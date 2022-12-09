Read full article on original website
Suspect in Bemidji Armed Bank Robbery Dies by Suicide
The suspect in a Bemidji armed bank robbery who was being held at the Beltrami County Jail has died by suicide. A family member of Jesse Knight announced on Facebook that Knight died on Saturday afternoon. A Beltrami County source has confirmed the death to Lakeland News. Knight was arrested...
Beltrami’s Jail recidivism reduction program wins AMC award
Beltrami County was one of four recipients of an outstanding program award from the Association of Minnesota Counties. According to a release, Beltrami County’s Reset program is a jail recidivism reduction model, created to give inmates tools for success through case management support with a social worker. This supportive...
Bemidji Weekend Blotter: 12/9-12/12
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to from Friday, Dec. 9, through Monday, Dec. 12. Disorderly Conduct, 11:54 p.m. Female caller wants her other half removed on the 1300 block of Bixby Ave. NE. Both parties intoxicated,...
County Board to set Final 2023 budget & levy in tonight’s meeting
The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners has a full agenda tonight, with viewing options available on YouTube as well as in person at the Beltrami Administration Building. At 6 p.m., the board will hold a public hearing on the 2023 Budget and Levy. The Board of Commissioners will also discuss...
Internship funding available for Bemidji-area businesses
The George W. Neilson Foundation, Bemidji State and Northwest Tech are accepting applications for the 2023 Summer Internship program. Employers who participate can pay half the wages for their intern from BSU or NTC with the Foundation picking up the other half of the salary cost. Businesses applying for internship...
Region 2 Arts Council awards Arts Learning Grants
The Region 2 Arts Council announced the recipients of Arts Learning Grants. More than $48,000 were awarded to support high-quality arts education across the five-county region. Nonprofit organizations in Park Rapids, Clearbrook, Gonvick, Bagley and Bemidji received a share of the funding. The full list of recipients and grant award...
