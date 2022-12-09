ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Shore News Network

Toms River’s Downtown parking authority is broke and its meters are broken

TOMS RIVER, NJ – It’s bad enough that the Toms River Parking Authority is broke financially and runs each year at a huge loss to taxpayers, but the new system is nothing short of garbage. This week was the first time I had to park on a public street in downtown Toms River and it was pretty frustrating. First, the meter itself was dirty and disgusting. The screen could barely be viewed as it was full of scratches and condensation. It was virtually impossible to use the meter using the on-screen prompts, I tried two different ones with the same The post Toms River’s Downtown parking authority is broke and its meters are broken appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.5 PST

This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World

I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

Fire burns Linden, NJ ShopRite food preparation warehouse

LINDEN — Fire burned most of the night at a food preparation warehouse sending plumes of smoke visible for miles early Tuesday. The fire started around 12:30 a.m. at the World Class Kitchens located at 1911 Pennsylvania Avenue in Linden about two blocks from Routes 1+9, according to Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther. Several people were inside the building where meals are prepared for distribution to Saker ShopRite supermarkets around the state.
LINDEN, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Monmouth County Sheriff says catch-and-release of repeat offenders is main cause of rising car thefts

Since New Jersey's bail reform laws were tweaked five years ago, many local government and law enforcement officials at the Jersey Shore along with some state lawmakers have expressed genuine concern with it in that it has led to a rise in crime particularly among repeat offenders due to what became 'catch-and-release' policies imposed on law enforcement and correctional facilities.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash

ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Beach Radio

Man killed in double hit-and-run in Lindenwold, NJ

LINDENWOLD — Police are looking for the drivers of a two vehicles that struck a pedestrian on the White Horse Pike late Thursday afternoon. Dal B. Baruwal, 53, of Somerdale was struck by a light-colored sedan, possibly a Tesla, and a dark-colored pickup truck around 5:40 p.m. on the road also known as Route 30 between Gibbsboro Road and Laurel Road, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. The sedan may have front end damage.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

