Krampus visits and "Die Hard" plays: What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend

'Tis the season to get out and about. Here's what's happening in the Twin Cities.

💡 Holiday light shows are in full swing, including the popular Kenny/Armatage neighborhood tour in south Minneapolis. Check out our guide to the big events and local house tours.

😱 Krampus, the half-man, half-goat folklore creature that terrifies misbehaving children , is visiting the European Christmas Market Friday night. Free.

🎥 Is "Die Hard" a Christmas movie? Bryant Lake Bowl thinks so. The "funny and bloody" " A Very Die Hard Christmas " play returns to the stage today and tomorrow. $25.

🎪 Circus Juventas, the youth performing arts group in St. Paul, starts their " Solstice " holiday show on Friday. Expect a unique take on Jack Frost with lots of flips and tumbles. $25+

🎭 The " More One-Acts? Heck Yeah! " festival continues this weekend in St. Paul, with three one-act plays by Minnesota playwrights. $20.

🐴 Take a free carriage ride through a lit-up downtown Wayzata all weekend. First-come, first-served.

🎶 Swifties, it's time to celebrate ! Taylor Fest starts Saturday at 8pm in St. Paul. Wear PJs and commiserate over not getting concert tickets. $20+