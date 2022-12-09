Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $290K

This week's Hot Homes collection features a mix of inviting properties, both classic and contemporary.

Why we love it: This sunny condo has a modern kitchen, hardwood floors and a spacious den for working from home.

Location: St. Louis Park

St. Louis Park Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,040 square feet

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,040 square feet

Listed by: Kerby Skurat and Patrick Toohey at RE/MAX Results

Kerby Skurat and Patrick Toohey at RE/MAX Results Features: Underground parking spot, high ceilings, large windows, balcony, shared amenities such as fitness room and heated pool

Photo courtesy of Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts

Why we love it: An open-concept main floor and classic details bring warmth to this remodeled rambler.

Location: Regina (Minneapolis)

Regina (Minneapolis) Specs: 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,734 square feet

4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,734 square feet

Listed by: Haythem Khalil at Coldwell Banker Realty

Haythem Khalil at Coldwell Banker Realty Features: Detached one-car garage, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fenced yard with patio

Photo courtesy of Haythem Khalil

Why we love it: Situated next to Lake Nokomis, this airy home offers a stylish kitchen and dining room, plus original hardwood flooring.

Location: Keewaydin (Minneapolis)

Keewaydin (Minneapolis) Specs: 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,419 square feet

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,419 square feet

Listed by: Joey Oslund at RE/MAX Results

Joey Oslund at RE/MAX Results Features: Detached one-car garage, stainless steel appliances, brick fireplace, coved living room ceiling, located near neighborhood eateries and bars

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Joey Oslund

Why we love it: This sprawling two-story house has a grand owner's suite and is listed for $25,000 below the original asking price.

Location: Woodbury

Woodbury Specs: 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 4,119 square feet

6 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 4,119 square feet

Listed by: Shong Moua and Andrew Nguyen at Realty Group LLC

Shong Moua and Andrew Nguyen at Realty Group LLC Features: Attached three-car garage, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, hardwood cherry oak floors, shared community amenities

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Shong Moua

Why we love it: Entertaining awaits at this newly built one-level home, offering wide-open living spaces and a bright white kitchen.

Location: Mendota Heights

Mendota Heights Specs: 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1,833 square feet

3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1,833 square feet

Listed by: Michele Erving at eXp Realty

Michele Erving at eXp Realty Features: Attached tw0-car garage, high ceilings, center kitchen island, four-season porch that leads to patio, located near Main Street shops and restaurants

Photo: Bouldin Photography, courtesy of Michele Erving