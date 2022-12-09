Read full article on original website
Cornell Co-Op Encourages Buying Local For Christmas Season
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County’s Agriculture Program said that purchasing locally sourced goods for your holiday needs is a way to help support local producers in the winter months. The Chautauqua Grown directory has information about where you can purchase pre-cut and cut-your-own trees. It also has information...
United Way at 65% of $1.3 Million Campaign Goal
The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County‘s annual campaign is at 65% of its goal of $1.3 million. Executive Director Amy Rohler said more than 150 employers participate in United Way’s annual fundraising campaign by allowing their employees to give through payroll deduction. United Way staff and volunteers recently visited Shults Auto Group, IBEW Local 106, Spectrum Eyecare, Weber-Knapp, and Alliance Advisory Group. Rohler noted that they had surpassed the number of campaign presentations they’ve given to local employers within the past year and welcomed new campaigns at various workplaces.
UPMC Chautauqua Holding Job Fair Today
UPMC Chautauqua is holding a job fair today. The fair will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in UPMC Chautauqua’s Auditorium, located at 207 Foote Avenue. This event is for both current employees and those interested in beginning a career at UPMC Chautauqua. There will be opportunities to interview in-person and the potential to receive a same-day job offer. UPMC said there are some jobs available that offer a sign-on bonus of up to $15,000.
White Christmas Looking Likely For Buffalo and Western New York
It's hard to even fathom that we're just over two weeks away from Christmas Day. It feels like 2022 has flown by and the holidays are going in the blink of an eye. Most of Western New York is lit up in Christmas lights and holiday decorations. The snow is gone from the lake effect snowstorm from November, but that hasn't put a damper on the festivities like company parties and holiday shopping.
Another Lake Effect Snowstorm Ready to Slam Western New York
It's been a relatively quiet start to the work week in terms of weather. That trend will continue through Wednesday, when we are expected to have some unsettled weather return to our region. This December has been cold and overcast and we will soon have the threat of snowfall in...
2022’s Worst Suburbs In Western New York
As we get ready to wrap up 2022 ad head into 2023, here is a look back at the worst suburbs in Western New York. This list of the best suburbs to live in was published earlier this year by Niche.com. As part of their Best Places To Live In The Buffalo Area they ranked the best places to live from best to worst.
Big Lake Effect Snow Event Looks Likely for Western New York
If you remember past Decembers, including last year's, they have been rather mild here in Western New York. Outside of a few days of snow, they were pretty tame for cold weather and snowstorms. This year looks vastly different, if November's historic, lake effect snowstorm and the start of December...
Priest placed on leave for ‘improper’ relationship
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Southern Tier priest has been placed on leave for an “improper sexual relationship” with an adult woman, the Diocese of Buffalo announced Saturday. They said after they received a complaint, Fr. F. Patrick Melfi was placed on leave by Bishop Michael Fisher. Before he was placed on leave, Melfi was […]
Pieces of the Past: The Red Barn
There is an office for a local construction contractor company on Pennsylvania Avenue East. If you’re a part of one age group, the building was once Noiban’s. I remember it as the Red Barn. Red Barn restaurants were founded in 1961 by Don Six, Jim Kris, and Martin...
One Emergency Homeless Shelter Opens In Jamestown, Another Delayed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — One of the two emergency homeless shelters slated to operate in the City of Jamestown is still not up and running, two weeks after both were promised to open. Of the two proposed shelters at the Joy Fellowship Free Methodist Church, located at...
Following massive blaze, Jamestown has a $1 million problem
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Just shy of a month after a fire of a still undetermined origin consumed the former Crawford Furniture Factory on Allen Street, what remains at the site resembles Dresden after World War II. "The problem is the cost of demolishing a building like that is astronomical,"...
New Closing Time For Bars In New York State?
The saying "nothing good happens after midnight" has always been popular among parents. Your mom and dad probably set a curfew for you when you were in high school or college? Perhaps you still live with your parents as a young adult and the rules are still in place?. As...
New York Lottery top-prize winning Take 5 ticket sold in Buffalo
The New York Lottery announced Sunday that a top-prize winning ticket was sold at the Tops on Union Road in Buffalo.
Jamestown City Council Overrides All Vetoes of 2023 City Budget
Jamestown City Council has voted to override all of Mayor Eddie Sundquist’s vetoes to the 2023 City Budget. The $38.68 million budget as passed by Council on November 28, 2022 will stand following the special voting session. There is no tax increase in that budget. Council voted 8 to...
Jamestown Man Charged in Gerry Theft
A Jamestown man was charged in a Gerry theft Friday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department charged 30-year-old Mark J. McKay with petit larceny. McKay was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Gerry Court at a later date.
Puppy transport arrives during SPCA Radiothon
In the midst of the annual Radiothon for the SPCA Serving Erie County, an animal transport from Aiken, South Carolina arrived with 20 dogs, including 14 puppies. Some of the pups will be available to adopt right away.
Update: Portion of West Seneca Turnpike reopened after rollover crash
Update as of 11:05 a.m.: West Seneca Turnpike is fully reopened, according to the Department of Transportation. Onondaga, N.Y. — A portion of West Seneca Turnpike is closed after a rollover crash Sunday morning, according to dispatches. A first responder discovered the rollover crash at 10:13 at the intersection...
After calls from News 4, desperately needed repair work to start at Buffalo woman’s home
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – When a Buffalo woman called News 4 looking for help with several structural issues with her home, we started making some calls. We learned this woman had been waiting months for assistance from the City of Buffalo and the State of New York. “When it rains, this bucket catches some. Those […]
Three Walmart shoplifters arrested in Clarence.
On December 9, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Martin M. Santiago., 32, of Buffalo, NY, Ashley M. Johnson., 31, of Buffalo, NY and Terri J. Lowe., 31, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town...
Woman Violently Stabbed During Fight In Lobby Of Buffalo School
A woman was stabbed yesterday, Thursday, December 8, 2022, in the lobby of a Buffalo school. The incident took place about 20 minutes before 6 pm. Two women, who do not work for the school or district, got into a dispute at the Dr. Lydia T. Wright School, known as Public School 89, located at 106 Appenheimer Ave, Buffalo, NY 14214. The victim was stabbed by the other woman. The injured woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated. The incident is being investigated, according to WGRZ.
