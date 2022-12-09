ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrfalp.com

Cornell Co-Op Encourages Buying Local For Christmas Season

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County’s Agriculture Program said that purchasing locally sourced goods for your holiday needs is a way to help support local producers in the winter months. The Chautauqua Grown directory has information about where you can purchase pre-cut and cut-your-own trees. It also has information...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wrfalp.com

United Way at 65% of $1.3 Million Campaign Goal

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County‘s annual campaign is at 65% of its goal of $1.3 million. Executive Director Amy Rohler said more than 150 employers participate in United Way’s annual fundraising campaign by allowing their employees to give through payroll deduction. United Way staff and volunteers recently visited Shults Auto Group, IBEW Local 106, Spectrum Eyecare, Weber-Knapp, and Alliance Advisory Group. Rohler noted that they had surpassed the number of campaign presentations they’ve given to local employers within the past year and welcomed new campaigns at various workplaces.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wrfalp.com

UPMC Chautauqua Holding Job Fair Today

UPMC Chautauqua is holding a job fair today. The fair will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in UPMC Chautauqua’s Auditorium, located at 207 Foote Avenue. This event is for both current employees and those interested in beginning a career at UPMC Chautauqua. There will be opportunities to interview in-person and the potential to receive a same-day job offer. UPMC said there are some jobs available that offer a sign-on bonus of up to $15,000.
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

White Christmas Looking Likely For Buffalo and Western New York

It's hard to even fathom that we're just over two weeks away from Christmas Day. It feels like 2022 has flown by and the holidays are going in the blink of an eye. Most of Western New York is lit up in Christmas lights and holiday decorations. The snow is gone from the lake effect snowstorm from November, but that hasn't put a damper on the festivities like company parties and holiday shopping.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

2022’s Worst Suburbs In Western New York

As we get ready to wrap up 2022 ad head into 2023, here is a look back at the worst suburbs in Western New York. This list of the best suburbs to live in was published earlier this year by Niche.com. As part of their Best Places To Live In The Buffalo Area they ranked the best places to live from best to worst.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Priest placed on leave for ‘improper’ relationship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Southern Tier priest has been placed on leave for an “improper sexual relationship” with an adult woman, the Diocese of Buffalo announced Saturday. They said after they received a complaint, Fr. F. Patrick Melfi was placed on leave by Bishop Michael Fisher. Before he was placed on leave, Melfi was […]
BUFFALO, NY
yourdailylocal.com

Pieces of the Past: The Red Barn

There is an office for a local construction contractor company on Pennsylvania Avenue East. If you’re a part of one age group, the building was once Noiban’s. I remember it as the Red Barn. Red Barn restaurants were founded in 1961 by Don Six, Jim Kris, and Martin...
WARREN, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Closing Time For Bars In New York State?

The saying "nothing good happens after midnight" has always been popular among parents. Your mom and dad probably set a curfew for you when you were in high school or college? Perhaps you still live with your parents as a young adult and the rules are still in place?. As...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wrfalp.com

Jamestown City Council Overrides All Vetoes of 2023 City Budget

Jamestown City Council has voted to override all of Mayor Eddie Sundquist’s vetoes to the 2023 City Budget. The $38.68 million budget as passed by Council on November 28, 2022 will stand following the special voting session. There is no tax increase in that budget. Council voted 8 to...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Jamestown Man Charged in Gerry Theft

A Jamestown man was charged in a Gerry theft Friday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department charged 30-year-old Mark J. McKay with petit larceny. McKay was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Gerry Court at a later date.
JAMESTOWN, NY
nyspnews.com

Three Walmart shoplifters arrested in Clarence.

On December 9, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Martin M. Santiago., 32, of Buffalo, NY, Ashley M. Johnson., 31, of Buffalo, NY and Terri J. Lowe., 31, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town...
CLARENCE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Woman Violently Stabbed During Fight In Lobby Of Buffalo School

A woman was stabbed yesterday, Thursday, December 8, 2022, in the lobby of a Buffalo school. The incident took place about 20 minutes before 6 pm. Two women, who do not work for the school or district, got into a dispute at the Dr. Lydia T. Wright School, known as Public School 89, located at 106 Appenheimer Ave, Buffalo, NY 14214. The victim was stabbed by the other woman. The injured woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated. The incident is being investigated, according to WGRZ.
BUFFALO, NY

