Iowa women's basketball games worth watching
Iowa and Iowa State's women basketball teams are each ranked in the AP's top 25. Here are some games on their schedule worth watching:
1. Iowa vs. Minnesota
This is the Hawkeyes Big 10 home opener.
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 10, 8pm
- Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
- Ways to watch: Big 10 Network or buy tickets here .
2. Iowa State vs. Texas Tech
Iowa State hopes to open Big 12 conference play with a win against the Lady Raiders.
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 31, 2pm
- Location: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas
- Ways to watch: Big 12 Network|ESPN+
3. Iowa State vs. Baylor
The Cyclones get their first matchup against the defending Big 12 champs.
- Date: Saturday Feb. 4, 5pm
- Location: Hilton Coliseum, Ames
- Ways to watch: Watch on ESPNU or buy tickets here .
4. Iowa vs. Indiana
Iowa gets a shot at the Hoosiers in a rematch of the Big 10 tournament championship game.
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 9, 5:30pm
- Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana
- Ways to watch: TBD
