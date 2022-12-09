Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Perwyn Acquires VIXIO Regulatory Intelligence from Kester Capital
Perwyn, the European private equity investor, is delighted to announce that it has agreed to acquire VIXIO Regulatory Intelligence (“VIXIO”) from Kester Capital. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, VIXIO is the leading provider of regulatory and business intelligence to the global payments and gambling industries. Through its PaymentsCompliance and GamblingCompliance subscription products, VIXIO enables regulatory and legal teams around the world to manage risk confidently and discover new market opportunities by providing in-depth information, data and analysis. With a second office in Washington DC, VIXIO serves over 400 customers globally, including operators, regulators, technology providers, and law firms.
IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families
Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
crowdfundinsider.com
Bill Payment, Restaurant Management Platform MarginEdge Secures $45M via Series C
MarginEdge, the restaurant management and bill payment platform, announced it has raised a $45 million Series C investment “led by Ten Coves Capital with participation from Fiserv, Derive Ventures, and all previous institutional investors.”. This funding, “which more than doubles funding to date to over $70 million, not only...
ffnews.com
LDC Invests in Etrading Software
LDC, the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group, has made a significant investment in capital markets technology firm Etrading Software, a global provider of technology-led solutions to address highly complex and constantly evolving market and regulatory challenges. Etrading Software specialises in the provision of market and reference data used by international financial institutions. It is the primary service and technology provider to the Derivatives Service Bureau (DSB), the global numbering agency for over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives – a market the Bank for International Settlements valued at $2.5tn at the end of 2021.
Top global enterprises and engineers named winners of the inaugural Digital Engineering Awards
EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Thirty enterprise teams and individuals from around the world have been named winners of the first-ever Digital Engineering Awards, launched this year by L&T Technology Services (LTTS) in association with Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, and leading business news channel CNBC-TV18. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005958/en/ 30 winners honored across nine categories at the inaugural edition of the Digital Engineering Awards, held at Jersey City, USA (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
Hyperexponential Releases Report on Pricing Transformation for Speciality Insurers
London-based next-generation pricing software firm hyperexponential (hx) today announces a new research report on the importance of pricing transformation for specialty insurers. The report, titled “Unlocking digital transformation through pricing: The key to exponential growth for specialty insurers,” examines how pricing transformation can improve loss ratios, enhance competitive advantages, help...
mhwmag.com
First Financial Equipment Leasing expands operations in Canada following acquisition of NorFund Capital
First Financial Equipment Leasing (FFEL), a provider of equipment financing solutions and a member company of JA Mitsui Leasing Ltd (JAML), announces a strategic expansion into Canada with the acquisition of NorFund Capital. Based in Toronto, Canada, NorFund Capital is an independent leasing company specializing in capital equipment, solar and alternative energy, and vendor finance programs.
ffnews.com
TradeSun Acquires Leading ESG Company, Paving Way for Further Innovation in Trade
TradeSun, a leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions for trade compliance and automation, has acquired data company Coriolis Technologies, to expedite ESG-compliant trade. The strategic acquisition will allow the TradeSun network, of global and regional banks around the world, to expand with further innovation across trade and the supply chain....
ffnews.com
The Future of Insurance USA Returns in June 2023
Headwinds of change are ripping through insurance –inflation is causing a profitability crunch, customers are demanding digital perfection, and a scarcity of talent leaves the industry in crisis mode. Inaction is a strategic risk: never has it been more critical to invest in the future. Join 400+ CEOs and...
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Access All Areas” – Kush Shah, Bottomline Technologies in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
Open banking could help consumers get hold of the cash they need to cover essentials as the cost of living spirals, says Kush Shah, Senior Product Manager for payments technology provider Bottomline Technologies. Having, hopefully, cleared the darkest days of COVID, now, indiscriminately, the UK faces yet another plague. This...
csengineermag.com
Arcadis completes the acquisition of DPS Group, creating a leading position in the Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing market
Creates a full-service advisory for high-tech industrial manufacturing clients, combining DPS Group’s (DPS) and Arcadis’ complementary service offerings. DPS’s high growth and resilient Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing expertise will become part of Arcadis’ Places Global Business Area (GBA) Arcadis adds an extra 2,850 talented employees...
ffnews.com
European crypto platform Swaps.app introduces instant bank payments with TrueLayer
TrueLayer, Europe’s leading open banking platform, today announced its collaboration with innovative European crypto payment platform Swaps.app. Estonia-based Swaps.app is a crypto and fiat payment gateway providing a platform for businesses to offer cryptocurrency purchases and payments on their websites. Swaps.app was founded in 2019 with a vision to...
ffnews.com
J.P. Morgan Payments hires Pat Brolly from Visa as EMEA Head of Acquiring Platforms and Rails
J.P. Morgan have made a senior hire in their Payments business in EMEA. Pat Brolly has joined J.P. Morgan Payments as EMEA Head of Acquiring Platforms and Rails in the Payments and Commerce solutions franchise. Pat is reporting to EMEA co-heads of Payments and Commerce Solutions: Sara Castelhano and Ludovic...
ffnews.com
Broadridge Named a Leader in Wealth Management Products by Everest Group
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, has been recognized by industry analyst firm Everest Group as a Leader in its inaugural Wealth Management Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. The report assesses 16 leading providers of wealth management products using Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix framework, which is based on the evaluation of two key dimensions: Market Impact and Vision and Capability.
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Open Door Policy” – Eddie Johnson, Aevi in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
With consumers increasingly wanting to be unaware their payments are even happening – wherever they choose to make their purchases – using collaborative, intelligent orchestration to enable this is vital, says Aevi’s Eddie Johnson. THE PAYTECH MAGAZINE: Tell us about your role and the work Aevi is...
CNBC
Grocery delivery firm Getir acquires embattled rival Gorillas as industry consolidates
Getir didn't disclose financial details for the deal but said in a statement that it underscores consolidation in the sector. The long-rumored takeover reportedly values Gorillas at $1.2 billion, down 15% from its last valuation. Turkish grocery delivery firm Getir acquired its German rival Gorillas for an undisclosed amount, the...
ffnews.com
Chubb to Launch New Technology Hub in Thessaloniki, Greece
Chubb, the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company, announced it will launch a new technology services center in Thessaloniki, Greece in early 2023 to deliver innovative technologies that enhance the customer experience, increase efficiency and accelerate the company’s digital transformation. Technical engineers and developers employed at the center will drive initiatives in areas such as intelligent process automation, machine learning, cloud, and data analytics, as well as cybersecurity and modernization of infrastructure systems.
Malvern Fintech Company Makes $41 Million Acquisition in Effort to Go Global
Malvern-based fin-tech company Cantaloupe acquired 32M for $41 million.Photo byCantaloupe. A Malvern-based fintech company is looking to expand its presence overseas. Cantaloupe recently acquired Wisconsin-based Three Square Market (32M), which has offices in the U.K. The sale was $41 million, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships
In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
Comments / 0