Minnesota flu levels remain high, but hospitalizations decline

By Torey Van Oot
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 4 days ago

Data: CDC

Flu activity remains high in Minnesota, though the latest data shows that confirmed cases and hospitalizations are going down in the state.

The big picture: The worst flu outbreak in more than a decade has left nearly every state with high or very high levels of flu activity, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim reports .

Zoom in: About 500 people in Minnesota were hospitalized with influenza last week, per a Department of Health update released Thursday. That's down from the previous week's high of 559.

  • The number of positive flu tests submitted by hundreds of hospitals and clinics also dropped last week.

Of note: Positive tests for RSV , a cold-like virus that can be especially dangerous for young children and older adults, ticked up slightly, but remained lower than last month.

Between the lines: Public health experts say that masking and other pandemic precautions largely kept influenza at bay over the past two years, Bettelheim reports.

  • The return to pre-pandemic life has left us "immunologically naïve" and more susceptible to infections, immunologists told Nature .

Yes, but: Experts caution they still don't know a lot about seasonal viruses and continue to grapple with questions like how much COVID-19 has weakened the public's immunity.

What to watch: MDH spokesperson Doug Schultz told Axios via email that it’s too early to say with any certainty whether the season has peaked.

  • "We often see dips from week to week during the course of the season, so we want to look for a sustained decline over several weeks to really know where we’re headed," Schultz wrote.

The bottom line: It's not too late to get a flu shot. A jab now should give you protection by the holidays.

