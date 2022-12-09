NC man charged with raping juvenile family member

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rowland man is in the Bladen County Jail under a $2.5 million secured bond after being charged with statutory rape of a child under 15.

On Nov. 25, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a juvenile who had been sexually assaulted by a family member.

Through the course of the investigation, the sheriff’s office said it determined that 38-year-old Roberto Ortiz Rivera, had repeatedly sexually assaulted the juvenile.

On Wednesday, sheriff’s investigators arrested Roberto Ortiz Rivera at his place of employment in Rowland.

Additional charges are expected in this case, the sheriff’s office said.

