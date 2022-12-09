ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Krampus visits and "Die Hard" plays: What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend

By Audrey Kennedy
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 4 days ago

'Tis the season to get out and about. Here's what's happening in the Twin Cities.

💡 Holiday light shows are in full swing, including the popular Kenny/Armatage neighborhood tour in south Minneapolis. Check out our guide to the big events and local house tours.

😱 Krampus, the half-man, half-goat folklore creature that terrifies misbehaving children , is visiting the European Christmas Market Friday night. Free.

🎥 Is "Die Hard" a Christmas movie? Bryant Lake Bowl thinks so. The "funny and bloody" " A Very Die Hard Christmas " play returns to the stage today and tomorrow. $25.

🎪 Circus Juventas, the youth performing arts group in St. Paul, starts their " Solstice " holiday show on Friday. Expect a unique take on Jack Frost with lots of flips and tumbles. $25+

🎭 The " More One-Acts? Heck Yeah! " festival continues this weekend in St. Paul, with three one-act plays by Minnesota playwrights. $20.

🐴 Take a free carriage ride through a lit-up downtown Wayzata all weekend. First-come, first-served.

🎶 Swifties, it's time to celebrate ! Taylor Fest starts Saturday at 8pm in St. Paul. Wear PJs and commiserate over not getting concert tickets. $20+

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios

Indian grill to take over Q Fanatic spot in Minneapolis

The building formerly home to Q Fanatic BBQ in South Minneapolis will soon become the latest outpost of the growing Hyderabad Indian Grill chain. Details: Hyderabad has locations in Fridley, Bloomington and Rochester. Its website lists the 6009 Nicollet Ave. location as "coming soon." Flashback: Q Fanatic closed in September...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

The tourism industry is watching the state's largest hotel closely

The Minneapolis tourism industry will be keeping a close eye on what happens to the downtown Hilton hotel as it heads toward a scheduled auction next month. Why it matters: The Hilton is Minnesota's largest hotel, with 826 rooms. It's the type of hotel that event planners love because guests can eat, sleep and meet in one place. It's also the type of place that brings lots of people to the city and region. Catch up quick: The hotel's current owners defaulted on their debt during the pandemic. After failed modification discussions, a Hennepin County judge ordered a foreclosure...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

These eight newsmakers shaped the Twin Cities in 2022

From a midterm election to economic uncertainty, the Twin Cities has been through another roller coaster year. Behind the biggest decisions and news events of 2022 are local people shaping life in the metro. Methodology: We selected these power players using our own expertise and through polling readers and conducting interviews with influential people. The unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way. People who made the power list were not notified of their selection until publication.Meet our 2022 power players, listed in no particular order.1. Andrew Luger...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $290K

This week's Hot Homes collection features a mix of inviting properties, both classic and contemporary.4525 Park Commons Dr. #220 — $290,000Why we love it: This sunny condo has a modern kitchen, hardwood floors and a spacious den for working from home.Location: St. Louis ParkSpecs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,040 square feetListed by: Kerby Skurat and Patrick Toohey at RE/MAX ResultsFeatures: Underground parking spot, high ceilings, large windows, balcony, shared amenities such as fitness room and heated pool Photo courtesy of Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts Photo courtesy of Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts Photo courtesy of Kerby &...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios

10 best Christmas light displays in the Twin Cities

Put on winter gear and grab the hot chocolate: 'Tis the season for holiday light shows! Take a walk through your neighborhood or drive across town to check out these displays. 🚘 Sever's Holiday Lights: Drive through more than 2.5 million lights synced to holiday music in Shakopee, or get out to walk through a forest of glowing trees. $25+.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios

Bloomington hints at sports and entertainment complex

The city of Bloomington is considering spending tens of millions of dollars on a sports and entertainment complex near Mall of America. Driving the news: The City Council is holding a public hearing on Wednesday to approve up to $95.2 million in spending on economic development projects. That includes $55...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Axios Twin Cities

St. Paul is proposing a hefty property tax hike, while Minneapolis officials debate police spending

Minneapolis, St. Paul and many other cities will approve 2023 budgets and tax levies this week. Why it matters: There's a pretty good chance your property taxes are going up. Collectively, Minnesota school districts, cities, counties and special districts have proposed to raise tax levies by 6% from last year, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue. Tax bills will vary depending on where you live and how your home's value changed in comparison to the rest of your community. Plus, local governments could still trim their budgets to lower the hikes. Driving the news: The two biggest cities are...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios

Minneapolis’ newest taproom is skipping the beer

The former Able Seedhouse and Brewery in Northeast Minneapolis is becoming Būch Fermentary & Taproom, a venue serving hard kombucha seltzer and other beverages. Why it matters: In a brewery-heavy metro, the new taproom will be a dedicated space for alcoholic drinks that aren’t beer. Context: The taproom...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios

Restaurant roundup: Izzy's gone, Parlour's new chef and more

🍴 The owners of Mediterranean Cruise Cafe in Burnsville have applied to open a new cafe and food manufacturing facility in Minneapolis called Baba’s, according to city documents. You may recognize the name from its State Fair stand and grocery store hummus line. Baba’s owners did not respond...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Twin Cities office properties struggle

Owners of some of the most expensive office towers in the Twin Cities are choosing to walk away from their properties instead of continuing to make loan payments.What's happening: The 30-story LaSalle Plaza in downtown Minneapolis is scheduled to go to auction next week after the previous owner, the Teachers’ Retirement System of the State of Illinois, avoided foreclosure by transferring the building to its lender, Northwest Mutual.Nearby Fifth Street Towers is facing the same fate and may also go back to its lender this month, according to Axios' sources who were not authorized to discuss the matter.Real estate experts...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios

Stillwater eyes paid parking spots on Main Street

Stillwater is weighing whether to start charging for parking along the border city's busy Main Street, The Pioneer Press reports. State of play: About 75% of the roughly 2,000 parking spots in downtown Stillwater are free, City Council Member David Junker told The Pioneer Press. Under one proposal to charge...
STILLWATER, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota's largest school district searches for new superintendent

Minnesota's largest school district is getting closer to naming a new leader.Driving the news: The Anoka-Hennepin School Board is interviewing two of five superintendent candidates at a special meeting Wednesday. Three candidates were interviewed Tuesday night.Why it matters: The superintendent oversees about 37,000 students and 2,000 teachers across more than 50 schools, with an annual budget of nearly $600 million.The new leader will take the helm at a time when state and local school leaders are grappling with how to get kids back on track after pandemic learning losses. A science curriculum overhaul is also on tap. Between the lines:...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

10 Twin Cities holiday markets to shop this season

Holiday markets are popping up across the metro. Check out our list of where you can find unique gifts this season.AppleHouse Holiday Boutique: The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s market features plenty of seasonal foods, including apples, pumpkins and gourds. The boutique is a mile away from the Arb, entry is free.Open through Dec. 20 at 7485 Rolling Acres Rd., Victoria.Dayton’s Winter Maker’s Market: Holiday displays and winter markets return to the downtown Minneapolis department store. The 65 vendors are open daily through Christmas, with some extra hours through Jan. 13. Open Nov. 17 through Jan. 13 at 700 Nicollet Mall,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

801 Fish, by the group behind 801 Chophouse, is planning to open a seafood restaurant on Nicollet Mall

A fine dining seafood restaurant has signed a lease in downtown Minneapolis.What's happening: The 801 Restaurant Group will bring its 801 Fish concept to US Bancorp Center at 800 Nicollet Mall, according to an Axios source who asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to discuss the deal publicly. It’s across the street from the company's steakhouse, 801 Chophouse, which opened in 2019.801 Fish is taking up the 9,100 square foot space formerly occupied by McCormick & Schmick's, which closed in 2020. Why it matters: The downtown restaurant scene was battered by the pandemic. 801 Restaurant Group placing...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Upper Harbor Terminal plans come into focus

The redevelopment of the North Minneapolis riverfront is taking big steps forward.What's happening: Crews have demolished most of the old structures and ripped out railroad tracks in preparation for $350 million worth of development on the 48-acre former Upper Harbor Terminal. Now developers are seeking planning commission approvals for individual projects. Why it matters: The project will improve access to the river, provide funding for the North Minneapolis community and bring jobs, entertainment and housing to the city.Zoom in: First Avenue has submitted new renderings for the 8,000-person amphitheater that would anchor the development. The renderings differ from early iterations,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Asia Mall debuts in Eden Prairie

A one-stop shop for Asian groceries, restaurants and other businesses is now open in Eden Prairie, bringing a long-awaited cultural hub for pan-Asian communities to the west metro. Driving the news: A former Gander Outdoors store off 494 has been transformed into Asia Mall, a 116,000-square-foot, two-story mall that soft-launched last week with over a dozen tenants.What he’s saying: “The Twin Cities is so spread out that I often found myself driving 20 miles to get oriental groceries, then another 20 miles to meet a client,” Asia Mall co-owner Amor Zhao said. “Our goal was to represent all AAPI...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Axios

Twin Cities Democratic Socialists score wins

Democratic Socialists in the Twin Cities made small but notable gains in last week's midterm elections. What happened: All six of the candidates endorsed by Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America — including four state lawmakers — won their races. The results effectively double the size of the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

Comments / 0

Community Policy