Iowa women's basketball games worth watching

Iowa and Iowa State's women basketball teams are each ranked in the AP's top 25. Here are some games on their schedule worth watching:

1. Iowa vs. Minnesota

This is the Hawkeyes Big 10 home opener.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 10, 8pm

Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

Ways to watch: Big 10 Network or buy tickets here .

2. Iowa State vs. Texas Tech

Iowa State hopes to open Big 12 conference play with a win against the Lady Raiders.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31, 2pm

Location: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas

Ways to watch: Big 12 Network|ESPN+

3. Iowa State vs. Baylor

The Cyclones get their first matchup against the defending Big 12 champs.

Date: Saturday Feb. 4, 5pm

Location: Hilton Coliseum, Ames

Ways to watch: Watch on ESPNU or buy tickets here .

4. Iowa vs. Indiana

Iowa gets a shot at the Hoosiers in a rematch of the Big 10 tournament championship game.