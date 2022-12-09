ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines weekend plans: Dec. 9-11

By Linh Ta
 4 days ago
Friday

🎵 The Des Moines Gay Men' s Chorus is performing a free winter concert at 5:30pm and 6:15pm at the Des Moines Art Center.

Saturday

🎅 Run like you're Santa Claus — join Fleet Feet for its 5K Santa Fun Run and get a suit to wear with your registration. 10am.

🇮🇹 Enjoy some baked goods from the Italian-American Women of Iowa Bake Sale at Freedom Blend Coffee. 10am-2pm.

❄️ Pollinate Ritual is holding a holiday market at the former Des Moines Social Club site. Sip on hot toddies and snacks from Malo while you shop. Noon to 6pm.

Sunday

🍜 The Iowa Asian Alliance is hosting its annual " Pho King Cook-off " to judge the best pho in town. It runs from 5pm-8pm. VIPs get early access from 4pm-5pm. Tickets are $40.

