Related
Biden's student-loan forgiveness might not be doomed if the Supreme Court strikes it down — he could take another legal path
There might be another legal route for Biden's student-debt relief if lawsuits currently blocking the plan are successful.
Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says
President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
I took out $200,000 in loans for law school but never passed the bar. Now I'm stuck with all of the debt and none of the prestige
Rafael Regales failed the bar twice because of mental-health issues and owes more than $332,000. "It's demoralizing to be in this much debt," he said.
How Student Loan Pause Could Lead to Separate Forgiveness All Its Own for Some Borrowers
Those who are patiently waiting for student loan forgiveness will enjoy some more breathing room as the Biden administration has extended the student loan pause through June 2023. This will give the...
The Ugly Truth Behind Biden's Latest Student Loan Payment Pause | Opinion
The student debt payment pause disproportionately benefits wealthier people, many of whom have government jobs.
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances
Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
Judge blocking Biden’s student loans relief made a glaring error
At the end of this summer, President Joe Biden made good on a campaign pledge by announcing a plan that would erase approximately $430 billion of the $1.6 trillion in student debt held in this country. But last week, a Trump-appointed federal judge concluded that Biden’s student loan relief program is an illegitimate use of presidential authority, a ruling that brings into clearer focus a battle between a frustrated president, a recalcitrant Congress and the federal judiciary.
I Just Received a $6,000 Student Loan Refund. Now What?
This Thursday, I received thousands of dollars from the US Department of Education. And I'm not spending a penny of it… yet. Student loan borrowers have been on a wild ride this year. From wondering when federal loan payments were going to restart to nearly receiving $10,000 to $20,000 in federal loan forgiveness per borrower, we're all feeling whiplash from the back and forth.
Student Loans: 9 Million Borrowers Mistakenly ‘Approved’ for Forgiveness — What Happens Now?
In a mistake that will make a complicated situation even more confusing, about 9 million Americans received erroneous emails in November saying that their application for the Biden administration's...
Supreme Court to keep Biden’s student loan cancellation blocked for now
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed Thursday to decide whether the Biden administration can broadly cancel student loans, keeping the program blocked for now but signaling a final answer by early summer. That’s about two months before the newly extended pause on loan repayments is set to expire....
What happens to student loan debt when you die?
In many cases, student loan debt is discharged when you die, but that’s not always what happens. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (4) It’s hardly any secret that student loan debt is a major burden for individuals and families across the country. According to the Education Data Initiative, student loan debt in the United States totaled $1.745 trillion as of the third quarter of 2022. About 92.7% of all debt is federal student loans.
Why were PPP loans forgiven, but student loans weren't forgiven?
Millions of student loan borrowers are wondering why forgiving their student debt was ruled illegal after PPP loans were forgiven?. For some, the answer is Congressional approval.
4 Ways Biden's New Student Loan Repayment Plan Could Help Borrowers
Student loan forgiveness has captured the attention of millions of Americans, as they wait to see how the Supreme Court will rule on the Biden Administration’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 of federal debt per borrower. But while loan forgiveness has been in the spotlight, many student borrower...
Student Loan Forgiveness Won’t Happen Until Next Spring at the Earliest (if at All)
Tens of millions of federal student loan borrowers eager to see their debts forgiven will be left in limbo until next spring. On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments in a case that will determine the fate of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. The nation’s highest court will hear arguments in late February or early March, and a decision to allow or block the Biden Administration’s broad forgiveness plan is expected by June.
The White House is reportedly considering extending the student-loan payment pause again as Biden's debt relief sits in federal courts
The White House is considering extending the student-loan payment pause again, per The Washington Post. This comes as Biden's debt relief is on pause after federal courts blocked its implementation. The legal process could take months, but the administration is confident it will prevail in court. Student-loan borrowers might not...
Everything you need to know about Biden's student loan forgiveness program
President Joe Biden's federal student loan forgiveness program, which promises to deliver up to $20,000 of debt relief for millions of borrowers, is on hold indefinitely as legal challenges work their way through the courts. The Supreme Court will hear arguments in February in two cases concerning the forgiveness program,...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Americans Split on How It Will Affect Economy, but Here’s What Experts Say
President Biden had hoped that a sweeping student loan forgiveness program would be one of his signature achievements, but the courts blocked his plan to cancel up to $10,000 in federal college debt...
Student Loan Forgiveness: 59% of Borrowers Won’t Be Able to Make Payments Come June
When the student loan moratorium lifts next June, millions of Americans could be in hot water. According to a new Morning Consult poll, 59% of student loan borrowers said they may not be able to...
America’s student loan balance experienced its biggest drop in 20 years due to Biden’s student debt relief efforts
Total student loan debt in the U.S. fell to $1.57 trillion in the third quarter of 2022 from $1.59 trillion in the second quarter. Total student loan debt in the U.S. fell to $1.57 trillion in the third quarter of 2022 from $1.59 trillion in the second quarter. That’s the largest decline in at least 20 years, according to data from the New York Federal Reserve’s Household Debt and Credit Report.
Student Loan Forgiveness Program Blocked Following Nationwide Injunction
A federal appeals court has issued a nationwide injunction preventing the Biden administration from moving forward with its plan to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for many borrowers. Under the plan, individuals making under $125,000 and couples earning less than $250,000 would be eligible to have $10,000 in student...
