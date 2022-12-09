ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $290K

By Sami Sparber
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 4 days ago

This week's Hot Homes collection features a mix of inviting properties, both classic and contemporary.

4525 Park Commons Dr. #220 — $290,000

Why we love it: This sunny condo has a modern kitchen, hardwood floors and a spacious den for working from home.

  • Location: St. Louis Park
  • Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,040 square feet
  • Listed by: Kerby Skurat and Patrick Toohey at RE/MAX Results
  • Features: Underground parking spot, high ceilings, large windows, balcony, shared amenities such as fitness room and heated pool
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DcQ6Z_0jcwS7DM00
Photo courtesy of Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dEEKN_0jcwS7DM00 Photo courtesy of Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Be8ql_0jcwS7DM00
Photo courtesy of Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts

4537 2nd Ave. S. — $325,000

Why we love it: An open-concept main floor and classic details bring warmth to this remodeled rambler.

  • Location: Regina (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,734 square feet
  • Listed by: Haythem Khalil at Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Features: Detached one-car garage, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fenced yard with patio
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49XvaR_0jcwS7DM00
Photo courtesy of Haythem Khalil https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EHmBC_0jcwS7DM00 Photo courtesy of Haythem Khalil https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RFBFV_0jcwS7DM00
Photo courtesy of Haythem Khalil

5157 27th Ave. S. — $380,000

Why we love it: Situated next to Lake Nokomis, this airy home offers a stylish kitchen and dining room, plus original hardwood flooring.

  • Location: Keewaydin (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,419 square feet
  • Listed by: Joey Oslund at RE/MAX Results
  • Features: Detached one-car garage, stainless steel appliances, brick fireplace, coved living room ceiling, located near neighborhood eateries and bars
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i7Sn4_0jcwS7DM00
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Joey Oslund https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GsguE_0jcwS7DM00 Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Joey Oslund https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wy8Bs_0jcwS7DM00
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Joey Oslund

1659 Headwaters Ln. — $629,900

Why we love it: This sprawling two-story house has a grand owner's suite and is listed for $25,000 below the original asking price.

  • Location: Woodbury
  • Specs: 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 4,119 square feet
  • Listed by: Shong Moua and Andrew Nguyen at Realty Group LLC
  • Features: Attached three-car garage, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, hardwood cherry oak floors, shared community amenities
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FnDqx_0jcwS7DM00 Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Shong Moua https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1swUgu_0jcwS7DM00 Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Shong Moua https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KWBeb_0jcwS7DM00 Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Shong Moua

2507 Condon Ct. — $639,900

Why we love it: Entertaining awaits at this newly built one-level home, offering wide-open living spaces and a bright white kitchen.

  • Location: Mendota Heights
  • Specs: 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1,833 square feet
  • Listed by: Michele Erving at eXp Realty
  • Features: Attached tw0-car garage, high ceilings, center kitchen island, four-season porch that leads to patio, located near Main Street shops and restaurants
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K6y7a_0jcwS7DM00 Photo: Bouldin Photography, courtesy of Michele Erving https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48JL71_0jcwS7DM00 Photo: Bouldin Photography, courtesy of Michele Erving https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tWCqZ_0jcwS7DM00 Photo: Bouldin Photography, courtesy of Michele Erving

