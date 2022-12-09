The average cost of a gallon of gas is down to $3.20

Average gas prices in the Twin Cities are down to $3.20 per gallon, which is 45 cents less than a month ago, according to AAA .

Gas prices have now fallen by $1.57 per gallon from their all-time metro high of $4.76 on June 15.

The big picture: The average cost for a gallon of gas in the U.S. has dropped below the price it was before Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year, according to AAA .

The cost to fuel up in the Twin Cities sits below the national average of $3.40. By Christmas, it's possible that prices nationwide could dip below $3, Axios' Herb Scribner writes .

Of note: There are already plenty of Twin Cities stations advertising prices below $3 per gallon, per GasBuddy .