Minnesota flu levels remain high, but hospitalizations decline

Flu activity remains high in Minnesota, though the latest data shows that confirmed cases and hospitalizations are going down in the state.

The big picture: The worst flu outbreak in more than a decade has left nearly every state with high or very high levels of flu activity, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim reports .

Zoom in: About 500 people in Minnesota were hospitalized with influenza last week, per a Department of Health update released Thursday. That's down from the previous week's high of 559.

The number of positive flu tests submitted by hundreds of hospitals and clinics also dropped last week.

Of note: Positive tests for RSV , a cold-like virus that can be especially dangerous for young children and older adults, ticked up slightly, but remained lower than last month.

Between the lines: Public health experts say that masking and other pandemic precautions largely kept influenza at bay over the past two years, Bettelheim reports.

The return to pre-pandemic life has left us "immunologically naïve" and more susceptible to infections, immunologists told Nature .

Yes, but: Experts caution they still don't know a lot about seasonal viruses and continue to grapple with questions like how much COVID-19 has weakened the public's immunity.

What to watch: MDH spokesperson Doug Schultz told Axios via email that it’s too early to say with any certainty whether the season has peaked.

"We often see dips from week to week during the course of the season, so we want to look for a sustained decline over several weeks to really know where we’re headed," Schultz wrote.

The bottom line: It's not too late to get a flu shot. A jab now should give you protection by the holidays.