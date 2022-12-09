ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOP

70-year-old woman dies after being hit by driver in Va. crosswalk

A 70-year-old woman struck by a driver in an SUV last month as she tried to cross the street in Springfield, Virginia, has died, police say. Ly Tran, of Springfield, died Dec. 4 after being struck Nov. 15 in the intersection at Kings Park Drive and Braddock Road, Fairfax County police said in a news release Tuesday.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
loudounnow.com

State Police Investigate Fatal Rt. 15 Crash

Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning on Rt. 15 south of Leesburg. The three-vehicle crash happened near Little Oatlands Road. According to the preliminary report, a southbound vehicle crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck two northbound vehicles. One person died at...
LEESBURG, VA
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Police Respond to Stabbing in Silver Spring

Per Montgomery County Police: At approximately 11:04 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the unit block of Inventa Pl. (off of Wayne Ave.) for the report of a stabbing. An adult male was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspect is in custody at this time.
SILVER SPRING, MD
tysonsreporter.com

Vienna man arrested after displaying gun to teen walking dog, cursing

Vienna police arrested the same man twice earlier this month for separate incidents where he was allegedly drunk, including one where he flashed a gun at a passing dogwalker. First, an officer was called to Blackstone Terrace and Holmes Drive NW intersection at 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 2 for a report of a man standing outside and yelling profanity, according to the Vienna Police Department’s crime roundup for the week of Dec. 2-8.
VIENNA, VA
fox5dc.com

Suspected Shell gas station shooter charged with triple homicide

WASHINGTON - Prosecutors are charging 31-year-old Torrey Moore with two additional murder charges for the homicide of a pregnant woman and her unborn child, Montgomery County States Attorney John McCarthy confirmed Monday. The decomposing body of a pregnant woman was discovered inside the suspect’s home after police, going to arrest...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Police release report on Metro Center station shooting

WASHINGTON - Authorities have released an incident report after an off-duty FBI special agent shot and killed a person inside Metro Center station last week. According to FOX 5’s Bob Barnard, the report says the suspect, 28-year old Troy Bullock was involved in a physical altercation with the off-duty agent.
WASHINGTON, DC
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Motel Demolished to Make Way for BRT on Route 1

It took just a few days for construction crews to demolish the old Alexandria Motel at 6411 Richmond Highway. The demolition of the motel, which was built in the 1930s, is one of the first truly visible signs that Bus Rapid Transit is coming to Route 1. The BRT system...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Outdoor nativity set stolen in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. - Police are investigating after an outdoor nativity set was stolen from a home in Arlington. The theft happened in early November but was just reported to Arlington County Police Monday. Authorities say an unknown person stole the nativity set sometime between November 11 at 12 a.m. and...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

