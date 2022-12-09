Read full article on original website
Suspect in Bemidji Armed Bank Robbery Dies by Suicide
The suspect in a Bemidji armed bank robbery who was being held at the Beltrami County Jail has died by suicide. A family member of Jesse Knight announced on Facebook that Knight died on Saturday afternoon. A Beltrami County source has confirmed the death to Lakeland News. Knight was arrested...
Inmate is on life support after being found unresponsive
(Bemidji, MN)--Authorities say an inmate is on life support after being found unresponsive in Beltrami County Jail. The inmate has not been named, but Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel said the inmate was trying to take their own life when they were discovered. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.
Inmate on life support after being found unresponsive in Beltrami County Jail cell, says BCA
BEMIDJI, Minn. – Authorities say an inmate in northern Minnesota is on life support after he was found unresponsive in his county jail cell Wednesday morning.Staff at the Beltrami County Jail first discovered the stricken inmate at about 11:30 a.m., according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He was transported to a Fargo hospital.The BCA says it will release more information at a later time.
Beltrami’s Jail recidivism reduction program wins AMC award
Beltrami County was one of four recipients of an outstanding program award from the Association of Minnesota Counties. According to a release, Beltrami County’s Reset program is a jail recidivism reduction model, created to give inmates tools for success through case management support with a social worker. This supportive...
Police: Person hospitalized after alleged suicide attempt in jail
Police say a person who was being held at Beltrami County Jail has been hospitalized after an alleged suicide attempt. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 11:34 a.m. Wednesday, with the person found by staff "attempting to take their own life." The individual was treated by...
Bemidji Weekend Blotter: 12/9-12/12
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to from Friday, Dec. 9, through Monday, Dec. 12. Disorderly Conduct, 11:54 p.m. Female caller wants her other half removed on the 1300 block of Bixby Ave. NE. Both parties intoxicated,...
Former Beltrami Co. Employee Facing Felony Fraud, Theft Charges
A former Beltrami County employee is facing allegations of felony theft and fraud. According to the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office, on December 6 county prosecutors filed a criminal complaint against 64-year-old Ronald Pula of Bemidji. Pula, the former Management of Information Services head, is facing 14 counts of felony thefts, financial transaction card fraud and receiving stolen property.
Arrest made in Minnesota bank robbery
BEMIDJI, MINN. – Police in Bemidji have made an arrest of a suspect in an armed bank robbery Tuesday afternoon. Officers say the white man in a Fed-Ex jacket robbed a Wells Fargo bank and fled on foot. Authorities were asking for the public’s help locating a Chevy Equinox that witnesses said the suspect got into while fleeing police.
Northern Minnesota Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A northern Minnesota Man has been sentenced for his role in a meth trafficking ring. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Court records show in September...
County Board to set Final 2023 budget & levy in tonight’s meeting
The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners has a full agenda tonight, with viewing options available on YouTube as well as in person at the Beltrami Administration Building. At 6 p.m., the board will hold a public hearing on the 2023 Budget and Levy. The Board of Commissioners will also discuss...
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories
With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
Region 2 Arts Council awards Arts Learning Grants
The Region 2 Arts Council announced the recipients of Arts Learning Grants. More than $48,000 were awarded to support high-quality arts education across the five-county region. Nonprofit organizations in Park Rapids, Clearbrook, Gonvick, Bagley and Bemidji received a share of the funding. The full list of recipients and grant award...
Internship funding available for Bemidji-area businesses
The George W. Neilson Foundation, Bemidji State and Northwest Tech are accepting applications for the 2023 Summer Internship program. Employers who participate can pay half the wages for their intern from BSU or NTC with the Foundation picking up the other half of the salary cost. Businesses applying for internship...
