker. First, an officer was called to Blackstone Terrace and Holmes Drive NW intersection at 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 2 for a report of a man standing outside and yelling profanity, according to the Vienna Police Department’s crime roundup for the week of Dec. 2-8.
NBC Washington
‘Sounds Like a War Zone': Park View Residents Want Better Safety After Brazen Crimes
Recent brazen violent crimes have a Washington D.C. neighborhood on edge, and the community is asking leaders to do more to keep their streets safe. The panic caused by one recent shooting was captured on video Friday night. The security camera footage shows a dark SUV stopping at Georgia Avenue...
New details about pregnant woman found dead in Silver Spring, body was in apartment for at least a month
SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — 31-year-old Torrey Moore appeared in court for the first time on Monday afternoon, three days after his arrest that came with a shocking discovery. He was charged with murdering a store clerk on December 8. A subsequent search of his apartment revealed the decomposing body of a pregnant […]
DC firefighter charged with attacking fellow co-worker while on duty
WASHINGTON — An on-duty D.C. firefighter has been charged with felony assault after reportedly attacking a co-worker over "personal issues" at Engine 32 and Truck 16 in Southeast D.C. on Dec. 10. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department received a call for a physical altercation between the two firefighters...
Nottingham MD
Police seek to identify vehicle, driver involved in fatal Baltimore County crash
TOWON, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred just after 11:45 a.m. on September 1, 2022 at W. Seminary Avenue and Roundtop Court in Timonium (21093). Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured pickup truck, trailer, and driver. The...
fox5dc.com
Suspected Shell gas station shooter charged with triple homicide
WASHINGTON - Prosecutors are charging 31-year-old Torrey Moore with two additional murder charges for the homicide of a pregnant woman and her unborn child, Montgomery County States Attorney John McCarthy confirmed Monday. The decomposing body of a pregnant woman was discovered inside the suspect’s home after police, going to arrest...
fox5dc.com
Police release report on Metro Center station shooting
WASHINGTON - Authorities have released an incident report after an off-duty FBI special agent shot and killed a person inside Metro Center station last week. According to FOX 5’s Bob Barnard, the report says the suspect, 28-year old Troy Bullock was involved in a physical altercation with the off-duty agent.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Motel Demolished to Make Way for BRT on Route 1
It took just a few days for construction crews to demolish the old Alexandria Motel at 6411 Richmond Highway. The demolition of the motel, which was built in the 1930s, is one of the first truly visible signs that Bus Rapid Transit is coming to Route 1. The BRT system...
fox5dc.com
Outdoor nativity set stolen in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. - Police are investigating after an outdoor nativity set was stolen from a home in Arlington. The theft happened in early November but was just reported to Arlington County Police Monday. Authorities say an unknown person stole the nativity set sometime between November 11 at 12 a.m. and...
